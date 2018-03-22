Sanchez Energy: A Question Of Growth

Sanchez's stock could have considerable upside if it can consolidate UnSub and also reach its production target for 2020.

Sanchez has gained flexibility with its first-lien debt raise and also avoided the potential maturity risk associated with its credit facility.

Oil percentage may be tracking at the lower end of previous expectations, while future growth expectations have been somewhat reduced.

Sanchez Energy (SN) has a large amount of cash on hand now, but also a quite significant amount of debt. If it can effectively grow production to its 105,000 BOEPD target in 2020, its leverage may drop down to a sustainable level after consolidation of UnSub. However, there is not much room for error as modest changes to strip prices and/or Sanchez's production growth and oil percentages could leave Sanchez overly leveraged in several years still.

Q4 2017 Results

Sanchez's Q4 2017 results were okay, with production averaging just under 82,000 BOEPD during the quarter. This was around the midpoint of its Q4 2017 guidance for 80,000 to 84,000 BOEPD and is slightly better than earlier expectations that production would end up towards the lower end of guidance. Sanchez previously mentioned that storm-related completion delays negatively affected Q4 2017 production.

On the other hand, Sanchez's oil production was only at 34% during the quarter compared to its earlier guidance for 37% oil at guidance midpoint. The completion delays likely affected Sanchez's oil production a bit, but even without that impact it appears that Sanchez's oil percentage may be tracking towards the lower end of previous expectations.

Sanchez's realised price for oil was close to $1 above WTI pricing during Q4 2017, due to the large premium for LLS oil over WTI. This positive LLS differential has come down to around Q3 2017 levels though, so I'd expect Sanchez's realised price for oil to be modestly negative to WTI for 2018.

Source: Sanchez Energy - February 2018 Corporate Presentation

Future Production Growth Questions

As well, overall production growth appears to be slower than hoped for. Sanchez expected 78,000 to 82,000 BOEPD production for 2017 initially and ended up with 70,320 BOEPD. The Marquis divestiture may have affected overall 2017 production by around 800 BOEPD, with the rest of the shortfall attributed to the timing of completions becoming more heavily weighted to 2H 2017 and then further affected by storm-related delays.

Sanchez initially expected to reach around 90,000 to 100,000 BOEPD by the end of 2017, but the change in completion timing resulted in Sanchez revising that timeline to 1H 2018. Sanchez now only mentions expectations for reaching 90,000 BOEPD in 1H 2018, although 2H 2018 should have higher production.

The First-Lien Debt Raise

Sanchez provided some additional information in its conference call about what drove its decision to do a $500 million first-lien debt raise. It mentioned that it saw its June 2019 revolver maturity as a risk, with 16 banks involved with the revolver and unanimous consent needed to extend the maturity date. As well, Sanchez mentioned that it needed unanimous consent to get its $350 million borrowing base increased, potentially resulting in its borrowing base staying well below the level of first-lien debt it could support.

Sanchez's decision to do that debt raise makes more sense given the constraints of and possible maturity risk with its credit facility. However, Sanchez now has over $30 million per year in additional interest costs. It hasn't mentioned any change to its capital plans yet, but I believe a more aggressive growth plan would make sense given that Sanchez claims it has over 1,700 drilling locations with an over 30% rate of return at $55 oil and $3 natural gas and $22 NGLs.

Source: Sanchez Energy - February 2018 Corporate Presentation

New 2018 Outlook

At 2018 strip prices of roughly $63 WTI oil and $2.85 NYMEX natural gas, Sanchez is expected to deliver $1.183 billion in oil and gas revenue based on its 2018 guidance. This is based on 90,500 BOEPD in production, which is the sum of the midpoint of its guidance for oil, NGLs and natural gas production.

Sanchez has negative $73 million in expected hedge value due to negative oil hedges that are partially offset by positive natural gas hedges, so its revenue net of hedges is expected to be around $1.11 billion. I have assumed a negative $1 oil differential for Sanchez, which is better than what it achieved through most of 2017, but worse than its slightly positive Q4 2017 oil differential. The LLS premium to WTI has narrowed by a few dollars since late 2017 and now is around Q3 2017's level.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 11,315,000 $62.00 $702 NGLs 11,315,000 $26.00 $294 Natural Gas 62,415,000 $3.00 $187 Hedge Value -$73 Total Revenue $1,110

With the increased interest expense after its first-lien debt raise, Sanchez is now expected to have around $1.156 billion in cash expenditures at the corporate level. This leads to an estimated $46 million cash burn during 2018, which shouldn't be an issue for Sanchez given its $650 million cash balance after its debt raise. Sanchez was expected to be close to breakeven for 2018 before the added interest expense.

$ Million Production Expenses $330 Production Taxes $65 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $445 Interest Expense $160 Preferred Dividends $66 Total Cash Expenditures $1,156

Leverage

On a consolidated basis, Sanchez's net debt is estimated at around 2.7x its 2020 EBITDA (based on 105,000 BOEPD in production and current strip prices). However, for Sanchez to actually consolidate UnSub would require it to redeem the preferred equity. If it pays for that redemption with debt, Sanchez's net debt may end up closer to 3.6x its 2020 EBITDA.

The consolidation of UnSub would be deleveraging for Sanchez, but would potentially still leave it fairly leveraged, although at a level that could probably be managed.

Conclusion

Sanchez's projected leverage situation for 2020 doesn't look that bad, although there are some concerns about Sanchez's production growth trajectory and its oil percentages.

Assuming that it can get to consolidate UnSub and get to 105,000+ BOEPD in 2020 with a mid-30s oil percentage using its current capital expenditure budget, Sanchez's common stock could have quite substantial upside.

Sanchez also doesn't have that much room for error though, as relatively minor changes to its oil percentage, production levels and/or strip prices could push its leverage (after preferred redemption and consolidation) above 4.0x. I still believe it may be worthwhile for Sanchez to attempt to grow more aggressively to offset its higher interest costs and make some use of its cash pile.

