Story Time At ConocoPhillips

Once upon a time there was a management that told a story. This management was already experienced at storytelling to begin with. But then along came a chance to prop up a stock that otherwise would have fallen apart like so many competitors. ConocoPhillips (COP) management determined exactly what the market wanted to hear. Then Mr. Market received exactly what he was looking for. The joke was if the right things were stated and executed, then fundamentals really do not matter.

So the price of ConocoPhillips stock remains levitated as if all is well and things are looking up. Things may be looking up. But that is in comparison to a very dismal and profitless past. The fact is that the company is currently in liquidation mode and that mode may continue for the foreseeable future. Any hope of a sustained price appreciation relies on the continued management storytelling that will continue to be accepted by the market.

The truth is that management has not reported an annual profit for some time. Notice that quarterly profits have been reported in the past fiscal year. But the losses overwhelmed the profits. Previous articles noted losses approaching $9 billion over the last several years. Those losses represent cash spent by the company in the past that will not earn a return. The loss caused by the non-cash writeoffs in many ways represents a corporate contraction.

Yet the response of management to this dismal record was to raise the dividend and begin a stock buyback to return some cash to the investors. The problem is that the cash was obtained through the sale of assets. It was not acquired through unusually successful years. The stock itself is not exactly cheap. Years of losses have lowered the price of many competitors quite a bit more. So the levitation act that keeps this stock price afloat is quite an achievement.

As shown above, production has clearly decreased over the last two years. Diverting cash to stock repurchases and dividend increases instead of more debt payments means that potentially more production will be sold in the future to meet the debt payment corporate goals.

The cash flow increase shown above for the latest fourth quarter barely made the long term debt-to-cash flow from operations ratio amenable to most banking syndicates. The backwardation suggests that the current commodity price rally may not last. Clearly management needs to get key ratio in order with a cushion for the inevitable cyclical downturn. More debt payments are indicated to keep the investment grade rating and an adequate cash flow for the debt level.

Yet management chose to divert cash to stock buybacks and increased dividends at the risk of extra property sales to reduce debt to more manageable levels. That may benefit the stock and management bonuses in the short term. But long term investors are being robbed by a very bad joke. A recovery of that sold production should be a priority. Supposedly the company has plenty of prospects. Yet production growth is pretty minimal for this year. Any potential property sales to pay down debt could endanger even minimal production growth.

Next comes a very tall tale about free cash flow. Mr. Market is absolutely fascinated about free cash flow. It is almost as though free cash flow signifies a very healthy company whereas a lack of free cash flow could have dire consequences. Management took advantage of Mr. Market by supplying the free cash flow. The market appeared to be absolutely overjoyed. After all there are supposedly a lot of shale companies out there with no free cash flow. Therefore ConocoPhillips is in better shape than all those companies.

But the fact of the matter is that this company has lost money for several years. Those losses have distorted key ratios and results in large sales. Management had to sell production to reduce debt. Management even exited a joint venture. That free cash flow could have gone to reclaim some of the production sold through a higher capital budget. That money could also have been spent on accretive acquisitions. This company has materially shrunk over the last few years. The dividend clearly does not come from earnings because there is no earnings.

So there is really no reason for that free cash flow other than the priorities shown above. Disciplined investment has a relatively low priority. Therefore growth will only happen after the management determines the market needs for the stock price. Dividends and debt reduction clearly overrule disciplined investment. Stock repurchases appear to have that similar high priority. Liquidation is clearly the order of the day to maintain the stock price.

What may save this stock from a reality adjustment is some major discoveries. Delineating the Alaska discoveries (for example) this year could provide ongoing boosts to the stock. Speculation about future significant production increases could prop up the stock until some of those significant discoveries could begin to produce. If the current stock price maintenance operations are successful, then this management will have creatively dodged a serious stock correction bullet that has hit many in the industry.

In the meantime, investors should be aware that operational progress is the last thing valuing this stock at the current time. Frankly the cash flow is not there for such a current value.

As shown above, the stock is heading towards dreamland again. The proforma long term debt of about $17 billion probably places the enterprise value in the range of about $80 billion. That enterprise value is more than 11 times the cash flow of about $7 billion shown above for last year. That is quite a price for a company that projects production growth in the single digits. Even that production growth may not happen if more property sales overwhelm the growth prospects.

Typically cash flow multiples decreases as oil reaches a cyclical high. Towards the end of a perceived cycle, those multiples of slow growing giant companies could be as low as three times cash flow from operations because the market perceives what is coming next. What should really matter to the investor is a five year cash flow from operations average to use for any key ratio. Here that figure is pitiful.

The market itself does not believe that the current level of oil pricing will hold. Backwardation symbolizes a belief that prices will retreat. That attitude could change. However, there are enough low cost projects out there to believe that eventually oil prices will retreat. That should imply a lower multiple for the cash flow and a lower stock price. Elevated prices could reduce the cash flow multiple to six in a company such as this that is really not growing all that much. But the stock repurchases, news of free cash flow, and a dividend increase overwhelmed the big losses, and the decreased production from the sales.

This story could continue for awhile. But when the clock strikes midnight, you may wish you had the cash instead of this investment. In the meantime the storytelling goes on as does the accompanying party.

