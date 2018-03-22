Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP:  Forced To Scrap A Vessel

Acquisitions may save as much as $7 million under the Backstop Agreement due to the scrapping. Under the Term Loan B Credit Agreement, NAP may be able to retain $2 million of the net proceeds for corporate purposes with the remainder used to repay debt.

The Kannika is the first of three 2000 to 2001 vintage vessels that Midstream will likely scrap over the next 10 to 12 months.

Background

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) is a 59% owned subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. (through GP, subordinated, and common units), which in turn is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM). It is an affiliate of the NM subsidiary Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) and other NM subsidiaries. I have written a series of eight articles on NAP warning about a prospective reduction or elimination of the quarterly cash distributions on the common and general partner units due to poor cash flow relative to the quarterly cash distributions, excessive leverage, the poor quality of the existing fleet, and concerns about NNA's ability to meet its financial obligations under the Backstop Agreement. Those articles serve as a primer for what is discussed in this article and must be reviewed accordingly.

Scrapping of Shinyo Kannika

Tradewinds, Compass Maritime, and Allied Shipping Research have all reported that NAP sold the 2001 Shinyo Kannika for scrap at an estimated price of $17.1 million. Assuming commissions and expenses equivalent to 3%, the net proceeds would equal approximately $16.6 million. The Kannika was one of three vessels covered under the Backstop Agreement with NNA and it had a daily floor rate of $38,025 per day. The Kannika was part of an asset pool in the spot market. Spot market rates for older vintage VLCC vessels are estimated by several maritime publications to be 20% below younger vintage assets due to port access restrictions for older vessels and super major oil company policies restricting the hiring of older vintage vessels.

VLCC spot rates have been very weak during Q1, particularly during March, with rates recently dipping down to $8,000 to $12,000 per day, depending on geographic market. Per the Weber Weekly Tanker Report, average VLCC spot rates for the weeks ended March 9th and 16th were $9,190 and $8,743, respectively. Q2 and Q3 are typically seasonally weaker than Q1, so spot rates could easily remain at these low March levels for the next four or five months. A robust amount of VLCC scrapping sales have occurred during Q1 (Compass Maritime listed 5 in its most recent weekly report and 15 YTD) and it is likely to continue well into Q2 until capacity at the scrapping facilities capable of handling tankers is filled and the monsoon season begins in South Asia. Note that 49 VLCC newbuilds are scheduled for delivery during 2018, so net VLCC tonnage is still are track to increase. This should put a floor under rates and set the stage for a very modest recovery in rates in the future (likely 2019 since there are only 36 tankers scheduled for delivery). Assuming a discount off current VLCC rates of 20% for older vintage VLCCs, NNA is likely incurring $25,000 to perhaps as much as $29,000 per day in liability during March under the Backstop Agreement.

Assuming a discounted VLCC spot rate of $10,000 for the period of March 10th through September 30th, NNA would incur a Backstop Agreement liability of approximately $5.5 million on the Kannika. During Q4 2017 (typically the strongest seasonal quarter), VLCC rates remained well below the Backstop Agreement floor rates and NNA accrued $1.7 million in liability per vessel. If VLCC spot rates rebound to an average of $20,000 per day for the period October 1st through February 28th, NNA would record another $2.6 in liability on the Kannika. $20,000 per day average is likely a generous assumption based on current market conditions and discount for older vintage VLCCs and it would likely require continued scrapping of vintage tonnage. A reasonable estimate of the gross Backstop Liability to be incurred by NNA through its expiration in February 2019 would therefore be approximately $8.1 million for the Kannika. This estimated liability amount would be reduced for the days that the Kannika would be in dry dock for its 17.5 year survey. Assuming 40 days of dry docking at $27,050 per day, the Backstop Agreement liability associated with the Kannika would be reduced by $1.08 million to a net Backstop Agreement liability of approximately $7 million.

As discussed in these articles, NNA is suffering an acute liquidity crisis of its own and it was forced to recently slash its common stock dividend by 60%. As GP of NAP, NNA was economically incentivized to scrap the Kannika to avoid the accrual of the estimated $8 million in liability under the Backstop Agreement. As discussed below, the scrapping of the Kannika may also enable NNA to strip another quarterly distribution out of NAP. The prospects of such a distribution would increase if NAP scraps the Shinyo Ocean during Q2 to avoid incurring the capital cost of a Special Survey. Such a distribution may be the difference between NNA failing and passing its minimum liquidity covenant under its Credit Facilities during Q2.

Economic Benefit of the Kannika Scrapping to NAP

As discussed in prior articles, the amounts due under the Backstop Agreement with NNA are paid during January of the following year. The once a year true up payment creates a liquidity issue for NAP when VLCC spot rates plummet. Based on Q4 actuals, I estimate that direct expenses, vessel operating expenses, management fees, and interest expense total about $17,900 per day per vessel. This excludes G&A expenses (on the assumption that they are not variable), principal payments, and maintenance CapEx (see the maintenance CapEx analysis below). Adding G&A expenses and principal amortization (but not the maintenance CapEx) increases the daily breakeven rate to $20,141.

If average VLCC rates for Q2 are assumed at $10,000 and Kannika spot rate earnings were a 20% discount to the average, NAP would burn almost $9900 per day operating the vessel. This assumes that the vessel utilization is 100%. The net cash flow loss on the Kannika would total approximately $890k for Q2 alone.

The Kannika is due for a 17.5 year Special Survey. The Special Survey could cost as much as $5 million and result in 30 to 40 days of downtime. As detailed in the forecast in the table below, NAP has very little spare liquidity to fund the daily cash losses and the Special Survey costs. Viewed on the vessel level, the Kannika would need to realize $16,129 net profit per day for the period from March 15th, 2018 to February 28th, 2019 (the assumed expiration date of the Backstop Agreement for the Kannika), to recoup the costs of a $5 million Special Survey begun on March 15th and lasting 40 days.

Adding the spot rate needed to recover the Special Survey costs with the daily breakeven costs yields $36,270. The Backstop Agreement floor for the Kannika is $38,025. NAP would recover its operating cash flow losses and the cost of the Special Survey through the Backstop Agreement revenue accruals, but barely. There would therefore be some limited economic benefit to maintaining the Kannika in operation through the expiration of the Backstop Agreement.

The actual range of possible outcomes could vary based on the actual cost of the Special Survey, the vessel utilization rate ex the Special Survey (assumed at 100%, surely too high in the current market), and any theoretical objections to including G&A expenses, interest expenses, and principal payment in the daily rate requirements for a vessel level analysis. The point estimate is designed to frame the discussion, and it indicates that the limited economic benefits may not be worth the short term liquidity issues and the associated market risks.

Given the dire rate expectations for Q2 and Q3 2018 spot rates and the possibility that the utilization rate for older vintage tonnage could slide below 98%, NAP could argue that it had an economic justification to scrap the Kannika. My conclusion is that NAP did not have the liquidity to fund the Special Survey and the quarterly cash flow losses if it maintained its ownership of the Kannika. NAP will likely reach the same conclusion regarding the Shinyo Ocean. The clear beneficiary in the scrapping decision was NNA.

Term Loan B Leverage Covenant

I published an article on November 29th that analyzed the Term Loan B Leverage Covenant in-depth. NAP has failed the Term Loan B Leverage Covenant since Q1 2017. As discussed in that article, an updated calculation of the FMV of the six vessels (ex TCs as required by the Credit Agreement) would occur after year end 2017 and it would probably result in an increase in the cash reserve to $43.5 based on then current estimated FMV of the vessels. This would require an increase of $33.5 million in the cash escrow account and would strip away almost the entirety of NAP's liquidity. Time and the sale of the Kannika have not helped NAP relative to this covenant as the amount needed to cure the covenant test failure post sale of the Kannika increased to $xx.x million (see table below).

The following table provides an estimate of the FMV of NAP's fleet ex TCs. The sale price of the Kannika is used to adjust the FMV estimates for the Shinyo Ocean and the C Dream (adjusting for differences in DWT). The value for the Shinyo Kieran is based on a comparable vessel sold in November 2017 (and therefore may be a touch high). The FMV for the Nave Celeste is based on interpolated Compass Maritime estimates and supported by a comparable tanker sale in November 2017.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Age as of Vessel Value Post Kannika Adjusted Fleet FMV Built DWT 2018 Est Millions Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 17 $16.76 $16.76 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 17 $17.10 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 8 $50.00 $50.00 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 7 $53.00 $53.00 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 18 $17.80 $17.80 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 15 $27.10 $27.10 Total $181.76 $164.66 Years Compass Maritme VLCC Est Value (millions) 5 10 20 March 14th, 2018 $61 $38 $17

The estimated FMV of the vessels before and after the sale of the Kannika is less than the $199.5 million of Term Loan B debt outstanding at December 31st and the adjusted Term Loan B balance assuming proceeds from the sale of the Kannika are used to pay down debt. The following table calculates the shortfall in vessel value, which equals the amount of cash needed to be escrowed (restricted) to cure the covenant test failure.

Pre Sale Post Sale Debt Outstanding December 31st 199.5 $184.91 Loan to Value Covenant 0.85 0.85 Minimum Vessel Value to Pass Covenant $234.71 $217.54 Estimated Vessel Valuation $181.76 $164.66 Shortfall $52.95 $52.88

An estimate of Q1 Cash Flows based on the sale of the Kannika on March 15th begins with an estimate of revenue and Backstop Agreement Deferred Revenue. Please note that the estimated average spot rate for VLCCs during Q1 is $15,000 per day. The 20% discounted rate for the Ocean and Kannika is $12,000.

TC and Backstop Quarterly Actual Spot Backstop Rates Revenue Rates Deferred Revs Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 $38,400 $3,386,880 $12,000 $2,328,480 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 $38,025 $3,353,805 $12,000 $2,295,405 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 $48,153 $4,247,095 $12,000 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 $48,153 $4,247,095 $12,000 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 $29,625 $2,612,925 $12,000 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 $35,000 $3,087,000 $15,000 $1,764,000 $20,934,799 $6,387,885

The following table is an estimate of cash flow for Q1 2018 based on the above revenue table and actual costs incurred during Q4 2017 adjusted for the sale of the Kannika on March 15th. Please note that LIBOR rates have climbed for 30 consecutive trading days as of March 20th, so interest expense may be understated. Net proceeds for the sale of the Kannika reflect 3% in costs and commissions. Under the Term Loan B Agreement Section 2.6(c) appears to allow $2 million in cash retention after the sale of an asset. The debt repayment figure is net of the $2 million. Please note that Maintenance CapEx for Q1 was reduced to $250k post the Kannika sale since the scrapping of the Kannika eliminated the need for a Special Survey. In Q2 and Q3, Maintenance & Replacement CapEx would increase since the Shinyo Ocean and Nave Celeste are due for Special Surveys and it would be best to complete them before the seasonally stronger Q4.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP 2018 Cash Forecast Adjusted for Kannika Sale Quarterly Cash Forecast Q1 Q1 Revenue $20,935 $20,364 Time Charter Expenses $405 $405 Direct Vessel Expenses $1,145 $1,113 Management Fees $5,244 $5,098 G&A Expenses $725 $725 Cash Interest Expense $2,875 $2,875 Principal Payments $500 $500 Maintenance & Replacement CapEx $3,750 $250 Non Cash Revenue Backstop $6,388 $6,005 Cash From Operations after CapEx $(97) $3,393 Cash @ December 31st, 2017 $27,086 $27,086 Restricted Cash $10,000 $10,000 Payment under 2017 Backstop $16,400 $16,400 Cash from Ops Q1 $(97) $3,393 Net Proceeds Kannika Sale $16,587 Debt Repayment Kannika Sale $(14,587) Common & GP Cash Distribution $(9,030) $(9,030) Total Cash Available Q1 $44,359 $49,849 Restricted Cash Term Loan B $52,946 $52,885 Cash Available (Shortfall) @ March 31st $(8,587) $(3,036)

Please note that Maintenance CapEx for Q1 was reduced to $250k since the scrapping of the Kannika eliminated the need for a Special Survey. In Q2 and Q3, Maintenance & Replacement CapEx would increase since the Shinyo Ocean and Nave Celeste are due for Special Surveys and it would be best to complete them before the seasonally stronger Q4.

The table illustrates that the collapse in VLCC spot rates will have a meaningful negative impact on NAP cash flows due to the deferred payment of Backstop Agreement revenues. Without the sale of the Kannika, NAP would have clearly failed the Term Loan B Debt to FMV test covenant and it would not have been able to cure the failure. Post Sale of the Kannika, the cash shortfall is a more manageable $3 million. It is possible that, by selling the Shinyo Ocean and perhaps the Nave Celeste during Q2, NAP may be able to cure the covenant test failure, eliminate another estimated $10 million in Maintenance & Replacement CapEx, and reduce the quarterly cash flow losses due to the low VLCC spot rates and the delayed reimbursement under the Backstop Agreement so that it would be cash flow positive through the end of the year. That will be a topic for a future article.

Conclusion

NAP is in very fragile financial condition and it will likely need to continue to scrap or sell its older vintage assets to cure its Term Loan B covenant test failures and stanch the near term negative cash flows. If it shrinks down to a core of three vessels over the next couple of months, it may be able to keep itself afloat through the maturity of the Term Loan B without defaulting. There has been some speculation in the comments section of prior articles that the creditors will show some forbearance to NAP that would enable it to continue to pay common unit distributions. This is speculative nonsense. NNA has stripped every dollar possible out of the company through quarterly unit distributions and, in doing so, has weakened the position of the creditors. The creditors now have the upper hand through the covenant test failures and they will pursue their best interests to insure a full recovery of the principal amounts loaned to NAP.

As detailed in the tables above, NAP does not currently have the cash to make another unit distribution. The sale of the Kannika is a big red flag and investors should run for the exits.

