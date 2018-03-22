Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up

Summary

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is a small cap specialized REIT that is underfollowed on Seeking Alpha. Thus far, the lack of coverage/ownership has been a mistake and is a potential opportunity for investors that are willing to focus on total return over current yield. Many investors have missed the opportunity to be an early investor because they're analyzing the firm the wrong way, relatively comparing dividend yields or price/AFFO multiples, to businesses aren't directly comparable. Terreno has outperformed the majority of the industrial REIT sector since the Rexford (REXR) IPO in July 2013. Terreno owns smaller last-mile industrial properties in 6 coastal markets with strong demographics, transportation infrastructure, and dwindling supply. Management pursues a value-add strategy that focuses on undervalued (below replacement cost) properties. Management avoids competing with larger public REITS and other institutional investors by focusing on smaller buildings and smaller deal sizes. We believe Terreno is manufacturing a competitive advantage by operating in a niche space where it has a potential cost of capital advantage over non-public investors. Further, the portfolio is concentrated in infill locations where strong demand and constrained supply should shift the supply/demand curve in Terreno's favor for the foreseeable future. The supply/demand imbalance should result in above average market rent growth.

An Underfollowed Opportunity

The last major Industrial REIT IPO was Rexford (REXR) in July 2013. We are using the IPO date so that we don't cherry pick starting dates. Since the Rexford IPO, the top three industrial REIT sector performers have been Rexford (REXR), DCT Industrial (DCT), and Terreno (TRNO), respectively. These firms are underfollowed on Seeking Alpha, having zero, two, and four articles written on their common equity since January of 2017. Two of the four articles written on Terreno have been bearish. In contrast, there have been approximately 50 articles written on STAG Industrial (STAG) during the same time frame. STAG has 20,000 followers compared to Terreno's 900 followers. Interestingly, STAG's 52% total return is the second worst in the industrial sector since the Rexford IPO, returning less than half the total return of Rexford, DCT, and Terreno:

The Bear Thesis

The bear thesis generally revolves around three arguments. We will address each one:

The yield is too low The P/FFO or P/AFFO multiple is too high No conference calls - lack of transparency

The yield is too low - It's important to remember that the market price determines the dividend yield, not the company. Market prices are determined by investors based on expected growth and risk. Further, dividend yield in isolation says nothing about the quality of the cash flows, or coverage of the dividend. The following chart shows the trailing twelve-month dividend yield during the time frame and compares high yielding STAG and low yielding Terreno. The yields haven't changed much. STAG's yield started high and remains high. Terreno's yield started low and remains low. The difference is attributable to investor estimates of risk and growth. We interpret the lower yield at the beginning of the period to mean that Terreno was expected to have higher growth, lower risk, or a combination of the two, relative to STAG:

During this time frame Terreno did have higher growth. Terreno was able to grow the dividend 68% vs. 20% for STAG:

In fact, Terreno was able to grow the dividend more than any other industrial REIT except for First Industrial. However, investors should note that First Industrial suspended its dividend payment in March of 2009. Dividend payments resumed in April of 2013, a full four years later:

For investors using relative analysis, it should be obvious that Terreno and STAG shouldn't have traded at the same dividend yield in 2013. The businesses aren't comparable. They shouldn't trade at the same yield today.

2. The multiple is too high - REIT investors tend to eschew net income because of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, and instead focus on FFO and AFFO, which adds these non-cash charges back. Additionally, FFO and AFFO removes gains and losses from property sales. Terreno pursues a value add strategy, which includes targeting properties that are not performing to their market potential and redeveloping them. These properties may later be sold for gains (or losses). This may not meet the NAREIT definition of "Funds From Operations", but it is an important part of the business strategy. Investors that do not account for this part of the strategy are missing a key ingredient. Further, P/FFO and P/AFFO suffer from the same problem as dividend yield comparisons. Specifically, different estimates of growth and different risk profiles. Unless these are controlled for the multiple doesn't mean much. It doesn't make much sense to compare price multiples of first-mile, large building focused Duke and last-mile small building focused Terreno. Both may be fine businesses in the same sector, but they're not comps.

3. No conference calls - This could be interpreted as a lack of transparency. However, there is a high level of disclosure in Terreno's property details, 10K's and 10Q's, and the quarterly supplementals. Investors should care less about what management says and more about what they do - in general, management teams are always optimistic and rarely get on the horn and tell analysts that business is deteriorating. An over reliance on management can contribute to investor/analyst confirmation bias. We prefer the focus on long-term total return over quarterly guidance. Investors interested in the sector can listen to other calls, e.g., Prologis (PLD) calls are an excellent source of sector information.

Niche Strategy

Location: Terreno operates in the top 6 industrial MSA's:

Los Angeles Northern NJ/NYC San Francisco Seattle Miami Washington D.C./Baltimore

The company is focused on assembling a portfolio of warehouse and distribution facilities in densely populated urban coastal areas, which have physical or regulatory barriers to entry. The majority (79%) of owned properties are in sub-markets that either have shrinking supply, or no new supply. These areas are densely occupied by high income earners:

Demographics: Los Angeles is the #1 industrial market, with an incredibly low vacancy rate of 1.3% and a median rent of $9.00 per square foot as per Cushman and Wakefield (Source: Cushman & Wakefield 2017 Q4 Marketbeat). Rexford, a southern California specialist, recently reported a similar portfolio weighted average rent of $8.73 per square foot in their 2017 Q4 supplemental:

An investor could reasonably assume that Rexford's properties would have superior demographics out of all the public REITS. However, our research shows that Terreno has superior portfolio wide demographic exposure over all public industrial REITS. Previously we conducted a drive time analysis to illustrate this point. We ran a 10-mile radial demographic analysis to estimate population density, median income, and renter occupied housing units on a portfolio wide basis. Note, we have included the renter occupied housing metric because we believe renters are more likely to use e-commerce. Terreno has superior exposure to all three metrics, followed by Rexford, Prologis, and DCT Industrial:



(Source: Data pulled from S&P Global Market Intelligence/SEC filings)

To confirm the attractiveness of densely populated coastal industrial markets that are close to the end consumer we can again use the presentation from Prologis:

(Source: Prologis Presentation Citi Global Property CEO Conference)

Value-Add: In addition to acquiring stabilized properties, the company pursues a value-add strategy that is focused on identifying targets for redevelopment, e.g. vacant buildings, or buildings with existing leases significantly below market.

Deal Size: Terreno avoids competing directly with other public REITS by focusing on smaller deals, typically in the $5-15M range. Deals over $25M attract more institutional investors, e.g., REITS, pensions, insurance companies, etc. These smaller deals wouldn't move the needle much for a larger REIT, like Prologis. The following chart shows acquisitions prices for deals done in the last year, for companies that report the figure:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Competition: Focusing on smaller deals results in Terreno competing mostly with private capital investors. As a public firm Terreno should have a cost of capital advantage over private investors. In the public realm we believe that Terreno will compete with Rexford from time to time in Southern California.

Building Size:

Terreno has the smallest average building size in the industrial REIT sector. These properties are in high demand for businesses that want to be close to the consumer:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management, compiled from 10K's and SNL Financial as of November 2017)

The following table lists the building size of acquisitions done over the last year by public REITS. We prefer to look at the median rather than the average, which can be skewed by large one-off deals:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Total Return Vs. Accretion

We have never read the word "accretion" in any of Terreno's presentations. This is refreshing in the REIT space. While most management teams focus on acquisitions that are immediately accretive on a per-share basis, Terreno focuses on total return.

Market Rent Growth

Duke also presented at Citi's Global REIT CEO conference. Duke's investor presentation contained a slide on market rent growth, compiled by CoStar using their All Industrial Index of 54 markets. You can see strong market-wide rent growth well in excess of inflation since 2013:

(Source: Duke Investor Presentation)

However, the rent growth in Terreno's markets has been much stronger. Again, we turn to Prologis for some insight gleaned from their 2017 Q4 Earnings call. Prologis is reporting year over year rent growth of 17-18% in:

LA

San Francisco Bay Area

New York/NJ

Seattle

This is an extraordinary growth rate reported in 4 of 6 Terreno markets:

(Source: Prologis 2017 Q4 Earnings Call)

Key Driver #1 - Concentrated exposure to Northern NJ/NY

LA is the #1 industrial market, but the Northern NJ/NY market has the nation's premier demographics. Terreno has about 24% of portfolio sq. footage in this area. In our opinion the remainder of the public REITS are under exposed to this market. Recall that Prologis just mentioned Northern NJ/NY as the strongest market in 2017 with 18% rent growth. The following chart shows public REIT exposure as a percentage of portfolio square footage:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ, company filings)

Key Driver # 2 Concentrated Exposure to the South Bay of LA

In 2017 Terreno grew the square footage exposure to Los Angeles through retained cash, new capital raises, and capital recycling from the DC/Baltimore market:

Change in Sq. Feet 2017 Los Angeles 1,022,836 Norther NJ/NYC 252,983 San Francisco Bay Area 40,830 Seattle 99,972 Miami 114,795 Washington DC/Baltimore (560,616) Net Additions 970,800 Net Additions % of Beg. Port 8%

(Source: Various Terreno filings)

Terreno reported market rent of $7.48 per square foot in Los Angeles in their 2017 Q4 quarterly update. Market rents in the South Bay of Los Angeles, where a majority of Terreno's buildings are clustered, are approximately $10.44 (0.87*12) per square foot for warehouse/distribution facilities as per Cushman & Wakefield's 2017 Q4 Marketbeat. The vacancy rate is 1.2% and absorption is outpacing new completions:

(Source: Cushman & Wakefield)

This suggests a potential embedded rent increase of about 40% upon lease expiration.

Current Valuation

There are currently six analysts reporting NAV (net asset value) estimates for the firm. The range is from approximately $30-$36 per share. Terreno's current share price is within the range at $34.87:

(Source: SNL Financial)

We also estimated NAV in-house. We used cap rates from CBRE's U.S. 2nd half 2017 advanced review. We capitalized NOI on a market by market basis using market specific cap rates. We did not capitalize NOI from "improved land", which contributes an additional $3M of NOI. We estimated the value of improved land at $71.5M and added it to the market value balance sheet. We used high and low cap rate estimates to create a valuation range. The result was a range between $33-$37 per-share, a bit tighter than the analyst range but in line. Our NAV analysis suggests that the stock is fairly valued:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management, Terreno 2017 Annual Report)

Position Sizing

Yield focused investors can consider pairing Terreno with a higher yielding industrial REIT to round out industrial sector exposure, and still deliver a current yield of approximately 5%. For example, those that are fond of STAG could also allocate a portion of their industrial REIT exposure to Terreno. This would result in a barbell strategy with exposure to secondary, tertiary, and last-mile infill markets, but underweight some of the primary markets like Dallas and Chicago, where there is stiff competition from most public REITS including Prologis, Duke (DRE), and Gramercy (GPT). Alternatively, investors could consider pairing Terreno with Gramercy, resulting in a diversified strategy with exposure to primary markets and an overweight to last-mile infill markets. The weights can be configured to meet a specific yield requirement. As an example, a 2/3 allocation to Gramercy, and a 1/3 allocation to Terreno results in a current dividend yield north of 5%.

Conclusion

We consider Terreno to have the premier industrial REIT strategy in the sector. The firm's property portfolio focus on small buildings in infill locations with barriers to entry, and surrounded by superior demographics, offers the best opportunity in the sector for long-term rent growth potential driven by a lasting supply/demand imbalance. The stock has been underfollowed on Seeking Alpha for years, and that has been a mistake. The common bear arguments that use relative analysis miss the mark by not controlling for differences between companies. The stock appears to be fairly valued based on a NAV analysis - we think it's fine to own a fairly valued stock as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Yield focused investors can use position sizing to diversify within the sector and still achieve a satisfactory yield by pairing Terreno with a higher yielding industrial REIT such as Gramercy or STAG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO, GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.