Altair Engineering: Lockup Expiration Concerns

For such mediocre growth, shares look especially expensive at 5.4x forward revenues after Altair's most recent rally.

Altair grew revenues by 8% in Q4, its second quarter of posting single-digit growth since going public in November.

Newly minted public company Altair Engineering (ALTR), the three decades-old software company dedicated to computer-aided engineering applications, has just released fourth quarter results - its second earnings release since going public in early November. Like last quarter, Altair showed a modest beat to Wall Street expectations - but, cutting straight to the chase, I don't find anything particularly appealing about Altair despite its consecutive string of decent earnings beats.

There can be no doubt, however, that public company life has been exceptionally kind to Altair. The stock is up 31% year to date, towering over the broader market in which most stocks (especially the usual tech heavyweights like Facebook (FB) are weighing down or flat). And against Altair's IPO price of $13, shares have more than doubled. Altair added another 2% in aftermarket gains after posting Q4 results.

Let's do a quick check on valuation. At Altair's post-Q4 share price of $32, the company carries a market cap of $2.01 billion. Netting out its $39.2 million of cash and minuscule $0.4 million of debt (the company had used IPO proceeds to pay down its term debt), Altair now has an enterprise value of $1.97 billion.

Here's a look as well at what Altair is guiding to for the current fiscal year, taken from the company's fourth quarter earnings release:

Figure 1. Altair FY18 guidance Source: Altair investor relations



Taking the midpoint of the company's FY18 guidance range of $364 million, we calculate that Altair is currently trading at a valuation of 5.42x EV/FY18 revenues.

That's a bit rich for a "legacy" software company with only single-digit growth. We used to be able to say that one of Altair's merits was the fact that it generated GAAP net profits (a rarity in the software IPO space), but due to its heavier stock-based comp now that it's public, Altair has lost that distinction.

Compare Altair's valuation against other single-digit growth software companies like Oracle (ORCL) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) and you'll see that there's not much room for upside in Altair's valuation. Note also that both of these companies do post positive net income.

When we additionally consider the fact that Altair is coming up against its lockup expiration date on April 30 (as reported by NASDAQ), and the fact that the stock is up more than 2x its IPO price, we'll probably see some selling pressure as insiders line up to cash in their paper gains.

All this foreshadows a bearish near-term future for Altair. If you've been holding shares and made gains since the IPO, now might be a good time to lock in profits. Insiders, once past the April 30 cutoff, are likely thinking the same thing.

It would be one thing if Altair was beginning to turn into an exciting growth story, but unfortunately, the company's fourth quarter and full year results don't corroborate that narrative. While the company's product is certainly appealing and critical for engineers, it's already well-entrenched into its market and doesn't have a particularly strong case for double-digit growth.

Let's turn to the company's most recent results:

Figure 2. Altair Q4 and FY17 results Source: Altair investor relations



Altair grew total revenues by 8% y/y to $89.9 million in the fourth quarter, decelerating very slightly (40bps) from its growth rate in Q3. The company did beat analysts' expectations for $87.6 million (+6% y/y), but not by a wide enough margin to make it truly exciting.

The company's software product revenues (which are the higher-margin and most important piece of the business), at least, grew 11% y/y. But still - against other recent IPOs that are growing in the 40 to 50% range, Altair looks like dead weight. Take Yext (YEXT) for example, another 2017 software IPO that I'm extremely bullish on, and a company that specializes in new and exciting location data software. The company grew at 35% y/y in its most recent quarter, but its recent slide has left shares trading at a paltry 4.5x forward revenues. I'd much rather load up on shares of Yext than pay a one-turn revenue multiple premium for a slow grower like Altair.

One of Altair's most distinguishing features - its historically positive GAAP profitability - has also lost its luster as Altair transitioned into becoming a public company and began recognizing stock-based comp based on the value of its shares. As a result, all components of Altair's operating expenses - research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative - have all shot up.

These expense categories increased by 34% y/y, 25% y/y, and 59% y/y respectively, all to support meager 8% revenue growth. As a result, Altair's operating income - once a positive $8.0 million in 4Q16 - has shrank to -$3.2 million. Ditto for the full year, where an operating profit of $15.4 million has been watered down into a loss of -$33.3 million. GAAP net income of -$60.3 million in the quarter also showed a remarkable drop from a profit of $5.9 million in 4Q16, despite the company's beat on EPS estimates ($0.18 achieved versus $0.06 consensus).

Yes, it's true that the added stock comp expenses are "accounting expenses" and not true cash losses. But on the cash flow front, Altair has seen shrinkage as well.

Figure 3. Altair FCF results Source: Altair investor relations

Altair's fourth quarter FCF stayed more or less flat at -$4.5 million, while for the full year, the company's positive FCF shrank -28% y/y to $8.6 million.

The key takeaways for investors: whatever juice has been fueling Altair Engineering's year-to-date rally, I haven't been drinking from the same punch bowl. The company's quarterly results are okay, but not fantastic. With such anemic growth and diminishing profits and cash flows, there are much better tech IPOs to invest in - plenty of which, by the way, trade for valuations under Altair's 5.4x forward revenues.

I'd be especially careful with this stock ahead of the April lockup expiration date. While lockup expirations are a "normal" part of a company's lifecycle, happening 6 months after the IPO on the spot, high-flyers that have seen recent gains tend to see a lot of volatility around the expiration date. With Altair's impressive gains, yet few fundamental bullish attributes, it doesn't seem to be a smart buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.