Upcoming Dividends: 79 Companies, 25 Increases, 13 Double-Digit Increases

|
Includes: ADC, AFSI, AHH, AKR, ANDE, APD, ARE, ATVI, AVB, AXS, BANF, BEN, BGS, CAH, CB, CLDT, CONE, COR, CPT, CUBE, CULP, DDS, DEI, DHR, DOX, EHC, EIX, ELS, ENSG, EPR, ESS, FLS, FMAO, FR, GFF, HUM, HURC, IBOC, IPAR, ITW, KW, LECO, LII, LXP, MHLD, MTN, NFG, NGHC, NHC, NHI, NUE, O, OLP, PEB, PEGI, RBC, RHP, RJF, RSG, SFBS, SRC, STAG, STLD, STT, SYK, THO, TOWN, TRNO, TYPE, UFS, UMPQ, USB, VTR, WASH, WLTW, WPC, XRAY, XRX, ZBH
by: Dividend Derek

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive.

The list is cross referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases so I have been "eating my own dog food".

I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Fun Facts

Category Count
King 0
Champion 7
Contender 18
Challenger 54

The last week of March will see a nice rise in the absolute number of companies paying dividends.

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FMAO) 13 1.26 3/26/2018 Contender
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) 8 7.54 3/26/2018 Challenger
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) 7 1.83 3/26/2018 39.60% Challenger
Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) 7 2.56 3/27/2018 Challenger
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) 6 5.72 3/27/2018 5.26% Challenger
National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) 47 3.27 3/28/2018 Champion
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) 45 2.33 3/28/2018 Champion
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) 43 1.85 3/28/2018 Champion
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) 38 2.38 3/28/2018 *** Champion
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) 25 1.14 3/28/2018 Champion
Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) 24 2.02 3/28/2018 Contender
BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) 24 1.51 3/28/2018 Contender
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) 24 2.96 3/28/2018 6.29% Contender
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (NASDAQ:LECO) 23 1.66 3/28/2018 Contender
W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) 21 6.56 3/28/2018 0.50% Contender
National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) 16 5.67 3/28/2018 5.26% Contender
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) 16 2.7 3/28/2018 Contender
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) 15 3.91 3/28/2018 Contender
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) 14 2.29 3/28/2018 12.70% Contender
National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) 14 3.16 3/28/2018 Contender
Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) 13 1.41 3/28/2018 Contender
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) 11 1.69 3/28/2018 Contender
The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) 11 0.64 3/28/2018 Contender
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) 9 8.96 3/28/2018 Challenger
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) 9 1.76 3/28/2018 Challenger
Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) 9 0.42 3/28/2018 13.33% Challenger
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) 8 3.61 3/28/2018 2.67% Challenger
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:CLDT) 8 6.82 3/28/2018 Challenger
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) 8 3.8 3/28/2018 Challenger
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) 8 1.34 3/28/2018 20.97% Challenger
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) 8 2.72 3/28/2018 Challenger
Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) 8 5.98 3/28/2018 Challenger
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) 8 7.72 3/28/2018 Challenger
Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) 8 0.59 3/28/2018 25.00% Challenger
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) 8 2.87 3/28/2018 Challenger
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) 8 4.34 3/28/2018 Challenger
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) 8 1.24 3/28/2018 Challenger
Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) 7 1.39 3/28/2018 *** Challenger
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) 7 2.28 3/28/2018 Challenger
Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DOX) 7 1.28 3/28/2018 13.64% Challenger
Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) 7 0.5 3/28/2018 Challenger
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) 7 3.48 3/28/2018 3.52% Challenger
B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) 7 7.2 3/28/2018 Challenger
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLTW) 7 1.34 3/28/2018 13.21% Challenger
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) 6 0.84 3/28/2018 Challenger
Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) 6 4.41 3/28/2018 Challenger
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) 6 0.65 3/28/2018 Challenger
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) 6 4.21 3/28/2018 6.25% Challenger
CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) 6 3.28 3/28/2018 9.52% Challenger
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) 6 2.85 3/28/2018 3.81% Challenger
Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) 6 1.9 3/28/2018 Challenger
Pattern Energy Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:PEGI) 5 9.29 3/28/2018 Challenger
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) 5 9.13 3/28/2018 Challenger
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PEB) 5 4.37 3/28/2018 Challenger
Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) 5 3.24 3/28/2018 Challenger
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) 5 4.48 3/28/2018 Challenger
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) 5 0.56 3/28/2018 14.29% Challenger
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) 36 2.29 3/29/2018 15.79% Champion
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) 25 5.27 3/29/2018 0.46% Champion
Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) 21 2.82 3/29/2018 Contender
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) 16 1.9 3/29/2018 Contender
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) 15 2.03 3/29/2018 Contender
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) 12 5.35 3/29/2018 Contender
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) 9 8.76 3/29/2018 Challenger
Domtar Corporation (NEW) (NYSE:UFS) 9 3.67 3/29/2018 4.82% Challenger
Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) 8 0.97 3/29/2018 Challenger
CubeSmart Common Shares (NYSE:CUBE) 8 4.33 3/29/2018 Challenger
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) 8 6.52 3/29/2018 Challenger
International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) 8 1.59 3/29/2018 Challenger
Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) 7 1.15 3/29/2018 Challenger
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) 7 1.57 3/29/2018 Challenger
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) 7 2.8 3/29/2018 10.26% Challenger
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) 7 1.9 3/29/2018 2.65% Challenger
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) 7 3.19 3/29/2018 11.11% Challenger
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) 6 1.03 3/29/2018 Challenger
National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) 5 0.64 3/29/2018 Challenger
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) 5 0.46 3/29/2018 120.00% Challenger
Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) 5 0.86 3/29/2018 10.00% Challenger
Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) 5 1.73 3/29/2018 Challenger


Alternative Image

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Both BEN and GFF have special dividend payments included. I try not to count these as an increase per say though they are in absolute terms. SFBS is in fact increasing their payment 120%.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
FMAO 41.19 20.7 44 29.95 98% Off Low 2% Off High
OLP 23.88 21.02 27.7 18.68 13% Off Low 13% Off High
MTN 229.72 183.85 237.77 28.98 24% Off Low 2% Off High
TRNO 34.43 26.93 38.54 36.35 29% Off Low 9% Off High
AHH 13.28 12.66 16.01 26.56 7% Off Low 14% Off High
NFG 50.7 48.31 61.24 11.12 3% Off Low 17% Off High
NUE 65.35 51.67 70.48 15.94 25% Off Low 7% Off High
ITW 168.22 129.17 179.07 34.59 29% Off Low 5% Off High
BEN 38.7 37.01 47.65 33.07 3% Off Low 19% Off High
SYK 164.76 129.82 170 61.59 27% Off Low 2% Off High
CB 140.27 133.82 157.5 17.11 4% Off Low 10% Off High
BANF 55.6 42.5 61.05 20.9 30% Off Low 8% Off High
ESS 236.81 214.03 270.04 35.99 12% Off Low 10% Off High
LECO 94.23 81.85 101.34 25.4 14% Off Low 6% Off High
WPC 61.59 59.23 72.41 36.58 3% Off Low 14% Off High
NHI 67.06 62.71 81.6 17.33 8% Off Low 15% Off High
AXS 57.7 47.43 68.51 0 21% Off Low 15% Off High
EIX 61.93 57.63 83.38 36.32 8% Off Low 23% Off High
ELS 85.17 75.91 91.94 39.25 12% Off Low 6% Off High
NHC 60.82 57 75.7 16.44 6% Off Low 18% Off High
RBC 73.55 67.84 87.5 15.5 9% Off Low 14% Off High
FLS 44.92 37.51 51.92 2246 17% Off Low 14% Off High
ENSG 27.97 16.51 29.24 36.8 69% Off Low 3% Off High
LXP 7.92 7.83 10.65 23.98 0% Off Low 25% Off High
IPAR 47.65 34.05 49.3 35.56 40% Off Low 2% Off High
ATVI 71.61 47.8 79.63 198.92 49% Off Low 9% Off High
CPT 83.01 78.19 96.39 39.46 6% Off Low 12% Off High
CLDT 19.35 17.9 23.91 26.51 7% Off Low 18% Off High
COR 103.12 86.47 120.85 56.04 20% Off Low 13% Off High
STLD 46.41 32.15 50.7 13.77 41% Off Low 9% Off High
DEI 36.72 34.72 41.59 63.74 6% Off Low 9% Off High
STAG 23.73 22.42 28.95 107.82 5% Off Low 18% Off High
EPR 55.93 51.87 76.9 17.05 7% Off Low 27% Off High
HUM 270.74 203.48 293.35 16.24 32% Off Low 6% Off High
ARE 125.34 108.98 134.37 79.65 16% Off Low 5% Off High
KW 17.53 15.95 22.65 24.76 5% Off Low 24% Off High
THO 119.65 87.96 161.48 14.4 39% Off Low 23% Off High
GFF 20.1 17.6 25.15 26.1 9% Off Low 21% Off High
USB 52.55 49.54 58.5 14.93 6% Off Low 9% Off High
DOX 68.92 60.3 71.72 22.23 14% Off Low 2% Off High
DDS 80.72 45.51 88.51 10.64 76% Off Low 8% Off High
AVB 163.22 152.65 199.52 25.66 7% Off Low 17% Off High
BGS 25.85 25.05 43.1 7.93 0% Off Low 38% Off High
WLTW 158.15 125.66 165 37.9 26% Off Low 3% Off High
ZBH 114.37 108.03 133.49 12.69 5% Off Low 14% Off High
ADC 47.14 43.74 53.65 22.48 7% Off Low 11% Off High
XRAY 54.13 52.54 68.98 0 4% Off Low 19% Off High
RHP 75.97 57.78 78.91 22.21 31% Off Low 3% Off High
CONE 51.21 43.49 65.73 0 18% Off Low 21% Off High
FR 29.49 25.81 32.91 17.55 14% Off Low 9% Off High
TOWN 29.55 28.2 35.3 20.96 4% Off Low 16% Off High
PEGI 18.2 16.58 26.56 0 9% Off Low 31% Off High
SRC 7.89 6.64 10.6 426.49 19% Off Low 24% Off High
PEB 34.78 27.01 39.74 28.98 31% Off Low 10% Off High
XRX 30.86 26.64 37.42 52.34 14% Off Low 17% Off High
AKR 24.12 21.34 32.02 168.79 13% Off Low 23% Off High
DHR 99.82 78.97 104.82 28.28 27% Off Low 4% Off High
APD 166.24 133.63 175.17 35.76 23% Off Low 4% Off High
O 49.9 47.25 62.31 45.2 5% Off Low 19% Off High
CAH 65.69 54.66 82.8 11.42 19% Off Low 20% Off High
ANDE 34.8 29.6 39.35 23.97 17% Off Low 11% Off High
RSG 68.01 60.26 69.4 17.94 13% Off Low 1% Off High
AFSI 12.71 8.8 22.63 0 42% Off Low 44% Off High
MHLD 6.85 5.55 14.4 0 21% Off Low 52% Off High
UFS 45.21 35.47 52.58 0 26% Off Low 14% Off High
LII 211.25 160.18 223.05 29.57 31% Off Low 5% Off High
CUBE 27.72 22.83 29.79 36.96 21% Off Low 6% Off High
VTR 48.46 47.97 72.36 27.19 0% Off Low 32% Off High
IBOC 41.5 32.5 42.9 17.58 26% Off Low 3% Off High
CULP 31.25 26.15 34.05 26.96 17% Off Low 8% Off High
STT 106.79 75.27 114.27 20.42 40% Off Low 7% Off High
WASH 55.8 47 59.1 21.06 19% Off Low 4% Off High
TYPE 23.65 15.75 26.75 89.86 49% Off Low 11% Off High
UMPQ 22.6 16.65 23.18 20 35% Off Low 2% Off High
RJF 96.88 71.35 99.26 23.51 34% Off Low 2% Off High
NGHC 24.94 16.21 25.17 41.57 53% Off Low 0% Off High
SFBS 43.7 32.54 44.44 25.26 34% Off Low 1% Off High
HURC 46.5 27.1 50.33 18.3 72% Off Low 5% Off High
EHC 57.72 40.86 59.29 21.53 39% Off Low 3% Off High


Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Year DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
PEGI 9.29 6.4 9
SRC 9.13 2.9 1.9 1.9 11
LXP 8.96 2.2 1.5 5.9 -7.3 14.9
MHLD 8.76 7.1 10.9 13.4 22.2
EPR 7.72 6.7 6.3 6.7 3.2 14.4
OLP 7.54 4.9 5.1 5.4 1.8 12.9
BGS 7.2 15.5 11.3 12.3 8.2 19.5
CLDT 6.82 2.3 12.8 12 18.8
WPC 6.56 2 3.6 11.4 8 18
VTR 6.52 5.1 6.5 7.6 6.5 14.1
STAG 5.98 0.9 3.1 5.8 11.8
AHH 5.72 5.6 5.4
NHI 5.67 5.6 7.2 7.4 6.6 13.1
AFSI 5.35 9.7 22.5 32 33.7 37.4
O 5.27 6 5 7.4 4.4 12.7
AKR 4.48 4 4.2 7.6 2.7 12.1
ADC 4.41 5.2 5.9 4.8 0.3 9.2
PEB 4.37 4.8 21.4 25.9 30.3
KW 4.34 25.9 26 29 33.3
CUBE 4.33 28.6 27.6 27.5 -0.7 31.8
RHP 4.21 6.8 13.6
EIX 3.91 13 15.2 10.8 6.5 14.7
COR 3.8 69.8 37 38 41.8
UFS 3.67 1.8 8.5 14.3 18
CPT 3.61 1.7 4.8 6.7 0.9 10.3
AVB 3.48 5.8 7.2 8.1 5.4 11.6
CONE 3.28 12.7 27.6
NFG 3.27 2.5 2.6 2.6 3 5.9
XRX 3.24 12.3 11.5 14.8 18
UMPQ 3.19 3.1 3.2 15.6 -1 18.8
NHC 3.16 9.4 12.1 9.2 9.1 12.4
ESS 2.96 9.8 10.9 9.6 6.6 12.6
ARE 2.87 7.5 6.8 11.2 1.4 14.1
FR 2.85 17.6 28 -11.7
CAH 2.82 9 12.2 15 19.7 17.8
WASH 2.8 5.5 9.6 10.9 6.9 13.7
DEI 2.72 4.5 4.8 9.7 3.6 12.4
AXS 2.7 8.6 12.1 9.6 8.7 12.3
TRNO 2.56 7.9 14.9 13.3 15.9
BEN 2.38 11.1 18.6 16.9 14.9 19.3
NUE 2.33 0.7 0.7 0.7 9.1 3
ELS 2.29 14.4 15.5 17.5 21.8 19.8
APD 2.29 9.4 7.1 8.2 9.6 10.5
USB 2.28 9.1 6.3 9.9 -3.3 12.2
RSG 2.03 7 7.2 7.8 10.3 9.8
CB 2.02 2.9 3 7.8 10.4 9.8
TOWN 1.9 8 8.7 11.4 5.7 13.3
ANDE 1.9 3.2 13.3 9.9 15.9 11.8
TYPE 1.9 4.4 14.4 62.2 64.1
ITW 1.85 18.7 16.1 13.3 11.6 15.2
MTN 1.83 30 39.8 41 42.8
IPAR 1.76 13.3 12.3 16.3 18.3 18.1
EHC 1.73 4.3 9
FLS 1.69 1.3 7 10.2 17.6 11.9
LECO 1.66 9.4 15 15.5 12.3 17.2
IBOC 1.59 11.9 8.3 10.5 0.2 12.1
STT 1.57 11.4 11.7 11.6 6.1 13.2
BANF 1.51 6.8 7.1 7.2 7.7 8.7
RBC 1.41 6.4 6 6.2 5.6 7.6
GFF 1.39 19 24.4 24.1 25.5
WLTW 1.34 18.3 20.6 14.1 7.7 15.4
STLD 1.34 8.5 10 8.6 7.3 9.9
DOX 1.28 13.2 12.8 45.7 47
FMAO 1.26 7.8 4.9 4.7 4.4 6
THO 1.24 7.9 12.3 16.6 17.1 17.8
CULP 1.15 14.3 17 39.8 41
SYK 1.14 11.8 11.7 14.9 22.7 16
RJF 1.03 10 11.2 11.1 8.2 12.1
LII 0.97 19 20.3 20.5 13.7 21.5
HURC 0.86 11.4 14.5
ZBH 0.84 2.1 3.7 12.2 13
XRAY 0.65 11.5 9.2 9.1 7.8 9.8
ENSG 0.64 6.3 16.3 20.1 20.7
NGHC 0.64 23.1 58.7
HUM 0.59 28.4 10.6 7.9 8.5
DHR 0.56 11.5 42.9 56.8 34.2 57.4
DDS 0.5 10.7 8.9 9.2 6.8 9.7
SFBS 0.46 26.7 56
ATVI 0.42 15.4 14.5 10.8 11.2

Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Find this data interesting? You can get text or email dividend alerts and more on my site Custom Stock Alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.