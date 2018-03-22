General Mills Is Currently Between A Rock And A Hard Place

We review a combination of factors between inflation and the pending Blue Buffalo acquisition that should give investors pause before playing in this name.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) have been hit hard over the past few months. After hitting 52 week highs of just over $60 early in 2018, shares have been pushed lower by a couple of pressuring factors. After it was revealed during General Mills' Q3 earnings that management revised guidance, and rising input/shipping costs put a serious dent into margins, the market reacted violently by pushing shares down to fresh 52 week lows. After such a drop in share price, investors may be tempted to jump into what is widely considered a blue chip name. However, General Mills now finds itself "between a rock and a hard place". Investors should consider a few things before buying in.

Meet Mr. Rock

About a month ago, a deal was announced in which General Mills had reached an agreement to acquire premium pet food company Blue Buffalo (BUFF). The deal is now pending, and will be for $8B. The motivation for General Mills to get this done (at a hefty price of 41X forward earnings) was to solve its problem of lacking top line growth - a challenge currently hurting various packaged food companies. The deal is interesting because Blue Buffalo presents a combination of strong performance (analysts estimate double digit revenue and earnings growth in coming years) with a strong industry in pet spending. The deal would add a nice bump to revenues, as Blue Buffalo is expecting $1.4B in revenues in 2018.

The issue with the deal, is that it would arguably hamstring General Mills in the short term. When you look at a breakdown of the financial effects of this deal, it becomes more clear that this would be the case.

The deal would result in $1B in equity being issued (dilutes shareholders). The other $7B of the deal would be fueled by debt. This would push Net Debt/EBITDA to 4.2X, a bit of a higher number than you would like to see from a packaged foods company.

In addition to this, share buybacks are being halted, and the dividend is being maintained (a backhanded way of saying that incoming dividend increases will be absolutely minimal). The strategy is essentially, short term pain for long term gain. General Mills has 2020 earmarked as when the acquisition would positively effect the bottom line of the company. General Mills generates healthy cash flows that have more than adequately covered dividend payments. With the shot in the arm from a high growth entity such as Blue Buffalo, the company would divert its cash flows towards straightening out its balance sheet over the next few years.

Meet Mr. Hard Place

This brings us to the Q3 earnings report. Despite a top and bottom line beat, the stock got pushed lower by the market. Shares closed the day down almost 9%. The reason for this was two-fold. First, management gave a downward revision to full year earnings guidance. With downward guidance revisions never being a good sign, guidance shifted to $3.08 per share from the analyst consensus of $3.17 per share.

On top of that, margins were crushed compared to last year. Gross margins fell from 35%, all the way down to 32.5%. Meanwhile, operating profit stumbled from 16.9%, down to 15.7%.

The culprit has been a duo of inflated commodity and freight costs.

A full diagnosis from CEO Jeffrey Harmening:

"The key driver of this change is a significant increase in supply chain costs which falls into two main areas; first, their input costs are rising faster than we had anticipated, in fact, we now estimate our full year fiscal '18 input cost inflation will be 4%, 1 point higher than our previous estimate......

We called out an increased freight costs that are up to CAGNY but the cost pressure we're seeing is even higher than we thought at that time. We're now having to go out to the spot market for close to 20% of our shipments versus the historic average of about 5%, and those spot market prices can be 30% to 60% higher than our contracted rates. In fact North American freight spot prices were near 20-year highs in February. Higher freight costs are impacting our raw material prices as well as the cost to ship materials from our suppliers to our factories has risen significantly. And we've seen higher prices in some key commodities including grains, fruits and nuts, further heightening the inflationary dynamic."

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that these cost increases snuck up on management at General Mills, and caught them a bit off guard. Jeffrey Harmening essentially addressed the issue with a vague action statement regarding both short and long term initiatives to increase profitability and reduce long term costs.

The Space Between

The timing of these inflated cost issues is terrible for General Mills, and really threatens to dampen the near term outlook for the company. Essentially the Blue Buffalo deal has made General Mills fiscally vulnerable over the next couple of years, as the company has come right out and declared that 2020 will be when the deal is cash accretive to the bottom line.

The ace in the hole for General Mills, was that the business was struggling to grow the top line - but still producing enough free cash flow to "dig out" of the balance sheet problems that Blue Buffalo will have created by 2020. Now its margins are getting crushed? Jeffrey Harmening reiterated that free cash flow targets for 2018 remain on target, but how solid of a bet is that at this point? This isn't the end of the world but unless these issues minimize soon, that balance sheet could continue to be a drag on the company as the deleveraging process could drag out longer than anticipated.

The long term cost reductions that Jeffrey Harmening brought up will help - any company can cut costs, but I am a little more skeptical of proposed short term profitability actions. These are code word for price increases, and I have a hard time believing these will come to pass without potentially harming volumes. The packaged foods industry is cut throat price competitive, and the cereal business (a core General Mills segment) has already been losing ground to breakfast alternatives.

Wrap Up

I cannot say the stock is an "avoid at all costs" type of red flag. At $45 per share, the stock is trading at just under 15X earnings. The dividend is yielding approximately 4.3%, which is way above its historical norms.

If General Mills can reign things in to reach its free cash flow targets, the yield of its free cash flows indicate a nice value for investors to keep in mind. By most measures, General Mills stock looks like a value after the massive sell off placed shares at $45.

At the end of the day however, I am trying to bring to your attention that current circumstances could cut the legs off of short term returns for investors. The stock is currently valued to reflect that. Buying now gets you a valuation that is likely closer than not to a price floor. Meanwhile, you will get an automatic juicy dividend yield of 4.3% to wait this out. It isn't all bad.

BUT, you must keep in mind that how long it will take for General Mills to turn this around is a bit up in the air. Blue Buffalo needs to close and become accretive, General Mills needs to solve its newfound margin problem, and needs to deleverage its balance sheet. Remember, buybacks are on hold and the dividend growth moving forward will be minimal. Right now it looks like management's forecast of 2020 for things to start gaining momentum could be closer to a best case scenario than a firm deadline. General Mills is still a blue chip company, and investors who decide to wait this thing out will likely make money over the very long term (think buying with a five year time horizon). I just think that there are better opportunities out there at this point in time. General Mills needs to prove itself a bit before I would feel comfortable owning it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.