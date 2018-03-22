3 Things In Biotech, March 21: Seattle Scoops, Roche Fires Up, Fate Strengthens

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Seattle Genetics scores the big first-line indication

Company: Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Therapy: Brentuximab vedotin

Disease: Hodgkin lymphoma

News: SGEN announced that the FDA has decided to approve the extension of brentuximab vedotin's label to include use as part of first-line therapy for patients with Hodgkin lymphoma. Specifically, the FDA has allowed for the switching of a chemotherapy called bleomycin in the standard ABVD regimen. This approval was based on findings from the ECHELON-1 study, which showed improvements both in terms of safety and progression-free survival for the brentuximab-containing regimen.

Looking forward: This is definitely big news for SGEN, as it unlocks for the first time a biologic therapy for newly diagnosed Hodgkin lymphoma. ECHELON-1 produced impressive, definitive results showing improved outcomes when one switches out the bleomycin in ABVD, as this agent is known to cause potentially severe lung toxicity. Brentuximab vedotin, on the other hand, is more associated with peripheral neuropathy, which usually resolves after treatment is over.

This is great news for SGEN, and although it may be priced in, it makes a clear case for a new standard of care in Hodgkin lymphoma, suggesting there is room to climb still.





Roches powers up in one of lung cancer's trickiest subgroups

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Atezlizumab

Disease: Squamous non-small cell lung cancer

News: RHHBF announced that the phase 3 IMpower131 study met one of its primary endpoints: progression-free survival. The study was designed to test the addition of their PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab to the combination of a taxane and platinum, in patients with squamous cell NSCLC. The arm combining atezolizumab with the albumin-bound form of paclitaxel (branded Abraxane) demonstrated no unexpected safety findings, as well.

Looking forward: This is deceptively big news, since we've been hearing for over a year about the combination of chemotherapy with these immune checkpoint inhibitors in lung cancer. But the big difference maker here is that this is a regimen used in squamous cell disease, for which the currently approved combo of pembrolizumab, pemetrexed, and carboplatin is not indicated. So this is a first for the entire field, and obviously a big deal for RHHBF, who will undoubtedly pursue an accelerated approval later this year.

Definitely some big-deal news, with billions at stake for RHHBF.





Fate Therapeutics sees no cancer in its near-term future

Company: Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Therapy: ProTmune

Disease: Hematologic malignancies

News: FATE announced that they would be presenting findings from the phase 1 portion of their PROTECT study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of their modified allografting technique called ProTmune, at this year's EBMT meeting. After a median of 228 days follow-up, none of the seven patients have experienced a cancer relapse. Furthermore, no instances of fatal graft-versus-host disease have been observed to date, although two patients died due to causes unrelated to the therapy.

Looking forward: These data are a nice prelude to the expansion study of PROTECT, wherein 60 patients will be randomized to either a standard allograft or ProTmune. First, it seems clear that disease control is within reach, as most of the patients in the study have aggressive leukemia. Moreover, FATE did not indicate any instances of severe GVHD, which is the principal concern for clinicians delivering treatment of this nature.

While it's still early days, these findings paint a favorable picture for FATE's phase 2 study.

