Is Starbucks Ex Growth?

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), the iconic brand that introduced double cappuccinos to ordinary Americans and, as a result, became one of the great growth stocks of the age, has been running into a few problems recently. Wall Street has cooled on the stock - only 68% of the 35 analysts that cover the stock rate it a buy these days, down from an average of over 80% over the last five years.

Analysts are worried mainly about slowing growth in the U.S., the chain's biggest market. Comparable store sales growth ("comps") in the "Americas", which includes the US, Canada and Brazil, has been slowing from 7% in 2015 to just 3% in 2017, and a solidly disappointing 2% in the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2017.

This is disquieting news since, by our estimate, U.S. company-owned stores (the ones included in comp statistics) accounted for about 70% of operating profit for the entire company in fiscal 2017. Deceleration in growth in the U.S. therefore is a big issue. After all, at 22x 2018 EPS, Starbucks is still priced like a growth stock - just.

Wall Street thinks that Starbucks' growth problem in the U.S. stems from two issues - the company has too many stores in the U.S., and its prices are too high. We believe Wall Street has a point. Starbucks has about 14,000 stores in the U.S. - more than McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) - and folks are regularly asked to shell out more than $4 for their grande caramel macchiato with an extra shot. But we at The Basis Point think that overall market saturation is the bigger issue.

According to Mintel, a global market intelligence agency, there are 31,490 specialty coffee shops in the U.S., up from a paltry 1,650 in 1990 (Even if only approximately true, these numbers are truly astonishing. How did America get by in 1990 with just 1,650 decent coffee shops?). The number of stores soared to 29,760 from 1990 to 2007, growth of roughly 18.5% p.a. But since 2007, growth in the number of stores has slowed markedly to just 0.5% p.a. And during this period, Starbucks opened hundreds of new stores, implying that many hundreds more competitors were forced to close their doors. Even taking into account the intervening recession, these figures suggest that the U.S. probably had enough specialty coffee shops.

The fact must be faced - the U.S. market going forward will no longer be an engine of rapid growth for Starbucks. And while opening 700 stores a year may eke out a fraction of extra market share for the company, it is not a sensible strategy, and it won't make the U.S. market "great again". Its main effect will probably be to turn comps negative.

What have Starbucks' executives said about all this? Well, first they rolled out a whole host of tactical reasons explaining why comps were so dismal in the December quarter. Duff holiday merchandise, bottlenecks in mobile ordering, changes in the rewards program and weak retail traffic were all cited. "Don't worry" was the main message, because "we are moving upscale in the U.S. to generate growth and we have an enormous opportunity in China."

Let's look at that opportunity in China

Over the last six years, Starbucks has made a big commitment to China. The number of stores has increased from 496 in 2011 to about 3,100 at the end of December 2017. The company does not break out its China business - it is part of "China/Asia Pacific," but piecing things together, it looks like China revenues will be approximately $2.5bn on an annualized basis once the recently purchased licensee, East China, is consolidated in Q2 2018, or just over 10% of total revenues.

So - the important question centers on the potential size of the Chinese market - how big could it be?

Huge, the bulls say. Today, Starbucks has about 14,000 stores in the U.S., which translate into about one store for every 23,300 people. In China, Starbucks has 3,100 stores, which translate into about one store for every 445,000 people. Wow - an insanely bullish person might think - the Chinese market for Starbucks could grow to be 20 times its current size if Starbucks coffee were to achieve the same sort of popularity in China that it has in the U.S.

And on a per capita consumption basis, the market looks even bigger. There are lots of different numbers floating around the internet, but the figures repeated most often are of consumption of around 3 cups per person per year in China vs. 360 cups in the U.S. or 240 world-wide. The Chinese consumption of coffee is certainly increasing. So (a bullish person might conclude), if the Chinese could be persuaded to drink as much coffee as Americans do, the Chinese market for coffee could be 100 times its current size.

But, of course, this is not the way to look at it at all. China is not as rich as America. Currently, each store in the U.S. is supported by $1.33bn of GDP while each store in China is supported by $3.61bn. If Starbucks had the same number of stores per unit of GDP in China as the company has today in the U.S., it would have 8,400 stores. Given that today Starbucks has about 3,100 stores in China, this straight GDP comparison suggests that the market for Starbucks could grow to be 2.7 times its current size. Bigger, certainly, but not wildly so.

And then, we need to consider price differentials. According to Market Watch, in May 2017, Starbucks was charging $7.18 for a grande latte in China - a drink that retails for $2.75 in the U.S. Starbucks is a much more expensive luxury in China than it is in the U.S. How many folks in China can afford to pay $7 for a cup of coffee? According to McKinsey and The Basis Point estimates, about 45m Chinese people earned more than $34,000 (the very least, we would think, anyone would need to earn to be paying $7 for a beverage) in 2015, a number which is estimated to grow to about 67m by 2022.

Let's be generous and use the 67m. By this measure, the market for coffee in China is 20% the size of the market in the U.S. Definitely not huge.

And there are other issues. Starbucks' licensee in major metropolitan areas in China, East China, has been pursuing a build-it-quick-before-the-competition-gets-here strategy in these urban markets to establish what they clearly hope will turn out to be an unassailable presence, sufficient to intimidate all newcomers. However, carpeting cities with coffee shops comes at a price - East China comps have apparently been running well below China comps, thus substantiating the argument that perhaps the market in China is not as large or growing as fast as some expected.

There is also the question of competition. Most well-established coffee chains in both the U.S. and Europe including Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN), Costa and Nero have designs on the Chinese market. Not to mention the fact that the Chinese already have a favorite beverage - tea. The Chinese today consume 10 times as much tea as they do coffee.

Also, Chinese taste in coffee is somewhat alternative. According to Euromonitor, 90% of the market is instant, with a special preference for 3-in-1 products combining coffee, sugar and creamer selling for less than $1, gulped down in a cramped store. It is possible therefore, that after satisfying demand from a sophisticated elite, selling frappuccinos to regular Chinese folk could be more of an uphill battle.

All of which suggests that pinning the Starbucks stock price on hopes and dreams of a Chinese growth bonanza could be unwise.

The move "upscale" in the U.S.?

Starbucks has created a new brand - Starbucks Reserve - to champion its move to the even more premium end of the premium coffee market. Spearheading the initiative are the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, 20,000 square feet emporiums that are, according to the website, "..immersive, theatrical shrines to coffee passion, where Master Roasters ply their craft to coax perfectly flavorful expression from each of our small-lot coffees." Right.

Roll-out has been slow - it's difficult to find 20,000 square feet in the right spot and construction costs have been running higher than expected. But the company only plans 20 or 30 of these globally - Seattle, NYC, Tokyo, Shanghai, a giant one in Chicago, etc. It is the 1,000 or so Reserve Cafés (like the Roasteries but no bean-cooking) selling ground coffee for a mere $20/lb alongside beer, wine and nice food that, executives hope, will make an impact on profits.

We unfortunately remain unconvinced. First, even assuming the Reserve cafes generate double the revenue of existing Starbucks units, 1,000 cafes will only add 14% to the top line and no one at Starbucks has mentioned anything about margins. Call us cynical, but this suggests to us that they, the margins, aren't very high. Second, the even more premium end of the premium coffee market is already inhabited with cool, indie brands that coffee aficionados and millennials are proud to be associated with, like Blue Bottle, Stumptown, Intelligentsia and Equator, to name just a few.

And all this investment in a market that we have strong evidence to suggest is already pretty saturated.

So, in our opinion, while Starbucks has a wonderful business model and generated $2bn of free cash flow and reported a return on equity north of 50% last year, it is no longer the growth company it once was. We believe neither China nor the fabulous Roasteries will be big enough businesses to sustainably accelerate the company's growth rate. The stock, as a result, is at risk of further de-rating.

