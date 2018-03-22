Nuclear Projects In Saudi Arabia

Stock volatility to intensify depending on news flow; however, Korea’s presence in the global nuclear market to strengthen if it wins orders from the UK or Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia opens up possibilities

We previously said in our previous report published about a year ago that after the fall of Toshiba-Westinghouse (OTCPK:TOSBF), Korea’s position in the global nuclear market could strengthen, if it manages to win nuclear orders from the UK. The momentum is still intact in the long term. While the nuclear market has contracted, the number of able players has also declined. Order momentum in Saudi Arabia and the UK should pick up further. Domestically, government initiatives to stop building additional nuclear plants are still ongoing but the government will support nuclear exports. It is time that we paid attention to KEPCO ENC and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering.

Saudi Arabia is working to build 17.6GW nuclear plants by 2040 and is going to award orders for two nuclear power plants. The shortlist will be announced in April and by the end of 2018 the winners will be unveiled. A number of countries including the US, China, France, Russia and Korea are reportedly competing to win these orders.

If Saudi Arabia continues to press forward with its nuclear projects, we believe France and Korea will become potential competitors. In the US, several companies including Westinghouse and Bechtel may form a consortium to participate in the biddings. However, the problem is that the market has little confidence in Westinghouse’s AP1000 nuclear power plant since the Toshiba debacle. Toshiba’s projects in the UK and India have already been cancelled. Besides, the US has decided to shut down construction of two VC Summer nuclear generating stations, two of four nuclear power plants that have been under construction in the country. As such, the chances of Saudi Arabia opting for the AP1000 design are pretty slim.

Russia is currently building nuclear plants in Iran, the archrival of Saudi Arabia. While the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia has improved over the years, the possibility of Russia participating in the Saudi Arabian projects is still low given the strong alliance between Saudi Arabia and the US. The US’ tough stance on Iran also has to be taken into account. As for China, the government is very supportive of nuclear exports but Chinese players still lack experience. Besides, China’s participation has the potential to sour the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US.

As for Korea, the APR1400 reactor is already nearing the end of construction in the UAE. Korea has the most advanced records in third generation nuclear reactors. Some believe there is a possibility that Korea and the US will form a consortium, which we view as feasible. However, even if Korea does not form a consortium, Korea’s entry into the Saudi Arabian nuclear market could be followed by US players’ (e.g., Westinghouse) indirect participation in the Saudi Arabian nuclear projects. Thus, there is little chance that Korean participation would cause a rift in US-Saudi relations.

UK is the one who is in a hurry

Meanwhile, KEPCO (NYSE:KEP) was selected as a preferred bidder for UK’s NuGen. We expect KEPCO to be begin its nuclear business in the UK if the deal comes through. The final result will likely be announced in 1H18. Conditions look favorable for Korea, since the number of players with the ability to build nuclear plants is limited and further participation by Chinese players is unlikely.

The UK is actively seeking to increase its nuclear power. Although the cost of renewable energy is declining, it is still seeking to use nuclear power to strengthen energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Despite a recent series of delays in nuclear power projects, the government’s resolve is still strong. The UK government was previously skeptical about lending financial support to nuclear projects directly but it is now considering various options, one of which includes acquiring a stake in a nuclear project to reduce generation costs.

The UK plans to generate over 80% of its power from renewable energy and nuclear power plants in order to reduce CO2 emissions and the energy security risks that come from being an island country. The UK’s power generation capacity is now on the decline. A delay of new nuclear projects means an increased dependence on renewable energy sources. During the last severe winter, the UK had problems with its natural gas facilities; National Grid issued gas supply warnings, which was a rare occurrence; and the volatility of the power market has intensified. This has driven the country to get its first LNG imports from Russia. This does not seem sustainable, however, given the quickly souring UK-Russia relations and the US’ economic sanctions on Russia.

Some believe that KEPCO ENC’s recognition of the UK business will not happen until four to five years later because of the GDA period. However, it is possible that additional sources of earnings will be created during the GDA period and the GDA period itself could be shortened, given the urgent conditions in the UK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.