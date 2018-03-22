Heron Therapeutics Can Still Rally

With analysts falling over themselves to raise price targets on Heron and provide positive commentary, this rally might not be over yet.

HTX - 011 would be the third recently approved drug for Heron and should contributed significantly to substantial sales ramp in the years ahead.

The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus

It has been a big week for shareholders of Heron Therapeutics (HRTX). The stock has bucked what has been a challenging market and has soared on some very encouraging Phase 3 trial results that virtually ensures FDA approval for one of the company's key drug candidates. I have gotten a lot of inquiries on Heron over the past few days so I thought I would post a synopsis of recent events, key analyst commentary and how I would play the recent rise in the shares. Trial Results:

On Monday, Heron reported positive study results in two phase 3 studies using its compound 'HTX-011' to treat patients with post-operative pain. Both of these trials met all primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant reductions in both pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through 72 hours post surgery. HTX-011's safety profile in these studies were strong. The company plans to file a NDA in the second half of 2018 on HTX-011.

The Third Arrow:

If approved as expected, HTX-011 would be the third 'arrow' in Heron's evolving product portfolio. SUSTOL® was approved in late 2016 for the prevention of acute- and delayed-onset chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. SUSTOL® did $30.8 million in net revenue in its full year on the market in FY2017. This included $10.1 million of sales in the fourth quarter which was a 17% sequential increase from revenue in the third quarter of last year.

In November of last year, CINVANTI was approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting or CINV. SUSTOL® was granted a permanent J-Code on January 1st of this year which will help reimbursement and CINVANTI officially hit the market on January 4th. Heron expects sales from these two drugs of its CINV franchise to deliver $60 million to $70 million in sales this fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary:

Positive results lit up the analyst community. These are analyst firms reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings so far this week since trial results hit. Cantor Fitzgerald ($40 Price Target), Cowen & Co. ($48 Price Target), Jefferies ($38 Price Target), Mizuho Securities ($35 Price Target, up from $28 previously), Needham ($42 Price Target, up from $30 previously) and Oppenheimer ($34 Price Target, up from $27 previously).

More impressive is some of positive commentary and analyst highlights contained in these reports. Here is a sampling

Oppenheimer:

HRTX reported positive top-line results from both its pivotal Phase 3 studies for HTX-011 for the prevention of post-op pain. We believe today’s results reinforce HTX-011’s superior profile relative to PCRX’s Exparel (PCRX weak on news) and believe its statistically significant opioid-sparing ability vs. generic bupivacaine will sit well with P&T committees and could drive faster uptake than Exparel saw early in launch. Investor focus likely will now turn to whether or not HRTX will ultimately launch the product itself or be acquired. We believe HRTX could fetch in the low $40s in a takeout, assuming prevailing EV/S takeout multiples. Additionally, HRTX reiterated it does not expect to raise capital near term, given its recent financing. Based on today’s results we raise our price target to $34 (from $27) and reiterate our Outperform rating.

Jefferies:

HTX-011 "hits a home run" by meeting all primary and key secondary endpoints this morning from Phase III trials in bunionectomy and hernia repair. Safety looked clean in both studies, and HTX-011 produced durable pain reduction up to 72 hours and significant opioid sparing effect and differentiates from generic bupivacaine, Amin tells investors in a research note. The analyst believes HTX-011 should receive a superiority claim versus generic bupivacaine in its label for both bunionectomy and hernia surgery. Amin notes that Pacira's (NASDAQ:PCRX) Exparel does not have this claim in its label. He assumes peak sales of $545M for HTX-011"



Cantor Fitzgerald: No pain for these gains. Heron anticipates submitting a NDA for HTX-011 to the FDA in 2H18. If approved, we think that HTX-011 could significantly grow the bupivacaine market. This is because of HTX-011’s positive impact on the opioid crisis. The Phase 3 data show that HTX-011 reduced the use of opioids needed after surgery, and patients experienced less pain even with the diminished use of opioids. We also expect reimbursement of pain drugs like HTX-011 to improve, which would help drive the uptake of the drug. Heron is expecting a broad label for HTX-011 that could include an opioid sparing claim.”



The company did a secondary offering in late 2017 and ended last year with just over $170 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet which should negate any funding needs for the foreseeable future.

Verdict:

HTX-011 would be the third recently approved drug for Heron by the FDA when it is green lighted sometime in the first half of 2019. The company is well-funded, has strong analyst support and a 'derisked' pipeline. Heron also could make a logical buyout target should the 'animal spirits' in M&A pick up again. What is not to like? I think Heron could continue to be accumulated on dips and a Buy-Write option strategy to initiate a new position also seems like another prudent strategy for investors comfortable with simple option strategies.

A third of population tend to corrupt. The rest have no money.” ― Ljupka Cvetanova, The New Land

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long hrtx.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.