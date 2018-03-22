Incyte Is Worth $80 Even Without Epacadostat

Epacadostat is a bonus play, but it will be hard to completely disregard the asset even if ECHO-301 fails.

Incyte (INCY) is currently traded at ~$90 that suggests the valuation of around $19 bn. With no debt on the balance sheet and $1.54 bn in 2017 sales, Incyte is still a "sensible" buying opportunity even as its stock is up from the $80.85 53-wk low on 2/9/18.

Incyte has a diverse pipeline of JAK1/JAK2, IDO1, PI3K-delta, and FGFR 1/2/3 assets that are "complementary" to current revenue streams - Jakafi/vi, Olumiant, and Iclusig. We think that "complimentary" value of the pipeline makes the stock a moderately attractive investment within 2-6 month timeframe and for the long-term players.

Let's start from what are considered to be immediate revenue streams.

Jakafi

Jakafi was approved in 2011 for the treatment of patients with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis - MF, including primary MF, post-polycythemia vera - PV, and post-essential thrombocythemia MF. Then, in 2014, it was approved for PV patients with an inadequate response to hydroxyurea. Both approvals were "the first and only" for both PV and MF.

Incyte's management guided Jakafi at $2.5-3.0 bn in 2027 which we feel is relatively humble guidance:

Source: company filings, author's forecast

And here's why we think the forecast is modest. Jakafi sales grew at 42% rate in 2016 and at 33% in 2017. Even if we slow down the growth rates to 20%, 14%, and 10% in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively and apply 8% (they can simply raise the price every year by 8% without growing patient base) growth rate till 2027, we still arrive at around $2.9 bn in 2027.

This forecast doesn't take into consideration both acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) pivotal trials as well as topical indication (atopic dermatitis and vitiligo) PoC trials.

We wanted to remind the readers that Jakafi is the only drug approved for MF and PV. Nearest competitor, Celgene's (CELG) fedratinib is set to enter market, if successful, in 2020. Fedratinib is planned to be used as a second line treatment for the patients who failed on Jakafi.

Anyway, we liked the tone of the management in terms of projections - sounded like "underpromise and overdeliver". For example, it was in sharp contrast to the overconfident tone of Celgene's management who overpromised pipelined 2020 targets and eventually shareholders paid the price (Incyte could have "guided" $8+ bn in 2027 for the whole company that we think is very realistic).

Jakavi

The interesting fact about Jakavi is that it grew at the similar to Jakafi's rate in 2016 and 2017, 42% and 34%, respectively.

Incyte collects 20% royalty from Novartis (NVS), and that royalty payment is a pure pretax profit, without any associated expense (effective royalty rates were 19.1% and 19.5% in 2016 and 2017, but maximum rates are capped at 20% as per Licensing Agreement).

Not only we have reasons to believe that Jakavi will continue to grow at the similar or higher pace in ex-US but also Novartis itself considers Jakavi as a growth driver for its innovative medicines.

Source: Novartis annual 2017 report

We expect Jakavi royalties to peak at ~$340 mm in 2025 which will directly go to the bottom line.

Olumiant (baricitinib): ex-US

Olumiant had been approved by EMA and Japan's Ministry of Health in Feb. 2017 and July 2017, respectively. In the latest reported quarter, 4Q 2017, Olumiant had shown a $92 mm annual run rate.

Olumiant is the second drug in Lilly's (LLY) Immunology portfolio (in addition to Taltz), and we think Lilly will use the full power of its marketing machine to squeeze the maximum ramp up from this multi-billion blockbuster.

We expect Olumiant sales to reach $180 mm in 2018 and to peak at ~$2.8 bn in 2028.

Incyte collects 20%+ tiered royalties from Olumiant sales for current indication, RA. Additionally, Incyte has exercised an option to co-develop Olumiant for additional indications in exchange for 25-30% of royalties.

As it stands now, Incyte may peak $770 mm in royalties from Olumiant ex-US sales in 2028.

Baricitinib: US

Lilly resubmitted an NDA for baricitinib in December 2017. If approved, baricitinib may launch in July 2018 in the US. Given that both EU and Japan approved the drug and Lilly provided long-term extension data that FDA was looking for, we think the chances for approval are 90%.

Overall, we think that overall switch from subcutaneous/intravenous to oral agents is inevitable in many therapeutic areas, especially in RA. Xeljanz, the first oral JAK inhibitor marketed by Pfizer (PFE), has a $1.6 bn annual run rate mostly in the US alone. It also seems that oral JAK inhibitors prove to be at least non-inferior to traditional RA treatments such as Humira and Enbrel.

For baricitinib, Lilly and Incyte released the long-term extension data with a breakdown of the patient reported outcomes from multiple Phase 3 trials of baricitinib, including one in which the JAK inhibitor was trialed against Humira. More patients in the baricitinib arm of the study reported improved physical function at 12/24/52 weeks than in the Humira cohort, although the difference was small and the figures for both groups declined over time.

The data add to the case Lilly and Incyte are building around baricitinib, an oral substitute of subcutaneous TNF-alpha treatments, but we also think it will take time for oral agents to gain the market.

Risk-unadjusted royalties for Incyte may peak $690 mm in 2028, without taking into consideration patent extensions.

Epacadostat

We think that epacadostat is the upside scenario for the stock. There is plenty of evidence that epacadostat as an IDO inhibitor adds virtually nothing to the toxicity of immuno-oncology agents such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, but extends significant efficacy features such as PFS and OS.

It is also interesting that epacadostat has essentially no independent anti-tumor activity, but rather acts as an "amplifier" of IO drugs.

Single-agent checkpoint inhibitors pembrolizumab and nivolumab are very promising, but their response rates, ORR, are in the range of 20-50%. For example, pembrolizumab plus epacadostat in NSCLC patients was one of the most closely watched Phase 2 trials. This combo showed a 35% overall response rate among patients regardless of their PD-L1 expression, which is an important indicator for how immunotherapies like pembrolizumab perform in a broad patient pool. And safety profile of that combo was also consistent with pembrolizumab monotherapy.

For melanoma Phase 2 combo study, the results were significant enough because single-agent first-line response rates with pembrolizumab are around 35% to 40% and this combination had a 55% response rate and above.

Currently, Incyte runs multiple Phase 3 trials of epacadostat with immuno-oncology checkpoint inhibitors, including 5 trials with pembrolizumab and 2 trials with nivolumab.

However, the most closely monitored trial is NCT02752074 (ECHO-301), an advanced melanoma study, the results for which are due by mid-2018. It is considered to be a binary event study, although we think there are also grey area scenarios that will suggest the direction for the other ongoing studies.

In the short term, this pembrolizumab/epacadostat versus pembrolizumab/placebo trial will read out its primary endpoint of PFS in mid-2018. If the results are as good as in Phase 2 and will show 53-56% response rate, then that would suggest it is just as good as ipilimumab plus nivolumab. Ipilimumab, however, has many toxicities, whereas epacadostat adds virtually nothing to the toxicity of pembrolizumab, which itself is a well-tolerated drug.

It would be very hard to imagine that epacadostat completely fails. The most important quality it has and the one that fits the Hippocratic Oath - "primum non nocere" or "first, do no harm" - is that it does not add toxicity. The question is how much more efficacious it is compared to pembro/ipilimumab in melanoma (PFS 11.5 months).

We think that even with vague results, Incyte will still be traded at around $80-100, whereas if the marginal PFS will be three more months, the stock can easily hit back $150 level.

Wrapping Up

One of the most attractive values that Incyte stock represents is that it has a relatively stable, easily understood and predictable revenue stream - ruxolitinib and baricitinib. These two assets alone, with typical 80% gross margins plus early stage pipeline represent almost $80 of the stock value, whereas upside is baked into epacadostat and its multiple combo trials.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INCY, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Very minor typos