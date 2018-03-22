Upcoming Dividends: 79 Companies, 25 Increases, 13 Double-Digit Increases

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.
There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.
Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Why Should I Care?
The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.
It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases so I have been "eating my own dog food".
I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.
Fun Facts
|Category
|Count
|King
|0
|Champion
|7
|Contender
|18
|Challenger
|54
The last week of March will see a nice rise in the absolute number of companies paying dividends.
The Main List
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|(OTC:FMAO)
|13
|1.26
|3/26/2018
|Contender
|One Liberty Properties, Inc.
|(NYSE:OLP)
|8
|7.54
|3/26/2018
|Challenger
|Vail Resorts, Inc.
|(NYSE:MTN)
|7
|1.83
|3/26/2018
|39.60%
|Challenger
|Terreno Realty Corporation
|(NYSE:TRNO)
|7
|2.56
|3/27/2018
|Challenger
|Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
|(NYSE:AHH)
|6
|5.72
|3/27/2018
|5.26%
|Challenger
|National Fuel Gas Company
|(NYSE:NFG)
|47
|3.27
|3/28/2018
|Champion
|Nucor Corporation
|(NYSE:NUE)
|45
|2.33
|3/28/2018
|Champion
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(NYSE:ITW)
|43
|1.85
|3/28/2018
|Champion
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|(NYSE:BEN)
|38
|2.38
|3/28/2018
|***
|Champion
|Stryker Corporation
|(NYSE:SYK)
|25
|1.14
|3/28/2018
|Champion
|Chubb Limited
|(NYSE:CB)
|24
|2.02
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|BancFirst Corporation
|(NASDAQ:BANF)
|24
|1.51
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|(NYSE:ESS)
|24
|2.96
|3/28/2018
|6.29%
|Contender
|Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares
|(NASDAQ:LECO)
|23
|1.66
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|W.P. Carey Inc. REIT
|(NYSE:WPC)
|21
|6.56
|3/28/2018
|0.50%
|Contender
|National Health Investors, Inc.
|(NYSE:NHI)
|16
|5.67
|3/28/2018
|5.26%
|Contender
|Axis Capital Holdings Limited
|(NYSE:AXS)
|16
|2.7
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|Edison International
|(NYSE:EIX)
|15
|3.91
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
|(NYSE:ELS)
|14
|2.29
|3/28/2018
|12.70%
|Contender
|National HealthCare Corporation
|(NYSEMKT:NHC)
|14
|3.16
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|Regal Beloit Corporation
|(NYSE:RBC)
|13
|1.41
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|Flowserve Corporation
|(NYSE:FLS)
|11
|1.69
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|The Ensign Group, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:ENSG)
|11
|0.64
|3/28/2018
|Contender
|Lexington Realty Trust
|(NYSE:LXP)
|9
|8.96
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Inter Parfums, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:IPAR)
|9
|1.76
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Activision Blizzard, Inc
|(NASDAQ:ATVI)
|9
|0.42
|3/28/2018
|13.33%
|Challenger
|Camden Property Trust
|(NYSE:CPT)
|8
|3.61
|3/28/2018
|2.67%
|Challenger
|Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(NYSE:CLDT)
|8
|6.82
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|CoreSite Realty Corporation
|(NYSE:COR)
|8
|3.8
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:STLD)
|8
|1.34
|3/28/2018
|20.97%
|Challenger
|Douglas Emmett, Inc.
|(NYSE:DEI)
|8
|2.72
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Stag Industrial, Inc.
|(NYSE:STAG)
|8
|5.98
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|EPR Properties
|(NYSE:EPR)
|8
|7.72
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Humana Inc.
|(NYSE:HUM)
|8
|0.59
|3/28/2018
|25.00%
|Challenger
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|(NYSE:ARE)
|8
|2.87
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|(NYSE:KW)
|8
|4.34
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Thor Industries, Inc.
|(NYSE:THO)
|8
|1.24
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Griffon Corporation
|(NYSE:GFF)
|7
|1.39
|3/28/2018
|***
|Challenger
|U.S. Bancorp
|(NYSE:USB)
|7
|2.28
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares
|(NYSE:DOX)
|7
|1.28
|3/28/2018
|13.64%
|Challenger
|Dillard's, Inc.
|(NYSE:DDS)
|7
|0.5
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|(NYSE:AVB)
|7
|3.48
|3/28/2018
|3.52%
|Challenger
|B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc.
|(NYSE:BGS)
|7
|7.2
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares
|(NASDAQ:WLTW)
|7
|1.34
|3/28/2018
|13.21%
|Challenger
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
|(NYSE:ZBH)
|6
|0.84
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Agree Realty Corporation
|(NYSE:ADC)
|6
|4.41
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|(NASDAQ:XRAY)
|6
|0.65
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)
|(NYSE:RHP)
|6
|4.21
|3/28/2018
|6.25%
|Challenger
|CyrusOne Inc
|(NASDAQ:CONE)
|6
|3.28
|3/28/2018
|9.52%
|Challenger
|First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|(NYSE:FR)
|6
|2.85
|3/28/2018
|3.81%
|Challenger
|Towne Bank
|(NASDAQ:TOWN)
|6
|1.9
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Pattern Energy Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(NASDAQ:PEGI)
|5
|9.29
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
|(NYSE:SRC)
|5
|9.13
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(NYSE:PEB)
|5
|4.37
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Xerox Corporation
|(NYSE:XRX)
|5
|3.24
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Acadia Realty Trust
|(NYSE:AKR)
|5
|4.48
|3/28/2018
|Challenger
|Danaher Corporation
|(NYSE:DHR)
|5
|0.56
|3/28/2018
|14.29%
|Challenger
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(NYSE:APD)
|36
|2.29
|3/29/2018
|15.79%
|Champion
|Realty Income Corporation
|(NYSE:O)
|25
|5.27
|3/29/2018
|0.46%
|Champion
|Cardinal Health, Inc.
|(NYSE:CAH)
|21
|2.82
|3/29/2018
|Contender
|The Andersons, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:ANDE)
|16
|1.9
|3/29/2018
|Contender
|Republic Services, Inc.
|(NYSE:RSG)
|15
|2.03
|3/29/2018
|Contender
|AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:AFSI)
|12
|5.35
|3/29/2018
|Contender
|Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
|(NASDAQ:MHLD)
|9
|8.76
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|Domtar Corporation (NEW)
|(NYSE:UFS)
|9
|3.67
|3/29/2018
|4.82%
|Challenger
|Lennox International, Inc.
|(NYSE:LII)
|8
|0.97
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|CubeSmart Common Shares
|(NYSE:CUBE)
|8
|4.33
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|Ventas, Inc.
|(NYSE:VTR)
|8
|6.52
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|International Bancshares Corporation
|(NASDAQ:IBOC)
|8
|1.59
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|Culp, Inc.
|(NYSE:CULP)
|7
|1.15
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|State Street Corporation
|(NYSE:STT)
|7
|1.57
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:WASH)
|7
|2.8
|3/29/2018
|10.26%
|Challenger
|Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.
|(NASDAQ:TYPE)
|7
|1.9
|3/29/2018
|2.65%
|Challenger
|Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|(NASDAQ:UMPQ)
|7
|3.19
|3/29/2018
|11.11%
|Challenger
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|(NYSE:RJF)
|6
|1.03
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|National General Holdings Corp
|(NASDAQ:NGHC)
|5
|0.64
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
|ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:SFBS)
|5
|0.46
|3/29/2018
|120.00%
|Challenger
|Hurco Companies, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:HURC)
|5
|0.86
|3/29/2018
|10.00%
|Challenger
|Encompass Health Corporation
|(NYSE:EHC)
|5
|1.73
|3/29/2018
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
Both BEN and GFF have special dividend payments included. I try not to count these as an increase per say though they are in absolute terms. SFBS is in fact increasing their payment 120%.
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|FMAO
|41.19
|20.7
|44
|29.95
|98% Off Low
|2% Off High
|OLP
|23.88
|21.02
|27.7
|18.68
|13% Off Low
|13% Off High
|MTN
|229.72
|183.85
|237.77
|28.98
|24% Off Low
|2% Off High
|TRNO
|34.43
|26.93
|38.54
|36.35
|29% Off Low
|9% Off High
|AHH
|13.28
|12.66
|16.01
|26.56
|7% Off Low
|14% Off High
|NFG
|50.7
|48.31
|61.24
|11.12
|3% Off Low
|17% Off High
|NUE
|65.35
|51.67
|70.48
|15.94
|25% Off Low
|7% Off High
|ITW
|168.22
|129.17
|179.07
|34.59
|29% Off Low
|5% Off High
|BEN
|38.7
|37.01
|47.65
|33.07
|3% Off Low
|19% Off High
|SYK
|164.76
|129.82
|170
|61.59
|27% Off Low
|2% Off High
|CB
|140.27
|133.82
|157.5
|17.11
|4% Off Low
|10% Off High
|BANF
|55.6
|42.5
|61.05
|20.9
|30% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ESS
|236.81
|214.03
|270.04
|35.99
|12% Off Low
|10% Off High
|LECO
|94.23
|81.85
|101.34
|25.4
|14% Off Low
|6% Off High
|WPC
|61.59
|59.23
|72.41
|36.58
|3% Off Low
|14% Off High
|NHI
|67.06
|62.71
|81.6
|17.33
|8% Off Low
|15% Off High
|AXS
|57.7
|47.43
|68.51
|0
|21% Off Low
|15% Off High
|EIX
|61.93
|57.63
|83.38
|36.32
|8% Off Low
|23% Off High
|ELS
|85.17
|75.91
|91.94
|39.25
|12% Off Low
|6% Off High
|NHC
|60.82
|57
|75.7
|16.44
|6% Off Low
|18% Off High
|RBC
|73.55
|67.84
|87.5
|15.5
|9% Off Low
|14% Off High
|FLS
|44.92
|37.51
|51.92
|2246
|17% Off Low
|14% Off High
|ENSG
|27.97
|16.51
|29.24
|36.8
|69% Off Low
|3% Off High
|LXP
|7.92
|7.83
|10.65
|23.98
|0% Off Low
|25% Off High
|IPAR
|47.65
|34.05
|49.3
|35.56
|40% Off Low
|2% Off High
|ATVI
|71.61
|47.8
|79.63
|198.92
|49% Off Low
|9% Off High
|CPT
|83.01
|78.19
|96.39
|39.46
|6% Off Low
|12% Off High
|CLDT
|19.35
|17.9
|23.91
|26.51
|7% Off Low
|18% Off High
|COR
|103.12
|86.47
|120.85
|56.04
|20% Off Low
|13% Off High
|STLD
|46.41
|32.15
|50.7
|13.77
|41% Off Low
|9% Off High
|DEI
|36.72
|34.72
|41.59
|63.74
|6% Off Low
|9% Off High
|STAG
|23.73
|22.42
|28.95
|107.82
|5% Off Low
|18% Off High
|EPR
|55.93
|51.87
|76.9
|17.05
|7% Off Low
|27% Off High
|HUM
|270.74
|203.48
|293.35
|16.24
|32% Off Low
|6% Off High
|ARE
|125.34
|108.98
|134.37
|79.65
|16% Off Low
|5% Off High
|KW
|17.53
|15.95
|22.65
|24.76
|5% Off Low
|24% Off High
|THO
|119.65
|87.96
|161.48
|14.4
|39% Off Low
|23% Off High
|GFF
|20.1
|17.6
|25.15
|26.1
|9% Off Low
|21% Off High
|USB
|52.55
|49.54
|58.5
|14.93
|6% Off Low
|9% Off High
|DOX
|68.92
|60.3
|71.72
|22.23
|14% Off Low
|2% Off High
|DDS
|80.72
|45.51
|88.51
|10.64
|76% Off Low
|8% Off High
|AVB
|163.22
|152.65
|199.52
|25.66
|7% Off Low
|17% Off High
|BGS
|25.85
|25.05
|43.1
|7.93
|0% Off Low
|38% Off High
|WLTW
|158.15
|125.66
|165
|37.9
|26% Off Low
|3% Off High
|ZBH
|114.37
|108.03
|133.49
|12.69
|5% Off Low
|14% Off High
|ADC
|47.14
|43.74
|53.65
|22.48
|7% Off Low
|11% Off High
|XRAY
|54.13
|52.54
|68.98
|0
|4% Off Low
|19% Off High
|RHP
|75.97
|57.78
|78.91
|22.21
|31% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CONE
|51.21
|43.49
|65.73
|0
|18% Off Low
|21% Off High
|FR
|29.49
|25.81
|32.91
|17.55
|14% Off Low
|9% Off High
|TOWN
|29.55
|28.2
|35.3
|20.96
|4% Off Low
|16% Off High
|PEGI
|18.2
|16.58
|26.56
|0
|9% Off Low
|31% Off High
|SRC
|7.89
|6.64
|10.6
|426.49
|19% Off Low
|24% Off High
|PEB
|34.78
|27.01
|39.74
|28.98
|31% Off Low
|10% Off High
|XRX
|30.86
|26.64
|37.42
|52.34
|14% Off Low
|17% Off High
|AKR
|24.12
|21.34
|32.02
|168.79
|13% Off Low
|23% Off High
|DHR
|99.82
|78.97
|104.82
|28.28
|27% Off Low
|4% Off High
|APD
|166.24
|133.63
|175.17
|35.76
|23% Off Low
|4% Off High
|O
|49.9
|47.25
|62.31
|45.2
|5% Off Low
|19% Off High
|CAH
|65.69
|54.66
|82.8
|11.42
|19% Off Low
|20% Off High
|ANDE
|34.8
|29.6
|39.35
|23.97
|17% Off Low
|11% Off High
|RSG
|68.01
|60.26
|69.4
|17.94
|13% Off Low
|1% Off High
|AFSI
|12.71
|8.8
|22.63
|0
|42% Off Low
|44% Off High
|MHLD
|6.85
|5.55
|14.4
|0
|21% Off Low
|52% Off High
|UFS
|45.21
|35.47
|52.58
|0
|26% Off Low
|14% Off High
|LII
|211.25
|160.18
|223.05
|29.57
|31% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CUBE
|27.72
|22.83
|29.79
|36.96
|21% Off Low
|6% Off High
|VTR
|48.46
|47.97
|72.36
|27.19
|0% Off Low
|32% Off High
|IBOC
|41.5
|32.5
|42.9
|17.58
|26% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CULP
|31.25
|26.15
|34.05
|26.96
|17% Off Low
|8% Off High
|STT
|106.79
|75.27
|114.27
|20.42
|40% Off Low
|7% Off High
|WASH
|55.8
|47
|59.1
|21.06
|19% Off Low
|4% Off High
|TYPE
|23.65
|15.75
|26.75
|89.86
|49% Off Low
|11% Off High
|UMPQ
|22.6
|16.65
|23.18
|20
|35% Off Low
|2% Off High
|RJF
|96.88
|71.35
|99.26
|23.51
|34% Off Low
|2% Off High
|NGHC
|24.94
|16.21
|25.17
|41.57
|53% Off Low
|0% Off High
|SFBS
|43.7
|32.54
|44.44
|25.26
|34% Off Low
|1% Off High
|HURC
|46.5
|27.1
|50.33
|18.3
|72% Off Low
|5% Off High
|EHC
|57.72
|40.86
|59.29
|21.53
|39% Off Low
|3% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Year DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|PEGI
|9.29
|6.4
|9
|SRC
|9.13
|2.9
|1.9
|1.9
|11
|LXP
|8.96
|2.2
|1.5
|5.9
|-7.3
|14.9
|MHLD
|8.76
|7.1
|10.9
|13.4
|22.2
|EPR
|7.72
|6.7
|6.3
|6.7
|3.2
|14.4
|OLP
|7.54
|4.9
|5.1
|5.4
|1.8
|12.9
|BGS
|7.2
|15.5
|11.3
|12.3
|8.2
|19.5
|CLDT
|6.82
|2.3
|12.8
|12
|18.8
|WPC
|6.56
|2
|3.6
|11.4
|8
|18
|VTR
|6.52
|5.1
|6.5
|7.6
|6.5
|14.1
|STAG
|5.98
|0.9
|3.1
|5.8
|11.8
|AHH
|5.72
|5.6
|5.4
|NHI
|5.67
|5.6
|7.2
|7.4
|6.6
|13.1
|AFSI
|5.35
|9.7
|22.5
|32
|33.7
|37.4
|O
|5.27
|6
|5
|7.4
|4.4
|12.7
|AKR
|4.48
|4
|4.2
|7.6
|2.7
|12.1
|ADC
|4.41
|5.2
|5.9
|4.8
|0.3
|9.2
|PEB
|4.37
|4.8
|21.4
|25.9
|30.3
|KW
|4.34
|25.9
|26
|29
|33.3
|CUBE
|4.33
|28.6
|27.6
|27.5
|-0.7
|31.8
|RHP
|4.21
|6.8
|13.6
|EIX
|3.91
|13
|15.2
|10.8
|6.5
|14.7
|COR
|3.8
|69.8
|37
|38
|41.8
|UFS
|3.67
|1.8
|8.5
|14.3
|18
|CPT
|3.61
|1.7
|4.8
|6.7
|0.9
|10.3
|AVB
|3.48
|5.8
|7.2
|8.1
|5.4
|11.6
|CONE
|3.28
|12.7
|27.6
|NFG
|3.27
|2.5
|2.6
|2.6
|3
|5.9
|XRX
|3.24
|12.3
|11.5
|14.8
|18
|UMPQ
|3.19
|3.1
|3.2
|15.6
|-1
|18.8
|NHC
|3.16
|9.4
|12.1
|9.2
|9.1
|12.4
|ESS
|2.96
|9.8
|10.9
|9.6
|6.6
|12.6
|ARE
|2.87
|7.5
|6.8
|11.2
|1.4
|14.1
|FR
|2.85
|17.6
|28
|-11.7
|CAH
|2.82
|9
|12.2
|15
|19.7
|17.8
|WASH
|2.8
|5.5
|9.6
|10.9
|6.9
|13.7
|DEI
|2.72
|4.5
|4.8
|9.7
|3.6
|12.4
|AXS
|2.7
|8.6
|12.1
|9.6
|8.7
|12.3
|TRNO
|2.56
|7.9
|14.9
|13.3
|15.9
|BEN
|2.38
|11.1
|18.6
|16.9
|14.9
|19.3
|NUE
|2.33
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|9.1
|3
|ELS
|2.29
|14.4
|15.5
|17.5
|21.8
|19.8
|APD
|2.29
|9.4
|7.1
|8.2
|9.6
|10.5
|USB
|2.28
|9.1
|6.3
|9.9
|-3.3
|12.2
|RSG
|2.03
|7
|7.2
|7.8
|10.3
|9.8
|CB
|2.02
|2.9
|3
|7.8
|10.4
|9.8
|TOWN
|1.9
|8
|8.7
|11.4
|5.7
|13.3
|ANDE
|1.9
|3.2
|13.3
|9.9
|15.9
|11.8
|TYPE
|1.9
|4.4
|14.4
|62.2
|64.1
|ITW
|1.85
|18.7
|16.1
|13.3
|11.6
|15.2
|MTN
|1.83
|30
|39.8
|41
|42.8
|IPAR
|1.76
|13.3
|12.3
|16.3
|18.3
|18.1
|EHC
|1.73
|4.3
|9
|FLS
|1.69
|1.3
|7
|10.2
|17.6
|11.9
|LECO
|1.66
|9.4
|15
|15.5
|12.3
|17.2
|IBOC
|1.59
|11.9
|8.3
|10.5
|0.2
|12.1
|STT
|1.57
|11.4
|11.7
|11.6
|6.1
|13.2
|BANF
|1.51
|6.8
|7.1
|7.2
|7.7
|8.7
|RBC
|1.41
|6.4
|6
|6.2
|5.6
|7.6
|GFF
|1.39
|19
|24.4
|24.1
|25.5
|WLTW
|1.34
|18.3
|20.6
|14.1
|7.7
|15.4
|STLD
|1.34
|8.5
|10
|8.6
|7.3
|9.9
|DOX
|1.28
|13.2
|12.8
|45.7
|47
|FMAO
|1.26
|7.8
|4.9
|4.7
|4.4
|6
|THO
|1.24
|7.9
|12.3
|16.6
|17.1
|17.8
|CULP
|1.15
|14.3
|17
|39.8
|41
|SYK
|1.14
|11.8
|11.7
|14.9
|22.7
|16
|RJF
|1.03
|10
|11.2
|11.1
|8.2
|12.1
|LII
|0.97
|19
|20.3
|20.5
|13.7
|21.5
|HURC
|0.86
|11.4
|14.5
|ZBH
|0.84
|2.1
|3.7
|12.2
|13
|XRAY
|0.65
|11.5
|9.2
|9.1
|7.8
|9.8
|ENSG
|0.64
|6.3
|16.3
|20.1
|20.7
|NGHC
|0.64
|23.1
|58.7
|HUM
|0.59
|28.4
|10.6
|7.9
|8.5
|DHR
|0.56
|11.5
|42.9
|56.8
|34.2
|57.4
|DDS
|0.5
|10.7
|8.9
|9.2
|6.8
|9.7
|SFBS
|0.46
|26.7
|56
|ATVI
|0.42
|15.4
|14.5
|10.8
|11.2
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.