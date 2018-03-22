The Key To Investing In Biotechs: Forget About The Broader Market And Focus On The Catalysts

This article provides some thoughts on the singular qualities of biotech stocks, and why investors should treat them with caution and patience.

February was a dicey month for biotech stocks. Fears of inflation and rising interest rates sent stocks down across the board, erasing the gains of 2018, but small developmental biotechs took it harder. That is unsurprising, given that these companies represent high-risk, high reward opportunities – the sort of opportunities markets sometimes shun when they get nervous.

While many biotechs have since made a bit of a comeback since February, the uneasiness has not dissipated. Despite the general choppiness in biotech trading, the stories of key events and catalysts remained at the top of smart investors’ minds. Catalyst-driven biotechs may trade day-to-day with some correlation to the general market, but their value is ultimately bound up in the results of binary events.

Almost every month, I endeavor to cover a few of the major upcoming catalysts facing interesting companies in the biotech sector, as well as the results of those catalysts. These events are what truly drive value in the companies, not day-to-day sentiment.

Successful investment in these sorts of stocks depends absolutely on understanding how their value is ultimately determined. In this article, I attempt to explain some of the distinctive thinking required for successful biotech investing.

It Will Fluctuate

JP Morgan – the man, not the vast financial institution he founded – is famous for many actions and statements. One of his offhand comments that has since entered the investment legendarium began as the answer to a question from an admirer. The great financier was asked what the stock market would do. Morgan replied simply: “It will fluctuate.”

That sounds like a truism because it is. The stock market, whether it is in bull cycle or bear, will fluctuate. And the individual securities that constitute its parts will naturally fluctuate even more so. But in the case of biotechs, that fluctuation can be even more violent. They are small companies, usually running at significant cash burn when in the developmental and early commercial phases or corporate life, and often thinly traded compared to the broader market.

What About Growth Stocks?

Now, in conventional industrial stocks, tech stocks, or stocks of any kind really, the overall market’s movements serve as a feedback mechanism on its constituent parts, and vice versa. That is because most stocks are businesses producing goods and/or services, which means their success is based on growth, expansion, and, ultimately, profit. That is the case of a biotech too, of course. But in the case of these small developmental companies, profit is not something happening now, but rather something being aspired toward in the future.

But what about growth stocks with no profits, I hear you ask. Even these are distinct from the biotech world because their growth, which often demands tremendous cash burn to scale and expand, is a linear – or occasionally step-change or exponential – process. In other words, we can see the trajectory of growth and the drivers behind it. We know what it will take in various incremental steps to get from exciting growth play to profit machine. Such is not the case with a developmental biotech for which profit is something of an all-or-nothing proposition.

For biotech stocks, the day-to-day fluctuations of the market, or the movement of the market as a whole in a given direction, do not really matter. What matters are the catalysts underpinning the value and potential value of these stocks.

The Catalyst is King

Whether it is a set PDUFA date, data readout, or commercial partnership deal, binary event catalysts are what will really move a biotech up or down. Investors who get caught up in the day-to-day fluctuations and worry about going into the red due to short-term price deterioration are not doing it right.

The key lesson of this article is that, when investing in biotechs, it is vital to perform a valuation based on the potential gain from binary events unlocking value – i.e. turning speculative products into concrete ones, which is an iterated process. Value goes up with each iteration, from trial to approval to commercialization rollout, because the probability of successfully obtaining those eventual financial gains rises incrementally.

Of course, sometimes the value is already baked in in advance. Investors in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), for example, well remember the run-up before the PDUFA that saw the approval of its Hepatitis B vaccine, followed by a drop-off as shareholders “sold the news”. Having a clear idea of how much the market expects success plays an important role in marginal decision-making. However, over the long-run, it is these events that still trigger the major price movements, and that are the anchors and drivers of biotechs’ values.

Investor’s-Eye View

The reason I took the time to write this short piece was to attempt to dispel some of the psychological and strategic hurdles that impede successful biotech investing. It is vitally important to realize that the catalysts are what matters. There may be some opportunities in momentum trading and ducking in and out of volatile stocks. But those strategies can turn disastrous very quickly.

For investors seeking to position themselves to obtain real value as biotechs mature, buying and selling must be based on clear research and preparation in advance of, and after, major catalysts.

Do not listen to the white noise or panic when your shares are dropping down for a week or more. If the fundamental thesis is intact and the forthcoming catalyst likely to be value-enhancing, selling on weakness is the worst thing you can do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.