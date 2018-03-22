Under Armour: Questions Remain, But I Intend To Stay Long The Stock

Under Armour reported strong operating results to end 2017, and I believe that 2018 could be a game-changing year for the company.

I have held an Under Armour (UAA) (UA) position (the C shares to be specific) in the R.I.P. portfolio for well-over a year, and it would be an understatement to say that I have been disappointed in my selection of this once market darling. Under Armour's stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin over the last year, and it is the same story if you widen the lens and look back over the last five years.

So, why would anyone want to have their funds invested in a company that appears to be left for dead? Under Armour definitely still needs to answer plenty of questions but, in my opinion, the company has promising long-term business prospects and is worthy of investment dollars.

The Latest

On February 13, 2018, Under Armour reported Q4 2017 adjusted EPS that were in line with estimates ($0.00) on revenues ($1.37B) that beat the consensus estimate by $60M. As you might guess, UAA and UA shares initially shot up in value but, more recently, the shares have sunk back to reality.

The highlights from the quarter and fiscal year:

Revenue was up 5% to $1.4B for Q4 2017, with international revenue up 47%. For full-year 2017, revenue was up 3% to $5B.

Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenue was up 11% to $575M, and DTC accounted for 42% of global revenue for the quarter. Additionally, DTC accounted for 35% of total revenue for full-year 2017.

The company had an operating loss of $37M (adjusted operating income was $0.00) for the quarter, which brought the full-year 2017 operating income to $28M ($157M on an adjusted basis).

The company’s top-line growth was encouraging but Under Armour still has a long way to go when it comes to its earnings growth profile. To be fair, management has been heavily investing in their business and restructuring the company in a way that makes sense for the future. To this point, the company reported restructuring and impairment charges of $124M for 2017, which represented ~79% of Under Armour's adjusted operating income for the fiscal year. This is a significant impact to earnings but, looking out, this is a classic case of short-term pain for long-term gain (more on this below).

Moreover, looking forward, management’s 2018 guidance supports the bull case that the company is finally starting to find its footing and that the worst may be behind this once great growth company:

Net revenue growth in the low single-digits with North America being down mid-single-digits and international growth being greater than 25%.

Operating income in the range of $20M-$30M with adjusted operating income in the range of $130M-$160M.

Restructuring charges in the range of $110M-$130M.

The single-digit top-line growth that is expected for 2018 is nothing to write home about but I believe that it does signal the fact that management may finally have some things working in their favor. I will get to the restructuring charges later in this article but it is important to note that Under Armour is finally starting to report revenue growth again, even though the company is facing significant headwinds in North America. Under Armour is without a doubt going through a difficult period of time as it relates to earnings growth but, in my opinion, there are legitimate reasons for investors with a time horizon longer than three-to-five years to remain long the stock.

Reasons To Remain Long The Stock

(1) New Management, New Company – The turnover in the management ranks was big news for this company in 2017 and, in my opinion, 2018 will be the year of change for the company. Adding Patrik Frisk, COO, to the mix was one of the most notable management changes that happened over the last year. Mr. Frisk has a plenty of industry knowledge and he seems to have hit the ground running since joining Under Armour. In a recent article, an author did a great job outlining how Mr. Frisk plans to turnaround Under Armour and return the company back to growth mode:

(i) Put customers first – being consistent and providing what customers want;

(ii) simplify – creating structure and further aligning products in a way that makes sense;

(iii) sustain profitable growth – create "operational agility" and capitalize on the company's biggest growth opportunities.

At the end of the day, it is not a forgone conclusion that the current management team will be able to return Under Armour to its once great state but, in my opinion, Mr. Frisk (along with the other executives) have already done a great job repositioning Under Armour in today's changing retail space.

(2) Business-Friendly Tax Changes (A Longer Term Story) - The recently enacted Tax Reform bill is widely expected to be extremely business-friendly to U.S. companies, which obviously includes Under Armour. Management expects for Under Armour to have a 25%-27% effective tax rate in 2018, which is obviously above the newly enacted 21% corporate tax rate, so the real impact of the tax reform bill will not be fully felt in 2018. But, I believe the business-friendly corporate rate will eventually be beneficial to a company that had very high effective tax rates over the last two years (33.8% and 39.9% in 2016 and 2015, respectively).

The tax reform impact will not be realized right away but I believe that it is a development that will create a tremendous amount of shareholder value over the next five-to-ten years.

(3) The Eventual End to Non-Operating Expenses - In 2017, Under Armour recorded $129M in pre-tax charges related to its restructuring plan. The company also expects restructuring charges in the range of $110M-$130M for full-year 2018. These are large numbers when you consider the size of Under Armour.

However, it is important to note that management anticipates for the restructuring efforts to result in at least $75M in annual cost savings by 2019 so the payback period really does not extend out too long into the future. Moreover, Under Armour absolutely had to re-adjust its business if the company wanted to be successful in today's environment, and I believe that the restructuring plans were steps in right the direction.

Valuation

I typically look at Under Armour's valuation based on two metrics: (1) price-to-sales and (2) price-to-earnings.

The results usually tell the same story - Under Armour is trading at a discount based on sales but the company is overvalued based on earnings. I believe that it is to easy to get too caught up in trying to value Under Armour so, at the end of the day, it really comes down to whether or not you believe that management is able to properly position this company (and its brand) for the years ahead. If think that they are capable, UAA and UA shares are cheap - the track record is not great but it seems like the tide may be turning. If not, UAA and UA shares are overvalued and an entry point around $12 is more reasonable.

Bottom Line

There is no denying that Under Armour is a high risk, high reward stock that should not make up more than 2%-3% of anyone's portfolio, of course, only in my opinion. However, I do believe that this company still has some street cred and that the brand is still loved by a large number of people. Simply put, Under Armour is a great investment if (yes, a big "if") you believe that the company's long-term story is still intact.

I view Under Armour as a company that is going through growing pains and, in my opinion, management is finally doing what is necessary to reset expectations and to find a new normal for the brand. As such, long-term investors should treat any significant pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

