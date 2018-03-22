The Market Is Dead Wrong About These 2 High-Yield Blue-Chip Stocks

That being said, as with all stocks, there are certain key risks investors must understand and be comfortable with before buying.

Despite strong and rising fundamentals, and an excellent long-term growth runway, both stocks are trading at fire-sale prices. Thus they represent some of the best high-yield value stocks you can buy today.

Enterprise Products Partners and Magellan Midstream offer safe, generous, and steadily growing income, backed by numerous competitive advantages. And neither is affected by the recent FERC rule change.

The combination of a 76% oil crash, rising interest rates, and now new regulatory uncertainties has caused even the highest-quality industry names to badly underperform the market.

In my own high-yield retirement portfolio, my goal is to buy top-quality dividend growth stocks at great prices. That usually means that I'm being "greedy when others are fearful" and snapping up what the market hates the most.

Well, right now, there are few industries more despised on Wall Street than MLPs. The sector has been hit with a perfect storm of negative short-term factors over the past few years including: the worst oil crash in more than half a century, rising interest rates, and now a black swan regulatory bombshell.

On March 15th, 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, overturned a 2005 rule that allowed MLPs to deduct an income tax allowance on cost of service contracts for interstate pipelines. The news had the potential to force some MLPs to reduce pipeline rates and thus take a permanent hit to distributable cash flow, or DCF. DCF is the equivalent of MLP free cash flow and what funds the distributions.

In other words, starting in 2020 depending on an MLP's asset mix and how its contracts are structured, this beaten-down industry might have been facing another wave of payout cuts. Wall Street's reaction to the uncertainty was swift and violent.

The most exposed MLPs to the ruling collapsed to a frightening degree. And even blue chips like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) took it on the chin.

However, like many knee-jerk market reactions, the fears of an imminent demise of the MLP industry were largely overblown. Within hours of the announcement, Enterprise had said that the rule change would have no material impact on its DCF or future growth prospects.

While some MLPs such as Enbridge Energy Partners' (EEP) and TC Pipelines' (TCP) pipelines will face significant DCF declines, the number of pipeline stocks reporting no material impact has been growing quickly.

Basically this means that the FERC ruling is not nearly the game-changing black swan event the market had initially feared. That's because the rule change only applies to cost of service contracts on interstate pipelines. Oil storage terminals, intrastate pipeline systems, and interstate negotiated rate contracts are unaffected.

The same is likely to be true for MLPs with heavy exposure to natural gas liquids, or NGLs, and refined product pipeline systems. That's because these contracts are mostly negotiated market rate and so the rule change isn't applicable to them. In addition even MLPs with heavy interstate gas pipeline exposure (the most at risk assets) are likely to not see cash flows decline. This is because, according to Morningstar's Stephen Ellis, most MLPs are underearning their allowed rates and so won't have to lower their pipeline prices.

However, the rule change has still taken a negative toll on already bearish investor sentiment. Which means that today even the best quality names in this sector are trading at fire-sale prices.

So let's take a look at why Enterprise Products Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners represent some of the best high-yield sleep well at night (SWAN) stocks you can buy today. That's because they are now at their most attractive levels in years.

In fact their generous, safe and rising payouts are likely to provide market-beating total returns over the next decade.

Enterprise Products Partners: Bluest Of The Industry Blue Chips

The midstream MLP industry provides the gathering, storage, transportation, and processing backbone for the booming North American oil & gas industry.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Enterprise owns one of the continent's largest and most integrated networks of natural gas, oil, refined products, NGLs, and storage/export terminal facilities. These serve nearly all of America's shale formations, connect to every ethylene cracker, and most of the country's refining capacity.

In the midstream industry, Enterprise is known for having one of the widest moats, thanks to its supremely integrated network that allows US energy producers to connect to every step of the supply chain. Basically, this means that Enterprise is a one-stop shop that can get a producer's oil, gas, or NGLs from the well head, to the processing facility/refinery, to the export terminal.

The MLP's blue chip and SWAN status is thanks to its incredible track record of growing its distribution in all manner of economic, oil price, and interest rate environments. In fact Enterprise has been raising its payout for 20 consecutive years, including 54 straight quarterly increases.

That's because the MLP has historically retained 20% of its cash flow to fund future growth, creating a safety buffer for the payout. It also greatly reduces Enterprise's reliance on debt and equity markets.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

The key to Enterprise's success is the world-class management team, which is led by CEO Jim Teague, and Chairwoman Randa Duncan Williams, the daughter of the MLP's founder. Mr. Teague has over 40 years of industry experience. And the Duncan family, which controls the MLP's general partner, has proven extremely investor friendly over time. The Duncan family has also invested over $1.8 billion of its own money into Enterprise over the years.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

For example, in 2002, management, which owns 32% of Enterprise, eliminated the 50% incentive distribution right tier. This freed up more cash flow to go to regular investors, as well as greatly lowered the MLP's cost of capital.

In 2010, Enterprise bought out its GP's IDRs entirely, creating one of the most investor-friendly corporate structures in the industry. Specifically this lowered Enterprise's cost of capital even further, resulting in higher profitability on future investments, and faster long-term payout growth.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Enterprise's major competitive advantage over time has been its low cost of capital, which is partially due to one of the industry's strongest balance sheets. That's thanks to management's extremely conservative and disciplined use of debt.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

For example, during the oil boom, when crude was over $100 per barrel, many MLPs chose to retain almost no DCF and grow their payouts with wild abandon. They funded growth through equity and dangerous amounts of debt, resulting in leverage (debt/adjusted EBITDA) levels of six to eight.

In contrast Enterprise maintained its leverage ratio beneath four, which gave it plenty of borrowing power during the oil crash. This is primarily why Enterprise never fell into an liquidity trap like so many peers that were forced to slash their payouts.

And now that energy prices have recovered Enterprise continues to growth strongly, as it always has. In 2017 it put into service $4.5 billion of its $10 billion backlog fueling impressive top- and bottom-line growth.

Metric 2017 YOY Growth (Except Coverage Ratio) Revenue 27.0% Distributable Cash Flow 9.7% Units Outstanding 3.1% DCF/Unit 6.4% Distribution 5.0% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.20

(Source: Earnings Release)

The most important thing for MLP investors to always focus is that DCF/unit is rising, and the distribution coverage ratio is at safe levels. In this industry 1.1 or above is considered low risk and capable of sustaining future growth. In the fourth quarter, the coverage ratio was even better, 1.3.

That means that on an annual run rate basis, Enterprise is retaining $1.3 billion in DCF. That's enough to cover 40% of its $3.3 billion capex budget for 2018. In addition the MLP's liquidity (cash + remaining borrowing power on the revolving credit facilities) is $3.7 billion. This means that Enterprise has plenty of cheap capital with which to grow.

The increasing coverage ratio is part of management's recently announced plan to shift to a fully self-funded business model. This means for the next two years Enterprise is cutting the growth rate of its distribution in half to 2.4% a year. As its CFO explains the MLP's goal is to:

"Balance distribution growth with retaining sufficient levels at distributable cash flow to fund the equity portion of a $2 billion to $3 billion per year organic growth capital program without reliance upon the equity capital markets, or if you will, a self-funding model. We currently anticipate reaching a self-funding equity model in 2019 with very modest needs, if any in 2018." - Bryan Bulawa, EPD CFO

The overall plan is to increase retained DCF by 70% and achieve a coverage ratio of 1.4. At that level management expects it will be able to accelerate payout growth, buyback units, and maintain an even safer leverage ratio of between 3.75 and 4.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That will be important because in order to insulate itself from rising interest rates, Enterprise has been refinancing its debt with very long-term (mostly 30 year), low fixed cost bonds. Today 93.4% of its debt is fixed, with an average cost of just 4.6%, and a duration of 20.5 years. Or to put another way, Enterprise has locked in super low cost and profitable borrowing rates for the next two decades. This gives it some of the least interest rate exposure of any MLP in America.

In fact, in the most recent quarter, it sold a $1.25 billion 30-year bond with an interest rate of just 4.25%, a record low for the MLP. And given that interest rates have spiked sharply in recent months, that is a testament to the debt market's confidence in the MLP's stability and business model.

But what about Enterprise's future growth prospects? As investors wait patiently for management to achieve its self funding goal, we are stuck with a pretty paltry payout growth rate. Fortunately that rate is likely to accelerate strongly in the years to come.

Enterprise's Future Looks Bright Thanks To Strong MLP Industry Tailwinds

In 2015 OPEC instituted a price war with US shale trying to drive crude prices so low they would bankrupt the industry. Instead the shale industry responded by deleveraging and vastly improving its efficiency.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

In fact in the prolific and low cost Permian basin (which has over 70 billion barrels of proven reserves), productivity increased about 500%. This caused the break-even cost to fall to as low as $32 per barrel for companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), which has about 1/7th of the formation's reserves.

Those break-even prices are expected to fall further as oil companies use ever more advanced technology to boost efficiency to once unprecedented levels. In fact, Exxon thinks it can achieve a production cost of just $20 per barrel within five years. This means a future OPEC price war is very unlikely, since the Saudis know it would not destroy the US shale industry.



(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

In fact all US shale formations have now seen their break-even costs fall so far that even at $45 US oil prices, nearly every formation remains profitable enough to justify further investment into production growth.



(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Which is why we've seen a strong recovery in well completions since the dark days of 2016 when crude bottomed at $26 per barrel. Note however that oil companies have said they are taking a far more measured approach to production growth.

As opposed to the wild west boom times of the early 2010s, US shale producers are focusing on maximizing cash flow and not just growing production for its own shake. This is why US oil and oil condensate production is expected to gradually grow about 30% by 2022. And by 2023 the International Energy Agency projects that US oil exports will hit 5 million barrels per day, making the US the world's second largest net exporter of crude behind only Saudi Arabia.

US gas and natural gas liquids, which are used to make feedstocks for petrochemicals, are also expected to see production boom:

Natural production: +34% by 2022

NGL production: +51% by 2022

And the US energy renaissance is expected to last far beyond just the next few years.

(Source: EIA)

According to the US Energy Information Administration, US oil and condensate production, after peaking around 2030, should remain relatively flat. US gas production is expected to continue growing strongly for decades. The reason for this is continued strong demand growth for both oil & natural gas, almost entirely driven by fast growing emerging economies like China and India.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

All this supply growth will need to be supported by enormous new midstream infrastructure investment. Analyst firm IHS estimates that by 2040 up to $900 billion of new North American midstream infrastructure will be needed. This creates a very long growth runway for the midstream MLP industry, even for giants like Enterprise.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Over the next two years, Enterprise plans to complete $5.5 billion of new projects, including $2.7 billion in 2018. The MLP is focusing mostly on NGLs because of that industry's incredible growth potential.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That's because NGLs are produced along with natural gas, which is booming and super cheap. Thus NGL prices are very low, creating a huge growth opportunity for the US petrochemical industry. NGLs are processed out of natural gas via fractionation, and then de-hydrogenated to create chemicals called Olefins.

These are the feedstock for petrochemicals, and US prices are far below those of rivals in Asia or Europe. That cost advantage is why the petrochemical industry is pouring $165 billion into expanding production and export capacity on the Gulf Coast.

Enterprise is one of America's largest oil and NGL exporters, with 20% and 46% market share in 2017 respectively. That's thanks to its enormous Houston Ship Channel, Beaumont Terminal, and Mont Belvieu NGL production/processing assets which have resulted in Enterprise's exports rising steadily in recent years.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

Expanding the production and export capacity of these assets is a top priority. That's because the demand for oil pipelines connecting the booming Permian and Eagle Ford formations to export facilities is so high that Enterprise is locking in volume committed contracts for 20-year terms. Meanwhile NGL facilities are 100% booked under 15-year, fixed-term, inflation-adjusted contracts.

Combined with Enterprise's super-low and long-term fixed cost debt, this means that MLP is ensuring high profitability on 15 to 20 years of recurring cash flow.

All of which means that Enterprise's generous payout is highly secure, and likely to keep growing for years or decades to come. Better yet after 2019 when the MLP achieves self funding status at what's likely to be a much faster rate.

Magellan Midstream: Legendary Management Team And Strong Investment Discipline

Magellan Midstream is far smaller than Enterprise, but more specialized in a few key businesses.

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

The core of the business model is one of America's largest refined product pipelines systems which accounts for 60% of operating margin: This system consists of:

9,700 miles of pipelines serving 15 states, mostly in mid-America

53 distribution terminals

42mm barrels of storage capacity

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

The beautiful thing about Magellan's refined product system is that it's by far the most comprehensive in the nation. That means that it connects not just the refineries benefitting from the shale boom, but also enjoys superior economics on those projects.

Because demand for refined products in that part of the country is essentially flat, it creates no incentive for rivals to build competing networks. That's why in seven of the 15 states in which it operates, 40% of all diesel and gas is shipped over Magellan's pipelines.

However, because of flat demand growth, there isn't much growth opportunity in this highly lucrative, wide moat business. So that's why Magellan has spent over $5 billion since 2010 in diversifying into crude oil pipelines and Marine storage oil export terminals. Both businesses are expected to benefit greatly from America's oil export boom.

Today Magellan owns:

2,200 miles of oil pipelines, mostly connecting the Eagle Ford and Permian formations of Texas to export terminals in Corpus Christi and Houston

27 million barrels of oil storage capacity, including 16 million in Cushing, Oklahoma, the heart of America's shale oil industry

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

The marine oil storage business is mostly centered on the Texas coast. The entire business consists of five export terminals with 26 million barrels of storage capacity secured under one- to three-year contracts.

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

Like Enterprise, Magellan is famous for its steadily growing distributions. In fact, the MLP has been raising its payouts for 17 consecutive years, no matter what oil prices, the economy, or interest rates are doing.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

This incredibly consistent payout growth is due to two factors. First the MLP has 85% of its cash flow derived from fixed-rate contracts, with just 10% commodity sensitivity.

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

The second factor is one of the industry's best management teams. This one is led by Chairman and CEO Michael Mears, who has over 30 years of industry experience.

Mears led one of the industry's first IDR buyouts, back in 2009. Like with Enterprise, this greatly lowered Magellan's cost of capital and allowed it to grow its distribution more quickly. All while still maintaining a very safe average coverage ratio of 1.2. This means that Magellan has retained 20% of its DCF, a total of $1.7 billion since 2010.

MMP Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Magellan has also led the industry by having one of the first self-funding growth models, something that many MLPs are just now starting to consider. Specifically that means it hasn't funded growth via equity issuances since 2010, when it funded the IDR buyout with stock.

This allowed the MLP to become even more profitable. That's because it reduced Magellan's cash cost of capital, which was already one of the lowest in the industry.

Metric Old Funding Model Internally Funded Business Model Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 4.0% 3.1% Historical DCF Yield On Invested Capital 15.3% 15.3% Net DCF Yield On Invested Capital 11.3% 12.2%

(Sources: Management guidance, earnings releases, FastGraphs, GuruFocus, Morningstar)

But there is more to profitability than just low cost of capital. You also have to invest wisely. Magellan's management team has been laser focused on quality over quantity.

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

That means not growing primarily through expensive acquisitions, but focusing more on organic projects that meet strict profitability hurdles. In 2017 the MLP completed $540 million in organic projects fueling strong growth in its DCF/unit.

Metric 2017 YOY Growth Revenue 13.7% DCF 7.7% Units Outstanding 0.1% DCF/Unit 7.6% Distribution 8.3% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.25

Source: Earnings Release

That allowed management to hit its payout growth target of 8% in 2017 and 2018, while actually beating its long-term coverage ratio goal of 1.2. In 2018 Magellan anticipates 8% distribution growth, and 5% to 8% in 2019 and 2020, all while retaining 20% of DCF to self fund its growth.

That growth will come from about $1.3 billion in new projects that management believes will deliver a cash yield of 11.1% to 14.3%. It also has a shadow backlog of projects not yet approved of at least $500 million. These projects are expected to be even more profitable with cash yields of 12.5% to 16.6%.

To help fund this growth Magellan has an untapped $1 billion revolving credit facility, with a cost of LIBOR +1% to 1.62%. At today's LIBOR rates that is about 3.92% cost of borrowing on that facility.

Magellan Midstream Leverage Ratio Over Time

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

But just like Enterprise, Magellan has as strict policy against dangerous amount of debt. In fact management refuses to push the leverage ratio above 4, even though the debt covenants permit a ratio of as high as five.

The bottom line is that Magellan Midstream, like Enterprise, has several key competitive advantages including:

Industry-leading low cost of capital,

a self funding business model (or plans to achieve one soon), and

world-class management teams with proven exceptional capital allocation skills.

When combined with the coming US energy boom, both MLPs are poised to greatly enrich income loving investors.

Payout Profiles: Rock Solid Distribution Safety And Growth Means Market Beating Total Return Potential

MLP Yield 2017 Distribution Coverage Ratio 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Total Return Enterprise Products Partners 6.90% 1.20 2% to 7% 8.9% to 13.9% Magellan Midstream Partners 6.20% 1.25 5% to 6% 11.2% to 12.2% S&P 500 1.80% 3.1 6.20% 8.00%

(Sources: Earnings releases, FastGraphs, GuruFocus, Multpl, CSImarketing)

The only reason to own an MLP is for the distribution, which means that the payout profile is the most important thing to focus on. This consists of three part: yield, distribution safety, and long-term growth potential.

First let's address the white elephant in the room. The FERC ruling will not affect either Enterprise Products Partners or Magellan Midstream.

According to Magellan:

"Although Magellan is organized as an MLP, it does not have cost-of-service rates that would be directly impacted by this policy change."

Similarly Enterprise's CEO has said:

"We do not expect the revisions to the FERC's policy on the recovery of income taxes to materially impact our earnings and cash flow. The cost-based tariff rates that are in effect for all of our interstate pipelines are based on a cost of service for those pipelines whereby the disallowance for the recovery of an income tax allowance will not have a material effect, if any, to the posted tariffs." - Jim Teague, Enterprise CEO

That means that these generous payouts, which are both very well covered by highly stable cash flow, are still low risk.

That's especially true given that both MLPs have fortress like balance sheets.

MLP Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost Enterprise Products Partners 4.1 5.6 45% BBB+ 4.6% Magellan Midstream Partners 3.6 6.5 64% BBB+ 4.3% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, GuruFocus, CSImarketing, investor presentations)

Enterprise plans on taking its leverage ratio to below four in the coming years, while Magellan's policy is to never go above 4.0. When combined with much higher than average interest coverage ratios, both MLPs enjoy the highest credit ratings in the MLP industry. Note however that this rating is tied with other Grade A blue chips including Spectra Energy Partners and Enbridge, Inc.

This is why they can borrow at such low interest rates, including Enterprise just selling a 30-year bond that's just 1.1% more expensive than the 30-year US Treasuries.

Finally let's discuss the distribution growth. As an Enterprise investor I'm a bit disappointed to be stuck at the current $0.01 per quarter annual growth rate. If that were to persist indefinitely, it would represent just a 2% growth rate going forward.

However, management has indicated that investors can expect payout growth to accelerate starting in 2020, and analysts estimate anywhere from 3% to 7% over the next decade. Personally I think that 4% to 5% is the likely amount, in line with the MLP's recent historical growth rate.

Meanwhile Magellan Midstream's growth rate can be expected to slow in the future. That's because it will be harder to move the needle in terms of DCF/unit increases given management's laser like focus on only the most profitable projects. However even 5% to 6% long-term growth is excellent for a low-risk blue chip. Combined with the current yield of 6.2% that should easily allow Magellan to beat the market over the coming years.

In fact thanks to their ridiculously low valuations, both Enterprise and Magellan are likely to outperform the S&P 500 in the coming decade.

Valuation: Both Are Screaming Buys Right Now, But Magellan More So

EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a painful year for MLP investors in general, and even Magellan and Enterprise haven't been spared the market's wrath. However, for value focused investors like me, this is precisely the kind of irrational underperformance that gets us excited.

That's because the unit prices of both MLPs have now totally disconnected from the reality of their strong and improving fundamentals.

MLP Price/DCF Implied DCF/Unit Growth Rate Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher Enterprise Products Partners 11.9 1.7% 6.90% 5.70% 29% Magellan Midstream Partners 13.1 2.3% 6.20% 4.80% 34%

(Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, GuruFocus, CSImarketing)

In addition to the total return potential of a stock, there are two other ways I like to value stocks. The first is by looking at the price to cash flow, in this case P/DCF. Both MLPs are currently trading in the low single digits, implying ridiculously pessimistic future DCF/unit growth. Since EPD and MMP are likely to beat those implied figures with ease, both stocks appear extremely undervalued.

The final valuation method I consider is how the yield compares to its historical norms. Today the yield on both MLPs is significantly higher than it normally is. In fact since their IPOs EPD and MMP have only had higher yields 29% and 34% of the time, respectively.

So how undervalued are these stocks? Well, a rule of thumb I use is to compare the yield to the five-year average yield. This is a quick and dirty way of estimating whether a stock is overvalued, fairly valued, or undervalued.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Under this method, I estimate that EPD and MMP are about 25% and 47% undervalued, respectively. Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," I'm more than happy buying a blue-chip stock of this caliber at close to intrinsic value.

And since both stocks are now trading at such high margins of safety, I have no qualms about recommending both for any investor comfortable with their unique risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

First it's important to understand that any MLP will face black swan event risk. That means an unexpected industrial accident or weather event might create a short-term disruption to cash flow.

For example, Hurricane Harvey dropped over 50 inches of rain onto Houston and massively disrupted the Gulf Coast's oil & gas infrastructure system for a brief time. Fortunately the overall impacts on both MLPs were small:

EPD: $0.02 per unit decrease in DCF, equivalent to -4.3% for one quarter

MMP: $20 million hit to DCF, equal to -2% for one quarter

In addition as we just saw with the FERC rule, the same wide moat that can be created by high regulations can also serve as a double-edged sword if those regulations change. Neither MLP was affected this time, but it's always possible that future tax changes might create a different outcome for the entire industry.

And those are just the black swan (unpredictable) risks. There are plenty of risks that persist over the long-term. For instance production out of various shale formations can and does shift over time. In the case of Enterprise, the MLP's natural gas system has seen strong volume declines from the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shale formations. This has caused MLP wide gas volumes to fall by about 10% since 2012 and is why EPD's natural gas pipeline system is about 80% contracted.

Fortunately one of the best management teams in the industry has been adapting to the fast pace of change in US shale trends. The shift into oil pipelines, including export facilities, and a big push into expanding the NGL network has more than offset the decline in the gas pipeline business.

But that brings with it another risk. About 50% of EPD's gross margins now come from NGLs. And since this is the biggest growth market for the MLP, that figure is expected to rise to about 60% in the coming years.

The risk here is that Enterprise might be betting too heavily on the current NGL boom, and the forecast major export opportunities that are expected to result. This means that investors are trusting Jim Teague's 40+ years of experience to steer EPD in the right direction. However no matter how experienced or proven management is, that doesn't mean that it can't still get things wrong.

As for Magellan, its legacy refined product pipelines do not have the same level of long-term contract coverage that is seen in some other MLPs. Just 40% of its refined products pipelines are under contract, for about three years. 54% of the oil pipelines are under two to five year contracts.

This means that Magellan has potentially more cash flow volatility risk than many of its peers should decreased US demand for gas and diesel in the coming years cause market prices on its pipelines to fall. Similarly market rates for oil pipelines might fall as new offtake capacity comes online.

For example, in the booming Permian basin, market rates for pipelines have declined 50% in the past few years as the MLP industry has poured billions of dollars into expanding the infrastructure network. This creates the risk that Magellan will have to renegotiate future contracts at much lower rates.

Finally be aware that Magellan's diversification plans into oil pipelines and marine storage terminals are likely to be less profitable than its legacy refined products business. In addition oil storage has its own risks.

For example, the oil crash was caused by OPEC throwing open the production taps and creating an epic supply glut. This caused the world's demand for oil storage to soar, enriching terminal operators. However, OPEC and Russia have now orchestrated a successful 10% production cut which has caused the oil glut to become a 2.3 million barrel per day shortfall. This is draining the world's crude inventories and lowering demand for storage facilities.

83% of Magellan's marine storage terminal business is contracted, and usually for just one to three years. When those contracts roll off lower storage demand could mean significantly reduced DCF from that business unit.

Which brings us to biggest long-term risk for any MLP, the world's slow but steady progression to a clean energy future. Remember that the core investment thesis for any oil & gas related stock is that strong growth in oil & gas demand will continue for decades.

That creates the necessary conditions for cash flow to grow strongly, driving up payouts and share/unit prices. However there is always the chance that global/national/state politics might mess up this rosy scenario. For example here are the nations/states that are planning to eventually ban the sale of new gas/diesel vehicles.

Norway and The Netherlands (2025)

California and Germany (2030)

France, The UK, India, China (2040)

If those policies indeed go into effect, then it's just a matter of time before global demand for oil peaks and starts declining. The good news is that as electric vehicles become cheaper (cost competitive with gas cars by 2025 to 2030), demand for electricity will increase.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

For the next few decades, base load electric power is still going to be dominated by natural gas. This means that America's booming shale gas formations will still have plenty of demand.

However, the fact is that the world's energy mix is changing. According to McKinsey's oil & gas analysts by 2050:

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Overall global oil demand could peak as early as 2030.

This means that any investor looking for a "buy and hold forever" stock should probably not be investing in MLPs. While the industry still has plenty of growth ahead of it, these will likely only be good income stocks for the next 20 to 30 years.

Bottom Line: Seldom Are These High-Yield Blue Chips So Undervalued So Now Is The Time To Buy

Don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting that this is necessarily the bottom for MLPs, even top quality names like Enterprise Products Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners. Markets can remain irrational and prices disconnected from strong and growing fundamentals for a long time.

What I do know is that Enterprise and Magellan have numerous competitive advantages including proven, top-tier management, extremely low costs of capital, bulletproof balance sheets, and highly secure payouts. And with strong growth backlogs and internally funded business models, both Enterprise and Magellan are likely to continue delivering clockwork like distribution growth for years, if not decades to come.

So assuming you are comfortable with their risk profiles, today is the perfect time to consider adding these two SWAN stocks to your diversified income portfolio.

