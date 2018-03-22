Timeline Considerations If Fannie And Freddie Are Recapitalized

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are the only two profitable Fortune 50 companies in conservatorship where their profits flow directly to their conservator's sister agency US Treasury. The agreement that governs the flow of profit is the Senior Preferred Securities Purchase Agreement and was entered into the first day of conservatorship in 2008.

Investment Thesis: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac currently are reporting a negative net worth. No one is going to contribute new capital to recapitalize the companies from a negative basis. If you look at the first day the administration could implement a capital buffer without impacting tax reform, the capital buffer was agreed to. Granted, it wasn't large enough and it wasn't implemented early enough last year to prevent this month's bailout. Bob Corker's GSE Jumpstart Reform tied the hands of the administration up until the first of this year. The negative net worth of Fannie and Freddie are tying their hands now. Administrative reform can take place once Fannie and Freddie are made solvent by Treasury. Mnuchin has said "any solution will be dependent upon the GSEs being capitalized..." and the circumstances simply haven't allowed him to make this happen. In the event that Fannie and Freddie are recapitalized, John Paulson estimates his preferred shares are worth between 70-100% of par value. It depends on when the warrants are exercised and in the Moelis plan (which Paulson backs), the commons are worth $8-$13. I don't own common shares, but have in times past. In the Moelis plan, the common shares would outperform the preferred shares from today's price.

Administrative Action Timeline Considerations

In 2015, Senator Bob Corker was able to in omnibus legislation a jumpstart gse reform provision. What this legislation was designed to do was to prevent any sort of administrative action until the beginning of 2018 in order to buy time for a legislative solution. This expired earlier this year, but the administration has not yet acted.

Instead, Secretary Treasury Steven Mnuchin has continued to push for a legislative solution until more recently when he said that it's not likely to get done this year. If you look at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's financial statements, at the end of this month, March 2018, the companies are scheduled to get bailout checks from the government. Litigating shareholder Gary Hindes calls this a return of stolen money.

In the event that administrative action leads to a recapitalization of Fannie Mae, private shareholders contributing billions of dollars to the companies would not want to put in money until after the money Treasury is contractually obligated to send Fannie and Freddie is paid to Fannie and Freddie. Absent any legal victory, the task of recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie simply was never going to happen during a period where Fannie and Freddie reported a negative net worth. The first day that would technically be possible would be April 2, but one could argue that it might take until whenever Fannie and Freddie get around to reporting Q1 2018 earnings.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 8394 FMCCI, 8141 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12608 FMCCP, 5042 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 12934 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. I own these shares after studying the potential outcomes and determining that in my opinion the most sensible outcome is recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie.

Mnuchin came in with a very strong opinion that the government needed to get Fannie and Freddie out of government control but his hands were tied by GSE Jumpstart Reform until the beginning of this year. Trump's tax reform caused a one time DTA write down loss that required a bailout that gets paid next week. It is at that point that for the first time since Fannie and Freddie have been in conservatorship there is a man in charge of the agreement that determines the flow of profits that has expressed interest in fixing things finally has the power to fix things (GSE Jumpstart Expiration) and is able to get markets to contribute capital (Net Worth Deficiency).

Disclosure: I am/we are long fmcch,fmcci,fmccl,fmccn,fmccp,fmcct,fmckp,fnmfn,fnmfo.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.