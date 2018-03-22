Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Distributions By 8%, But Don't Panic And Here's What To Do

If HQH is trading at a premium, opt for the scrip (stock) dividend. If HQH is trading at a discount, opt for the cash dividend.

The distribution will be in stock unless otherwise instructed - action needed if you own the fund!

HQH's recent -7.7% distribution cut is in line with their managed distribution policy to pay out 2% of NAV each quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) announced yesterday (Feb. 16) a reduction of their distribution from $0.52 to $0.48 per quarter, or a decrease of -7.7%.

As a result of the cut, the yield on price falls to 8.32% (down from 9.02%), while the yield of NAV drops to 7.77% (down from 8.42%).



Normally I'd comment on this in the upcoming Weekly CEF Roundup, but since we own HQH in the Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios (soon to be officially rebranded as the Tactical Income/TAC100 portfolios) I thought I'd make a quick post on the topic. Action is needed if you own the fund (regarding stock vs. cash distribution), see the relevant sections below.

Managed 8% NAV distribution policy

First of all, it is important to note that HQH has a managed distribution policy that aims to distribute out 2% of the NAV per quarter (effectively ~8% annually).

The Fund has a managed distribution policy (the Policy) which permits the Fund to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund's net assets to shareholders of record. The Fund intends, to the extent possible, to use net realized capital gains when making quarterly distributions. However, implementation of the policy could result in a return of capital to shareholders if the amount of the distribution exceeds the Fund's net investment income and realized capital gains. Under the Policy, realized capital gains in excess of the total distributed would be included in a December distribution.

So what this effectively means is that when the NAV of the fund is rising, the payouts will increase, but when the NAV is falling, the payouts will decline. In fact, before the upcoming distribution cut, the fund had been quietly increasing its distribution for the past three quarters.



(Source: CEFConnect)

The correlation between dividend and NAV is shown quite clearly in the 5-year chart of HQH below. The spike in the dividend at the end of 2015 was due to large special dividend that was made in order to satisfy tax requirements, and is consistent with the statement from the above policy stating that "realized capital gains in excess of the total distributed would be included in a December distribution".

HQH data by YCharts

If we plot the dividend yield [TTM] of HQH over the past 5 years, we can see that the yield has indeed hovered at around 8% mark, or slightly higher in fact since HQH has usually traded at a discount (meaning that an 8% yield of NAV would be a >8% yield on price).

HQH data by YCharts

Is having a 8% NAV managed distribution policy a good or a bad policy? At the moment, I'm neutral on it. Here are some pros and cons of a fixed % NAV distribution policy.

Pros

Distributions rise if the portfolio NAV rises, giving a sort of "reward" to investors.

Distributions will be cut in a falling market, reducing the chance of a destructively high yield being ruinous to NAV.

Cons

A steady income cannot be guaranteed, but is likely to fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

A 8% NAV distribution may still be too high in a severe bear market causing NAV erosion that may be difficult to overcome.

Will pay in stock unless otherwise instructed

For anyone following the portfolios and having newly purchased HQH, it is also important to note that HQH will distribute the dividend in stock (not cash) unless otherwise instructed.

This stock distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, March 23, 2018. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.



The record date for the upcoming quarterly distribution is February 28, 2018 and the ex-date is the day before, February 27, 2018. The payable date is March 29, 2018. For HQH, there is another date to keep in mind, which is March 22, 2018, the date in which the instruction to receive the dividend in cash must be received by the fund.

Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to their full and fractional share requirements by March 22, 2018. Written notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to March 22, 2018.

Scrip dividend or manual DRIP?

Let's construct a model scenario to see whether it is more beneficial for the investor to A. receive the dividend in stock (also known as a scrip dividend), or B. to manually DRIP the position by automatically reinvesting the cash dividend into more shares of the fund.

As noted above, the issued shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, March 23, 2018.

Let's assume that each share of HQH is trading at a NAV of $10, and is set to pay a quarterly distribution of 2% (or 20 cents per share). We'll also pretend that the investor owns 100 shares of HQH, for a NAV value of $1,000, and is therefore due to receive a payout of $20.

1. HQH at a 10% premium

In the first scenario, HQH is trading at a 10% premium, or a share price of $11 per share. The investor has a market value of $1,100 on the shares.

1A. If the investor chooses the scrip dividend, the $20 will be used to purchase newly issued shares at the NAV of $10 (the lower of the NAV and the price), giving him 2 additional shares. The investor now has 102 shares of HQH, and if the 10% premium remains the same, the position will have a market value of $1,122 (102 x $11), or a 2% increase from before.

(Note that I'm ignoring the effect of the ex-date price drop of the shares because that will be the same in all of the hypothetical scenarios)

1B. If the investor chooses to receive the distribution in cash and then manually DRIP, the $20 will be used to purchase shares of HQH on the open market. However, since each share costs $11 on the open market, the $20 cash dividend will only be able to purchase 1.82 new shares. The investor now has 101.82 shares of HQH for a market value of $1,120, or 1.82% increase from before.



Therefore, if HQH is trading at a premium, investors should opt for the scrip dividend.

This is consistent with my previous findings "Discount + Distribution = Alpha (Or How PGP Investors Were Losing Over 10% Alpha Per Year)", where I noted that every time a fund at a premium pays a distribution, investors are losing alpha.

How about from the fund's perspective? A scrip dividend is akin to an offering of new shares, which can be accretive or dilutive depending on the offering price (as discussed for rights offerings here). However, as the new shares of HQH's scrip dividend are being offered at exactly NAV, this will be neither accretive nor dilutive to the fund.

2. HQH at 10% discount

In the second scenario, HQH is trading at a 10% discount, or a share price of $9 per share. The investor has a market value of $900 on the shares.

2A. If the investor chooses the scrip dividend, the $20 will be used to purchase newly issued shares at the market price of $9 (the lower of the NAV and the price), giving him 2.22 additional shares. The investor now has 102.22 shares of HQH, and if the 10% discount remains the same, the position will have a market value of $920* (102.22 x $9), or a 2.22% increase from before.

(*We'll see later that the amount is actually less)

2B. If the investor chooses to receive the distribution in cash and then manually DRIP, the $20 will be used to purchase shares of HQH on the open market. Since each share costs $9 on the open market, the $20 cash dividend will be able to purchase 2.22 new shares, same as the scrip dividend. The investor now has 102.22 shares of HQH for a market value of $920, or 2.22% increase from before.

So it seems like both the options are the same... But wait! Let's take a look at the situation from the fund's perspective.

In scenario 2A, the scrip dividend will have a dilutive effect on the fund. This is because the fund effectively receives $9 per share from the investor but has to "make up" $10 worth of NAV assets. This will dilute the entire fund base and should be viewed as a negative. The market value of the investor in scenario 2A will therefore be less than $920 because the NAV will decline, giving a lower share price even if the discount remains constant.

Therefore, if HQH is trading at a discount, investors should opt for the cash dividend.

Summary

HQH's distribution will be reduced by -7.7% in the next quarter, but investors should not panic as this is simply due to the ebb and flow of the NAV of the fund.

Additionally, investors should be aware that HQH pays its dividend in new stock (scrip) unless otherwise instructed. Therefore, action is needed if you own HQH and want to receive the upcoming dividend in cash. The deadline for the upcoming quarterly dividend (ex-date: February 27; payable date: March 29) is March 23, 2018.



Finally, the analysis I presented above indicates that when HQH is trading at a premium, investors should opt for the scrip (stock) dividend, whereas when HQH is trading at a discount, investors should opt for the cash dividend. As HQH is currently trading at a discount of -6.60%, it is likely that we will be opting for the cash dividend in the Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios for the upcoming quarterly distribution.

