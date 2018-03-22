Upcoming Dividends: 79 Companies, 25 Increases, 13 Double-Digit Increases

The list is cross referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ to create the summary data listed below.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases so I have been "eating my own dog food".

I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 7 Contender 18 Challenger 54

The last week of March will see a nice rise in the absolute number of companies paying dividends.

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FMAO) 13 1.26 3/26/2018 Contender One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) 8 7.54 3/26/2018 Challenger Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) 7 1.83 3/26/2018 39.60% Challenger Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) 7 2.56 3/27/2018 Challenger Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) 6 5.72 3/27/2018 5.26% Challenger National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) 47 3.27 3/28/2018 Champion Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) 45 2.33 3/28/2018 Champion Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) 43 1.85 3/28/2018 Champion Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) 38 2.38 3/28/2018 *** Champion Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) 25 1.14 3/28/2018 Champion Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) 24 2.02 3/28/2018 Contender BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) 24 1.51 3/28/2018 Contender Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) 24 2.96 3/28/2018 6.29% Contender Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (NASDAQ:LECO) 23 1.66 3/28/2018 Contender W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) 21 6.56 3/28/2018 0.50% Contender National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) 16 5.67 3/28/2018 5.26% Contender Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) 16 2.7 3/28/2018 Contender Edison International (NYSE:EIX) 15 3.91 3/28/2018 Contender Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) 14 2.29 3/28/2018 12.70% Contender National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) 14 3.16 3/28/2018 Contender Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) 13 1.41 3/28/2018 Contender Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) 11 1.69 3/28/2018 Contender The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) 11 0.64 3/28/2018 Contender Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) 9 8.96 3/28/2018 Challenger Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) 9 1.76 3/28/2018 Challenger Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) 9 0.42 3/28/2018 13.33% Challenger Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) 8 3.61 3/28/2018 2.67% Challenger Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:CLDT) 8 6.82 3/28/2018 Challenger CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) 8 3.8 3/28/2018 Challenger Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) 8 1.34 3/28/2018 20.97% Challenger Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) 8 2.72 3/28/2018 Challenger Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) 8 5.98 3/28/2018 Challenger EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) 8 7.72 3/28/2018 Challenger Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) 8 0.59 3/28/2018 25.00% Challenger Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) 8 2.87 3/28/2018 Challenger Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) 8 4.34 3/28/2018 Challenger Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) 8 1.24 3/28/2018 Challenger Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) 7 1.39 3/28/2018 *** Challenger U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) 7 2.28 3/28/2018 Challenger Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DOX) 7 1.28 3/28/2018 13.64% Challenger Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) 7 0.5 3/28/2018 Challenger AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) 7 3.48 3/28/2018 3.52% Challenger B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) 7 7.2 3/28/2018 Challenger Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLTW) 7 1.34 3/28/2018 13.21% Challenger Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) 6 0.84 3/28/2018 Challenger Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) 6 4.41 3/28/2018 Challenger DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) 6 0.65 3/28/2018 Challenger Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) 6 4.21 3/28/2018 6.25% Challenger CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) 6 3.28 3/28/2018 9.52% Challenger First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) 6 2.85 3/28/2018 3.81% Challenger Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) 6 1.9 3/28/2018 Challenger Pattern Energy Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:PEGI) 5 9.29 3/28/2018 Challenger Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) 5 9.13 3/28/2018 Challenger Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PEB) 5 4.37 3/28/2018 Challenger Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) 5 3.24 3/28/2018 Challenger Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) 5 4.48 3/28/2018 Challenger Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) 5 0.56 3/28/2018 14.29% Challenger Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) 36 2.29 3/29/2018 15.79% Champion Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) 25 5.27 3/29/2018 0.46% Champion Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) 21 2.82 3/29/2018 Contender The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) 16 1.9 3/29/2018 Contender Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) 15 2.03 3/29/2018 Contender AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) 12 5.35 3/29/2018 Contender Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) 9 8.76 3/29/2018 Challenger Domtar Corporation (NEW) (NYSE:UFS) 9 3.67 3/29/2018 4.82% Challenger Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) 8 0.97 3/29/2018 Challenger CubeSmart Common Shares (NYSE:CUBE) 8 4.33 3/29/2018 Challenger Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) 8 6.52 3/29/2018 Challenger International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) 8 1.59 3/29/2018 Challenger Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) 7 1.15 3/29/2018 Challenger State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) 7 1.57 3/29/2018 Challenger Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) 7 2.8 3/29/2018 10.26% Challenger Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) 7 1.9 3/29/2018 2.65% Challenger Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) 7 3.19 3/29/2018 11.11% Challenger Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) 6 1.03 3/29/2018 Challenger National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) 5 0.64 3/29/2018 Challenger ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) 5 0.46 3/29/2018 120.00% Challenger Hurco Companies, Inc. Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Both BEN and GFF have special dividend payments included. I try not to count these as an increase per say though they are in absolute terms. SFBS is in fact increasing their payment 120%.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High FMAO 41.19 20.7 44 29.95 98% Off Low 2% Off High OLP 23.88 21.02 27.7 18.68 13% Off Low 13% Off High MTN 229.72 183.85 237.77 28.98 24% Off Low 2% Off High TRNO 34.43 26.93 38.54 36.35 29% Off Low 9% Off High AHH 13.28 12.66 16.01 26.56 7% Off Low 14% Off High NFG 50.7 48.31 61.24 11.12 3% Off Low 17% Off High NUE 65.35 51.67 70.48 15.94 25% Off Low 7% Off High ITW 168.22 129.17 179.07 34.59 29% Off Low 5% Off High BEN 38.7 37.01 47.65 33.07 3% Off Low 19% Off High SYK 164.76 129.82 170 61.59 27% Off Low 2% Off High CB 140.27 133.82 157.5 17.11 4% Off Low 10% Off High BANF 55.6 42.5 61.05 20.9 30% Off Low 8% Off High ESS 236.81 214.03 270.04 35.99 12% Off Low 10% Off High LECO 94.23 81.85 101.34 25.4 14% Off Low 6% Off High WPC 61.59 59.23 72.41 36.58 3% Off Low 14% Off High NHI 67.06 62.71 81.6 17.33 8% Off Low 15% Off High AXS 57.7 47.43 68.51 0 21% Off Low 15% Off High EIX 61.93 57.63 83.38 36.32 8% Off Low 23% Off High ELS 85.17 75.91 91.94 39.25 12% Off Low 6% Off High NHC 60.82 57 75.7 16.44 6% Off Low 18% Off High RBC 73.55 67.84 87.5 15.5 9% Off Low 14% Off High FLS 44.92 37.51 51.92 2246 17% Off Low 14% Off High ENSG 27.97 16.51 29.24 36.8 69% Off Low 3% Off High LXP 7.92 7.83 10.65 23.98 0% Off Low 25% Off High IPAR 47.65 34.05 49.3 35.56 40% Off Low 2% Off High ATVI 71.61 47.8 79.63 198.92 49% Off Low 9% Off High CPT 83.01 78.19 96.39 39.46 6% Off Low 12% Off High CLDT 19.35 17.9 23.91 26.51 7% Off Low 18% Off High COR 103.12 86.47 120.85 56.04 20% Off Low 13% Off High STLD 46.41 32.15 50.7 13.77 41% Off Low 9% Off High DEI 36.72 34.72 41.59 63.74 6% Off Low 9% Off High STAG 23.73 22.42 28.95 107.82 5% Off Low 18% Off High EPR 55.93 51.87 76.9 17.05 7% Off Low 27% Off High HUM 270.74 203.48 293.35 16.24 32% Off Low 6% Off High ARE 125.34 108.98 134.37 79.65 16% Off Low 5% Off High KW 17.53 15.95 22.65 24.76 5% Off Low 24% Off High THO 119.65 87.96 161.48 14.4 39% Off Low 23% Off High GFF 20.1 17.6 25.15 26.1 9% Off Low 21% Off High USB 52.55 49.54 58.5 14.93 6% Off Low 9% Off High DOX 68.92 60.3 71.72 22.23 14% Off Low 2% Off High DDS 80.72 45.51 88.51 10.64 76% Off Low 8% Off High AVB 163.22 152.65 199.52 25.66 7% Off Low 17% Off High BGS 25.85 25.05 43.1 7.93 0% Off Low 38% Off High WLTW 158.15 125.66 165 37.9 26% Off Low 3% Off High ZBH 114.37 108.03 133.49 12.69 5% Off Low 14% Off High ADC 47.14 43.74 53.65 22.48 7% Off Low 11% Off High XRAY 54.13 52.54 68.98 0 4% Off Low 19% Off High RHP 75.97 57.78 78.91 22.21 31% Off Low 3% Off High CONE 51.21 43.49 65.73 0 18% Off Low 21% Off High FR 29.49 25.81 32.91 17.55 14% Off Low 9% Off High TOWN 29.55 28.2 35.3 20.96 4% Off Low 16% Off High PEGI 18.2 16.58 26.56 0 9% Off Low 31% Off High SRC 7.89 6.64 10.6 426.49 19% Off Low 24% Off High PEB 34.78 27.01 39.74 28.98 31% Off Low 10% Off High XRX 30.86 26.64 37.42 52.34 14% Off Low 17% Off High AKR 24.12 21.34 32.02 168.79 13% Off Low 23% Off High DHR 99.82 78.97 104.82 28.28 27% Off Low 4% Off High APD 166.24 133.63 175.17 35.76 23% Off Low 4% Off High O 49.9 47.25 62.31 45.2 5% Off Low 19% Off High CAH 65.69 54.66 82.8 11.42 19% Off Low 20% Off High ANDE 34.8 29.6 39.35 23.97 17% Off Low 11% Off High RSG 68.01 60.26 69.4 17.94 13% Off Low 1% Off High AFSI 12.71 8.8 22.63 0 42% Off Low 44% Off High MHLD 6.85 5.55 14.4 0 21% Off Low 52% Off High UFS 45.21 35.47 52.58 0 26% Off Low 14% Off High LII 211.25 160.18 223.05 29.57 31% Off Low 5% Off High CUBE 27.72 22.83 29.79 36.96 21% Off Low 6% Off High VTR 48.46 47.97 72.36 27.19 0% Off Low 32% Off High IBOC 41.5 32.5 42.9 17.58 26% Off Low 3% Off High CULP 31.25 26.15 34.05 26.96 17% Off Low 8% Off High STT 106.79 75.27 114.27 20.42 40% Off Low 7% Off High WASH 55.8 47 59.1 21.06 19% Off Low 4% Off High TYPE 23.65 15.75 26.75 89.86 49% Off Low 11% Off High UMPQ 22.6 16.65 23.18 20 35% Off Low 2% Off High RJF 96.88 71.35 99.26 23.51 34% Off Low 2% Off High NGHC 24.94 16.21 25.17 41.57 53% Off Low 0% Off High SFBS 43.7 32.54 44.44 25.26 34% Off Low 1% Off High HURC 46.5 27.1 50.33 18.3 72% Off Low 5% Off High EHC 57.72 40.86 59.29 21.53 39% Off Low 3% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Year DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PEGI 9.29 6.4 9 SRC 9.13 2.9 1.9 1.9 11 LXP 8.96 2.2 1.5 5.9 -7.3 14.9 MHLD 8.76 7.1 10.9 13.4 22.2 EPR 7.72 6.7 6.3 6.7 3.2 14.4 OLP 7.54 4.9 5.1 5.4 1.8 12.9 BGS 7.2 15.5 11.3 12.3 8.2 19.5 CLDT 6.82 2.3 12.8 12 18.8 WPC 6.56 2 3.6 11.4 8 18 VTR 6.52 5.1 6.5 7.6 6.5 14.1 STAG 5.98 0.9 3.1 5.8 11.8 AHH 5.72 5.6 5.4 NHI 5.67 5.6 7.2 7.4 6.6 13.1 AFSI 5.35 9.7 22.5 32 33.7 37.4 O 5.27 6 5 7.4 4.4 12.7 AKR 4.48 4 4.2 7.6 2.7 12.1 ADC 4.41 5.2 5.9 4.8 0.3 9.2 PEB 4.37 4.8 21.4 25.9 30.3 KW 4.34 25.9 26 29 33.3 CUBE 4.33 28.6 27.6 27.5 -0.7 31.8 RHP 4.21 6.8 13.6 EIX 3.91 13 15.2 10.8 6.5 14.7 COR 3.8 69.8 37 38 41.8 UFS 3.67 1.8 8.5 14.3 18 CPT 3.61 1.7 4.8 6.7 0.9 10.3 AVB 3.48 5.8 7.2 8.1 5.4 11.6 CONE 3.28 12.7 27.6 NFG 3.27 2.5 2.6 2.6 3 5.9 XRX 3.24 12.3 11.5 14.8 18 UMPQ 3.19 3.1 3.2 15.6 -1 18.8 NHC 3.16 9.4 12.1 9.2 9.1 12.4 ESS 2.96 9.8 10.9 9.6 6.6 12.6 ARE 2.87 7.5 6.8 11.2 1.4 14.1 FR 2.85 17.6 28 -11.7 CAH 2.82 9 12.2 15 19.7 17.8 WASH 2.8 5.5 9.6 10.9 6.9 13.7 DEI 2.72 4.5 4.8 9.7 3.6 12.4 AXS 2.7 8.6 12.1 9.6 8.7 12.3 TRNO 2.56 7.9 14.9 13.3 15.9 BEN 2.38 11.1 18.6 16.9 14.9 19.3 NUE 2.33 0.7 0.7 0.7 9.1 3 ELS 2.29 14.4 15.5 17.5 21.8 19.8 APD 2.29 9.4 7.1 8.2 9.6 10.5 USB 2.28 9.1 6.3 9.9 -3.3 12.2 RSG 2.03 7 7.2 7.8 10.3 9.8 CB 2.02 2.9 3 7.8 10.4 9.8 TOWN 1.9 8 8.7 11.4 5.7 13.3 ANDE 1.9 3.2 13.3 9.9 15.9 11.8 TYPE 1.9 4.4 14.4 62.2 64.1 ITW 1.85 18.7 16.1 13.3 11.6 15.2 MTN 1.83 30 39.8 41 42.8 IPAR 1.76 13.3 12.3 16.3 18.3 18.1 EHC 1.73 4.3 9 FLS 1.69 1.3 7 10.2 17.6 11.9 LECO 1.66 9.4 15 15.5 12.3 17.2 IBOC 1.59 11.9 8.3 10.5 0.2 12.1 STT 1.57 11.4 11.7 11.6 6.1 13.2 BANF 1.51 6.8 7.1 7.2 7.7 8.7 RBC 1.41 6.4 6 6.2 5.6 7.6 GFF 1.39 19 24.4 24.1 25.5 WLTW 1.34 18.3 20.6 14.1 7.7 15.4 STLD 1.34 8.5 10 8.6 7.3 9.9 DOX 1.28 13.2 12.8 45.7 47 FMAO 1.26 7.8 4.9 4.7 4.4 6 THO 1.24 7.9 12.3 16.6 17.1 17.8 CULP 1.15 14.3 17 39.8 41 SYK 1.14 11.8 11.7 14.9 22.7 16 RJF 1.03 10 11.2 11.1 8.2 12.1 LII 0.97 19 20.3 20.5 13.7 21.5 HURC 0.86 11.4 14.5 ZBH 0.84 2.1 3.7 12.2 13 XRAY 0.65 11.5 9.2 9.1 7.8 9.8 ENSG 0.64 6.3 16.3 20.1 20.7 NGHC 0.64 23.1 58.7 HUM 0.59 28.4 10.6 7.9 8.5 DHR 0.56 11.5 42.9 56.8 34.2 57.4 DDS 0.5 10.7 8.9 9.2 6.8 9.7 SFBS 0.46 26.7 56 ATVI 0.42 15.4 14.5 10.8 11.2

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

