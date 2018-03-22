Novavax: New RSV Vaccine Timeline Raises Cash Concerns

The new timeline means the company may need to raise additional capital before the results are known.

2018 is a pivotal year for Novavax (NVAX). The company has already reported positive news on its NanoFlu flu vaccine, which performed admirably in an initial human immunogenicity trial. NanoFlu has garnered a great deal of attention over the last several months, as analysts have highlighted its potential value as a game-changer in the flu vaccine market. A Phase 2 trial is now gearing up, but it will be a couple years at least before NVAX can hope to get it approved by the FDA.

While NanoFlu has won a great deal of attention, what really matters for NVAX in the relative near-term is its Phase 3 trial for a maternal RSV vaccine. That trial, which is scheduled to provide interim results in Q1 2019, will determine the fate of NVAX as a company. While NanoFlu has shot some new life into the stock lately, it is the RSV trial that is truly pivotal.

With the timeline as it stands, NVAX is in a race against time. It may not have sufficient cash to reach the interim data readout. That could mean dilutive action in the second half of 2018.

Let’s take a look at the risks and opportunities in NVAX as the company continues towards its date with destiny.

New Timeline Creates Cash Concerns

In December, NVAX set mid-2018 as its goal for providing interim data analysis of the maternal trial. That has now been pushed out to Q1 2019, according to a press release issued on March 14th to accompany the company’s Q4 earnings. Early 2019 had been the previously stated goal, and we discussed the implications of the accelerated timeline in an article at the time.

Moving the announcement back out to Q1 2019, while not disastrous on its face, puts considerable financial pressure on the company. That is because NVAX is in a race against the clock, as cash burn, at the current rate, will deplete its resources before reaching the crucial finish-line. A successful interim data reading will send shares soaring upward. A secondary on the back of such news would be far less dilutive and painful for shareholders than one conducted at the current price. Despite doubling in 2017 to over $2 a share, NVAX stock is still woefully depressed from where it was before its last RSV vaccine trial failed.

According to its latest earnings report, NVAX had a net loss of $183.8 million in 2017. Net cash used in operating activities over the same period totaled $138.7 million. With $157.3 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2017, NVAX faces a challenge getting into Q1 2019 with its current resources. While it is not impossible, since the company could continue to trim costs, it is an extremely fine edge to walk.

NVAX might choose to run it right up to the last second, or it could opt to do a small secondary offering in H2 2018. If it opts for the latter, the stock will suffer – in the short-run, at least. It is a dangerous thing for a company to deplete its cash to zero coming up to what is still a risky outcome. It may decide that a cautious path is best and raise money before the fateful day. Investors should keep a keep eye on what NVAX is doing and saying, especially as we move into the second half of the year. If the share price continues to climb, the temptation to dilute on, admittedly highly relative, strength might become overwhelming.

Big Market, If It Can Deliver

There is no available vaccine for RSV, a common respiratory infection, which presents a vast market opportunity for this small developmental biotech company.

During the Q4 earnings call on March 14th, NVAX management spent considerable time discussing the pre-commercialization plans that have been put into action already. The promotion of John J. Trizzino from Senior Vice President and commercial lead to the role of Chief Business Officer and CFO was one obvious sign of those efforts. Another pre-commercial effort has been to work closely with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to promote educational programs on RSV vaccination.

The potential market is quite vast. The developed world market is projected to be worth $1.5 billion in peak sales, with $750 million in the American market alone. The market expands much further when considering the rest of the world, especially the low-income countries where RSV-related death is far more prevalent.

The market is there. The real question is whether NVAX can deliver. After a failed Phase 3 trial for an older adult RSV vaccine, many investors continue to worry that the maternal trial will also lay an egg. Some of those fears were allayed recently by an external data analysis of available data that suggests the new trial will deliver where the first failed. However, the market is unlikely to get fully onboard until the results come through.

Investor’s-Eye View

There are lots of moving parts in the NVAX story. The decisions of company management on financing could impact the share price substantially over the next year. However, the ultimate value-driver is the results of the RSV vaccine trial. A dilution now or soon, while painful, would be more than made up for by a successful outcome for the Phase 3 trial.

So should investors hold onto NVAX? We took some limited profits when the stock soared well above $2. We consider the rest worth holding onto in anticipation of the results. While the stock may fluctuate in the next several months, and even drop on the basis of a secondary offering, there is also a decent chance that the share price will appreciate in the second half of the year as the clock ticks down and speculators take positions in anticipation of a major binary event.

Investors should watch the stock price and be wary of a potential dilution. But patience for the slightly longer-run event is what matters. That will be the real determinant of value in this small, speculative biotech.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.