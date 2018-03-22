Market Volatility Bulletin: Dollar Harmed, While Equities Mostly Keep Their Cool On FOMC Statement

Futures are flat, but there's more room for futures to fall than rise in the near term (my opinion).

We are likely in the part of the economic cycle where volatility is set to increase regardless of how much life the bull market has in it.

The FOMC meeting resulted in a rate hike, but a message that leaned a touch dovish but room to shift.

With the largest economic release point for the week behind us, there are still a data releases that, taken together, may have the capacity to jar markets.

Market action in the wake of the FOMC rate hike announcement was more punishing for the dollar than for US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

Federal Reserve officials, meeting for the first time under Chairman Jerome Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter point and forecast a steeper path of hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook. Investor focus now switches to trade, with Trump set to announce about $50 billion of tariffs against China over intellectual-property violations on Thursday, according a person familiar with the matter. “Generally speaking the meeting was slightly dovish compared to what most market participants were expecting,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “A rate hike was certain, but lack of upward movement in the 2018 ‘dots’ left investors who were looking for a hawkish outcome unsatisfied.

Thoughts on Volatility

Wow – good on Chair Powell for speaking to the large uncertainty bands surrounding point estimates on economic metrics. This discussion is productive for stronger understanding of the Fed’s decision-making process, and also keeps them from becoming overly committed based on any one figure. This hues closer to a true notion of the “data dependency” that we constantly heard about through 2015 and 2016. For the time being, I’d say that it adds a layer of credibility to the current FOMC.

Where the rubber really meets the road, however, is when there is conflict between data that might suggest an accelerating economy, and risk-assets that would like to see a continuation of accommodative policy.

Here is reader atom & humber’s commentary:

For vol traders, looking at the macro is likely to be increasingly important for the remainder of the bull market and economic cycle. Keep an eye of factors like the “dot plot”, in particular to any changes therein, may be an item for vol traders and those who use volatility as an input to their decision-making process.

While spot VIX has indeed bounced around quite a bit over the month of March, the term structure (certainly since April and beyond) has shifted far more begrudgingly.

The S&P has thus far digested the first Powell press conference relatively well, all things considered:

Obviously UVXY can and does march to the beat of a different drum than spot VIX. But the case for a range-bound VIX within a reasonably wide range (monetary calm vs. fiscal turbulence) is a framework that I am currently using for thinking about what drives the index around in the present.

I believe that the futures will soon become “unstuck” to the downside. This is to say that if spot VIX falls, I expect futures to follow. If spot rises, my opinion is that the futures will increase more stubbornly, at least for the first few VIX points. I believe the current opportunity set favors long positions in short-vol products like SVXY.

Zaphod15 had an important insight, and I’ll close with this:

Very frequently we as commentators and/or traders in futures-related products speak of contango or backwardation. It’s conceptually worthwhile to discuss the term structure with this language, but also important to remember that contango or backwardation don’t actually cause the gains or losses.

