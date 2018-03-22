Atlantica Yield: Further Dividend Increases Ahead

Further increase in quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, with a target double-digit increases over the next 2 years.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had a solid final quarter in 2017, recording growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The sale of Abengoa’s 25% stake in Atlantica Yield to Algonquin is a big positive in our view, which has the experience and financial strength to drive Atlatica’s continued growth through accretive project developments.

This article builds on our previous analysis of Atlantica Yield's performance.

Company Overview

Atlantica is a YieldCo which invests in renewable projects, conventional energy generation projects, transmission lines, and water transportation across the US, South America, and EMEA:

1,442MW renewable assets

300MW conventional energy generation

1,099 miles of transmission lines

10.5Mft/day water transportation assets

All of Atlantica Yield's projects have regulated/contracted revenues in place with a weighted average remaining contract life of 19 years. More than 95% of offtakers are rated investment grade.

Q4 2017 Financial Performance

Atlantica’s performance in Q4 was solid, resulting in FY2017 in line with management’s guidance. Electricity generation (renewable & conventional) of 1,175GWh was 5.1% ahead of Q4 2016, with high availability on its transmission and water transportation projects. This resulted in revenues 11.7% ahead of the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA 8.3% higher than Q4 2016.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The company announced a dividend of $0.31 for the quarter, ahead of our expectations of $0.30. This represents an increase of 7% on last year, and +24% on the previous quarter. The payout ratio for the annualized Q4 2017 dividend is 73%, equivalent to 137% dividend coverage ratio (i.e. safe dividend) and potential for further significant dividend increases.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Management has provided guidance for FY2018 of $770-820m EBITDA (+1.1% at the mid-point versus FY2017) and $170-190m CAFD (+5.5% at the mid-point versus FY2017). The company is also targeting an 80% payout ratio in the medium term, ahead of FY2017, which would result in total dividend payments of $136-152m, equivalent to a 45% increase at the midpoint compared to FY2017, although we do not project such a significant increase to occur over the next 12 months. This does not necessarily translate to a 45% dividend per share increase, as the company might issue new shares during the year to fund the future growth acquisitions, thus diluting the dividend per share growth.

ROFO Pipeline

The company disclosed the right-of-first-refusal (OTCPK:ROFO) pipeline for the 2018-2020 period, with an expected equity investment of $600m over the 3 year period, including $35-50m in H1 2018. The pipeline includes a diverse set of investment opportunities across all 4 investment categories (renewable, conventional, transmission, water transportation) and across geographies (USA, South America, South Africa). Based on an estimated 10x CAFD acquisition price, these projects are expected to generate $60m additional CAFD per year (once operational and fully invested).

Source: Q4 2017 Results, Pandora Capital

Beyond 2020, Atlantica expects additional $200m yearly drop-downs (equity value) from AAGES, the JV between Abengoa and Algonquin, which could result in an additional $20m CAFD per year (assuming a 10x CAFD purchase price)

Debt & Liquidity

As of Dec-2017, Atlatica’s total net debt stood at $5.5bn, including $495m HoldCo net debt (corporate level) and $5.0bn project debt.

Source: Q4 2017 Results, Pandora Capital

The company’s total debt, although large, is manageable in our view. All of the project debt is self-amortizing (i.e. debt amortization funded by the projects’ cash flow, not from the HoldCo), with $1.3bn scheduled amortization over the next 5 years. Moreover, 90% of project debt has fixed interest rates or is hedged.

Corporate debt at year-end is equivalent to 2.3x CAFD before corporate debt service, a conservative level compared to peers, with a target of keeping this below 3.0x whilst still funding acquisitions.

Conclusion

Atlantica’s Q4 results were encouraging, with continued growth in revenues and EBITDA. The new partnership with Algonquin provides increased visibility of future acquisitions, which will ultimately result in continued growth and dividend increases.

The large dividend coverage confirms our assessment of a safe dividend, with the potential for further gradual increase in quarterly dividend, as targeted by management.

The share price has experienced some volatility over the last year, and is currently trading significantly below the 52-week high of $25.99, and a discount to where Algonquin acquired its 25% stake ($24.25 per share). The company is trading at 11.2x trailing CAFD, which is higher than some peers, but justified vis-à-vis Atlantica’s growth prospect. We re-confirm our BUY rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.