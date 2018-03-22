Arena Raises Impressive $352 Million On Stock Offering

Whether investors realize it or not, Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) orchestrated its news flow and stock offering very well over the past week. The company had previously announced that the offering would be for 7,500,000 shares, but it appears that there was enough demand to add another 1,000,000 shares to that tally, making the offering 8,500,000 shares. In addition, there is an option for buyers to add as much as 1,275,000 shares to that tally. The base level of cash raised will be just over $350 million dollars, with another $53 million possible if the option shares are fully exercised. The offering price per share is $41.50.

There are points in time when dilution is smart, and Arena has been adept and identifying and capitalizing on these points in time. The dilution is about 19% in exchange for what could be over $400 in cash.

What has made this capital raise a success is the robustness and maturity of the Arena pipeline in conjunction with favorable tax laws which could promote M&A activity. Getting past phase two with great read-outs on Ralinepag and Etrasimod was critical in setting the fuse on fire. The next big piece of news will be yet another phase 2 read-out in Q2 for drug candidate APD-371. That drug is being explored for pain associated with Crohn's disease. Following that readout will be the possible launch of a phase 3 trial for Ralinepag.

Simply stated, it appears that Arena Pharmaceuticals has stacked the deck with 3 possible drug candidates capable of treating multiple indications. At least two of these (Ralinepag and Etrasimod) are already being touted as possible best-in-class drugs.

As readers can likely tell, I am very bullish on the pipeline. Taking things a step further, I am also bullish on this latest stock offering. The offering was handled by a virtual who's-who of Wall Street banking, and the size of the offering was increased from an initial 7,500,000 shares to 8,500,000 shares. Given that news, I suspect that the options for an added 1,275,000 shares will have no problem selling.

The stage is now set for the next binary event relating to the APD-371 readout in Q2. While the equity may dip a bit toward that $41.50 level in the near term, it can then build going into the APD-371 readout. Analysts, investment banks, and institutions all seem to be viewing Arena as a bio with substantial possibility. That does not mean that the stock will move up every day, and that there will not be some volatility that can happen. That volatility can make Arena an attractive play even for active traders. It may be tempting to thing that $41.50 is the new rock solid base, but do not fool yourselves. I would say that the solid foundation is set at $35. That does not mean I am bearish. I am simply realistic. The world and the markets do not revolve around a single equity and there are many things that could present challenges to any stock. I will say that Arena is a strong bet and carries less risk today than it did previously. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.