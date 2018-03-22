Is KKR BDC's 10% Dividend Yield Sustainable?

CCT is one of the largest BDCs with a $4 billion portfolio, 42% in first-lien and almost 70% is senior secured. The KKR credit platform provides scale, relationships and experience.

The company announced a $50 million 10b5-1 share repurchase plan similar to TSLX, and certain members of management and KKR Credit have purchased over $20 million in shares of common stock in open-market transactions.

There was a recent increase in non-accruals and realized/unrealized losses of $44 million including recent write-downs of Belk, Inc. and Abaco Systems driving lower NAV per share.

CCT hit my best-case projections largely due to $11.2 million of non-recurring income from prepayment-related activity during the quarter covering its dividend by 103% after excluding one-time listing expenses.

I recently reduced the short-term target price for CCT to take into account no additional special dividends after Q1 2018 due to likely lower dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

Quick BDC Market Update

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments including the "BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index" (Corp B). The current spread is around 4.4% (the difference between 10.7% for BDCs and 6.3% for Corp B). Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, it is also important to point that general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change over time depending on perception of risk and that these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. BDCs can be volatile and timing is everything for investors that want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher-quality portfolio that will deliver consistent returns over the long-term.

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when yields approach 4.5% higher and overbought when yields are closer to 2.5% higher. This would imply that BDCs are currently oversold relative to Corp B debt yields.

The following information discussing Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios and suggested BDC portfolio.

Reasons to invest in CCT

Experienced KKR credit quality platform providing scale, relationships and experience.

The SEC has issued an exemptive order which permits CCT to co-invest in portfolio companies with certain funds or entities managed by the Investment Adviser or its affiliates.

Third largest BDC with a $4 billion portfolio with 42% of portfolio in first-lien and almost 70% is senior secured.

Relatively low non-accruals at 1.2% of fair value.

Previous special dividends.

Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners (“SCJV”) could drive higher dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

As mentioned in previous articles, the base management fee was reduced from 2.0% to 1.5% of assets and the incentive fee of 20% does not include a "total return hurdle" but has a lookback feature. Also, the company announced a $50 million 10b5-1 share repurchase plan similar to TSLX and certain members of management and KKR Credit have purchased over $20 million in shares of common stock in open-market transactions.

CCT Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, CCT hit my best-case projections mostly due to $11.2 million of non-recurring income from prepayment-related activity during the quarter covering its dividend by 103% after excluding one-time expenses related to its IPO as discussed below:

"First, we reported interest income of $88.7 million in Q4. This included $10 million of income related to a prepayment fee generated from one of our portfolio companies, PQ Corporation. Second, other operating expenses were $9.2 million for the fourth quarter. This includes $5.9 million of one-time expenses associated with CCT's listing." Source: CCT Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: CCT 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

The board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash distribution in the amount of $0.40219 per share, which will be paid on April 6, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2018. The board has also declared a special cash dividend of $0.10125 per share payable on May 21, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2018.

The company remains underleveraged, but management will likely be actively growing the portfolio to increase net investment income ("NII") and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

"In terms of your specific question, we have a lot of confidence in our plan to continue to prudently, I think that's a really important word given the market environment that we all find ourselves in, grow NII and dividend coverage over time. There's 3 or 4 things that we're going to do in order to get there. One is to increase our balance sheet leverage. I think you know we're at 0.64x as of the end of the year. We have a target of 0.75x. Again, we're going to show discipline in getting there, but our target obviously is to grow our balance sheet. Second, and we spent a bunch of time on the call, so I won't belabor it, but we do have as a strategic goal to continue to ramp our JV. We think it's got a lot of differentiated characteristics, and we're pretty excited about continuing to get invested there." Source: CCT Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Previously, the company reduced the dividend (even after taking into account the 1-for-2.25 reverse split of shares) in anticipation of the IPO as publicly traded BDCs have different metrics including coverage of the regular dividend with quarterly NII.

Source: CCT 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

As mentioned in the previous article, CCT offered to purchase up to $185 million in shares of its common stock at $20.01 per share as of September 30, 2017, equating to approximately 9,245,377 shares. The tender offer, which commenced at the time of listing, expired on Friday, December 15, 2017.

In May 2016, Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners (“SCJV”), a joint venture with Conway Capital, an affiliate of Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company and Delaware Life Insurance Company, was formed to invest up to $500 million in middle market companies. As of December 31, 2017, the SCJV had total investments with a fair value of around $301 million or 7.6% of CCT's total portfolio with no investments on non-accrual status.

Source: CCT 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

CCT Risk Profile Update

CCT has around 42% of its portfolio is first-lien debt and another 27% in second-lien and "other senior secured" debt for a total of almost 70% in senior secured debt.

Source: CCT 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

CCT has some exposure to commodities, energy and retail sectors that I have taken into account when assessing its risk ranking and its top ten portfolio companies account for almost 23%.

Source: CCT 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Non-accruals remain low but increased from 0.5% to 1.2% of the portfolio fair value and its net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.46 per share (from $20.01 to $19.55) partially due to the special dividend of $0.10 and $44 million (or $0.35 per share) of realized/unrealized losses including recent write-downs of Belk, Inc. and Abaco Systems.

"Net asset value per share as of the quarter ended December 31, 2017, was $19.55, compared to $20.01 for the quarter ended September 30. This is primarily attributable to a special dividend paid in Q4, coupled with unrealized losses I previously mentioned. In terms of mark-to-market activity, we feel good about our ability to recover value on the unrealized marks over time, and we will continue to update you as we make progress here." Source: CCT Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: CCT 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Primary Concerns

Underleveraged portfolio could drive temporary lack of dividend coverage. Most recent quarter included $11.2 million of non-recurring income from prepayment-related activity and largely responsible for covering the dividend. Historically has not covered dividends with NII, but recently reduced the regular dividend and plans to cover in the coming quarters.

Recent increase in non-accruals and realized/unrealized losses of $44 million driving lower NAV per share. I will have more information after the company releases its updated 10-K filing.

Exposure to commodities, energy and retail sectors.

The 1.5% base management fee is appropriate especially given the "scale, relationships and an experienced credit platform" but would prefer to invest in BDCs with "total return hurdles" that reduce income incentive fees during quarters with capital losses.

To be a successful BDC investor

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Suggested BDC portfolio

