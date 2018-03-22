125 Monthly Pay Dividend SML Equities And 70 Funds Storm In March

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US/CDN equities produced 25.11% more gain than $5k put in all ten. Low price little stocks regained the lead in March.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs.Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 3/20/18.

U.S. and Canadian MoPays are combined for this Small-Mid-Large Cap write-up, as are CEICs/ETFs/ETNs combined and limited to yields over 6.5%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay SML Stocks to Net 16.4% to 54.4% Gains To March, 2019

Three of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates for February, proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 20, 2019 were:

Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) [BNE.TO] netted $544.44 based on a median target estimate from fifteen analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 152% more than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] netted $540.27 based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital (CBL.TO) netted $533.40 based on a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 175% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [CJR.B.TO] netted $527.38, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

American Hotel Income (OTC:AHOTF) (HOT.UN.TO) netted $328.23 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) netted $322.97 based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) was forecast to net $308.85 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

AltaGas [ALA.TO] netted $282.51, based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT [CUF.UN.TO] netted $191.84 based on a median target estimate from nine analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] was predicted to net $163.70 based on median target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SOT.UN.TO.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 37.44% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

March MoPay SML Dividend Dog Data

Three monthly dividend buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, March 20 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

List One US & Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US & Canadian exchange listed monthly pay small-mid-large cap dividend equities showing the best yields into March represented just four of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 4 to 2 to 3 to 1 between the financial services, consumer cyclical, real estate, and utility sectors.

Top MoPay stock for March was

The first of four financial sector stocks, Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF) [CBL.TO] [1]. Followers placed fourth, sixth, and ninth: Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO] [4]; Financial 15 Split (OTC:FNNCF) [FTN.TO[ [6]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTC:DVSPF) [DFN.TO] [9].

Two consumer cyclical stocks placed second, and third, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2], and [CJR.B.TO][3],

Tops of three real estate representatives placed fifth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5], a regular in the MoPay kennel. The remaining two real estate sector stocks filled slots seven, and eight: Global Net Lease (GNL) [7]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [8].

One utility placed tenth, Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] to complete the March SML MoPay top ten by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price March 20 were compared with analyst median target Charts. Ten top stocks displayed 8.91% to 47.56% price upsides for the coming year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Three stocks of ten (untinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. Those three made this upside list in the second third and fourth places. The first place price upside honor went to Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) [BNE.TO[ [1]. The remaining top four upsiders were: Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) (KWH.UN.TO) [2]; Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] [3]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] [4]; American Hotel Income (OTC:AHOTF) [HOT.UN.TO] [5].

The final upside five firms were: Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] [6]; Whitestone (NYSEMKT:WSR) [7]; AltaGas [ALA.TO] [8]; Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO) [9]; PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined by the gap between the current price and analyst target one-year median positive price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2019 were gleaned from the 125 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Seventy top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) small, mid, & large cap Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes listed above were culled from nearly 1200 candidates. Annual yields greater than 10.8% calculated as of March 20 determined the top ten.

Top ten monthly paying dividend closed end investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for March by YChart & YahooFinance data featured two exchange traded notes [ETNs], one exchange traded fund [ETF] and seven closed-end investment companies [CEICs].





Exchange traded notes captured the top two positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1] UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [2].

Seven CEICs placed third through sixth, and eighth to tenth: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [3]; Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Trust (JLS) [4]; Eagle Point Credit (ECC) [5]; PIMCO High Income (PHK) [6]; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) [6]; Neuberger Berman Real Est Securities (NRO) [8]; AllianzGI Convertible & Income (NCV) [9]; AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [10].

One exchange traded fund placed seventh, Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) [7].

This completed the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for March, 2018.

Compare The Monthly Pay Dividend Equities Top Ten with Top Ten Funds





Dog Metrics Uncovered Poor Gains From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. The following results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.





Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Could Produce (12) 37.45% VS. (13) 24.46% Net Gains from All Ten by March, 2019





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay group by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 53.08% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO], was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 54.03%.





Lowest priced five MoPay SML dividend stocks, estimated March 20, were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO]; Callidus Capital [CBL.TO]; Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC); Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO), with prices ranging from $5.36 to $7.49.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs, estimated February 20, were: Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO]; Financial 15 Split (OTC:FNNCF)[FTN.TO]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTC:DVSPF)[DFN.TO]; Global Net Lease (GNL); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $7.70 to $18.74.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

