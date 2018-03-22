U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 21, 2018

A 33% short interest in Achaogen stock led to the stock rallying >13% today on the news of the scheduling of AdCom date on May 2.

Regeneron scientists discovered a new target (variant in the HSD17B13 gene) which may protect against non-viral liver disease like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, NASH and alcoholic cirrhosis.

The broad U.S. biotechnology sector showed some signs of a rebound today, outperforming the broad market indexes. Fed raised the interest rate by 0.25% as expected.

The broad U.S. biotechnology sector (IBB) (XBI) showed some signs of a rebound today, outperforming the broad market indexes (advancers: decliners= 54%:36%). Fed raised the interest rate by 0.25% as expected.

Regeneron (REGN) scientists discovered a new target (variant in the HSD17B13 gene) which may protect against non-viral liver disease like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, NASH (49% lower risk) and alcoholic cirrhosis (73% lower risk) and announced a collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to develop RNAi based treatment based on this target. This gene encodes for 17β-Hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 13 (17β-HSD13), which is up-regulated in patients with NASH and increases lipid formation. It is interesting how this target was discovered based on electronic health record survey of over 45,000 patients at Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System (link to NEJM paper). 17β-Hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 13 was mentioned in a 2014 research paper as well as a therapeutic target for NASH. This may give rise to a new class of NASH therapies.





(17β-HSD13 enhanced lipogenesis in mouse liver, more details)

The planned therapy still will not be the first RNA based therapy targeting NASH. Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) has an existing collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to target NASH using its RNA platform (LUNAR-TKD).

A 33% short interest in Achaogen (AKAO) stock led to the stock rallying >13% today on the news of the scheduling of AdCom date on May 2. In January, FDA accepted the NDA for Plazomycin with PDUFA on June 25 and announced an intent to hold Adcom which had not been scheduled till now after 10 weeks. The announcement of the Adcom date goes in the favor of bulls and that everything going fine with the New Drug Application so far. With the number of days for shorts to cover their positions as 12, the rally in the stock could still continue.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

I am/we are long AKAO. The positions can change anytime.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.