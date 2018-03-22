Altria: The Best Purchasing Opportunity Since 2014.

While the stock has been overpriced for the last 4 years, it is now fairly valued.

For Dividend growth investors, there hasn't been a better opportunity in the last 4 years.

Altria (MO) will be facing increased regulatory pressures in upcoming years, which will stress its cigarettes business. This stable dividend champion is having to innovate in the smokeless category to drive growth, while working on its cost structure to maintain and increase margins.

However, the price is the most attractive it has been since July 2014. Since then I have found it to be overpriced, I believe it is now fair. This is what I would recommend to dividend growth investors:

If you don’t own Altria yet, or not as much as you would like to own, you should consider initiating or adding to your position at these prices and building up a position liberally over upcoming year if better prices turn up. If you already have a core position and are only waiting for bargains to buy more, maybe more patience is a virtue. Remember that the opportunity cost of an incremental 1% dividend yield is approximately two years.

4th quarter earnings declined by 50% compared to Q4 2016, on revenues which were 2.4% weaker. However, it is important to note that there were major one-off events which affected earnings in both 2016 and 2017. Adjusting for these, adjusted diluted earnings per share grew by 11.9%.

Since then, the company’s stock price has declined by 16% to 61$. Altria increased their dividend in 2 of their last 3 quarters from $0.61 to $0.7 giving the company a 4.6% dividend yield, making it too attractive to not have a closer look, despite not being part of my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields , a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments

And a positive PE Ratio.

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

Altria fits the bill in every single respect, except for its current ratio, as the table below suggests.

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues and Net Income



Altria 's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.77% vs 3% for the S&P 500; however Altria earnings grew faster at a 19% CAGR (8% after adjustments) vs 5.6% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

As you can see looking at the above chart, revenues have been somewhat stable for the better part of the last 7 years.

In a mature and declining market like cigarettes two things count: market share and margins. For Altria, its most recognized brand is Marlboro. Looking at Marlboro’s performance is a good indicator of the company’s overall health. During the last earning call , several analysts were concerned with the fact that Marlboro lost market share during the last year.

The company’s CEO assured that increased spending has been allocated to stabilize market share in 2018. In doing so he also gave shareholders insight into how Altria assesses brand health internally. While they will look at market share, they also look at profitability (which is very high for Marlboro), as well as consumer behavior of their target demographic. The latter is a net positive for 2018, with increased consumer confidence, somewhat stable gas prices, lower unemployment, and higher wages starting to trickle down.

If Altria can continue to deliver growth in its smokeless segments while stabilizing and growing market share of their cigarettes business, they should be able to modestly grow revenues while maintaining healthy margins. For more on the smokeless business, you can read fellow Seeking Alpha Author Tim’s recent article.

Historical Payout Ratio & Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

Adjusting for one-off elements, Altria has maintained a payout ratio between 75% and 95% throughout the latest 7 years, decreasing gradually over time. This is a positive, despite the yield being rather high. Given the company’s maturity, it is normal that excess earnings are returned to shareholders rather than reinvested in the company. It does however mean that the company must maintain and grow its earning power to continue paying and growing its dividend. Altria is expected to decrease its payout ratio towards the 70-75% range in 2018.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value.

Source: uuptick

Altria has historically yielded between 3.5% and 6.5%. It is now yielding 4.6%. If we told you that you could buy Altria today at the same price you did in July 2014 would you say yes? Obviously, you would, just look at that chart.

Now what if I told you that since July 2014, dividend growth has matched the growth in price? In other words, relative to its yield, the stock hasn’t been this cheap in the last 4 years.

This is a positive, but makes you wonder: can the price come down more? And if so, by how much?

Price Action

Throughout the bull market, Altria has dominated its index, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 44% over the period.

Source: uuptick

The stock has since cooled down after peaking in 2017 and is now converging towards the S&P 500’s performance for the past 9 years.

Howard Marks, author of "The Most Important Thing" says that stocks follow a pendulum like swing moving from overpriced to under-priced. What we don’t know is how far it will swing in either way.

Is Altria’s recent correction in stock price just healthy mean reversion or a signal that there is yet more to come?

These are things I will consider later while looking at the company’s valuation.

Safety of the Dividend

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock has a high payout ratio, I want to make sure that the company could withstand lower revenues in a downturn

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 20% and 40%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 20% - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. Altria has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 47 years by different amounts. This is phenomenal. Management will be more than committed to keep the streak up through thick and thin, and this helps me sleep well at night.

Source: uuptick

As you can see hikes have compounded at a 9% rate since 2010. I’m particularly excited about the most recent increase, since I interpret it as an exceptional increase and fully expect the company to increase again during the 3rd quarter of 2018.

While Altria will have to continue innovating and continue reinventing itself through the 21st century, its dominant position in its industry makes it a staple for a dividend growth investor’s portfolio.

Value of the Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 2.8$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 5% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener’s theoretical value to their stock price.

For Altria this gives us a value between $49 and $73, or between 79% and 119% of the current share price.

Source: uuptick

This would indicate that Altria is fairly priced right now. As a dividend investor, seeing that the value of the dividend stream converges with the price of the stock encourages my investment decision.

Relative Valuation

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see Altria is trading below its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. However, if we normalize the earnings, we would see that Altria is in fact trading around its average PE of 18, and not the current PE of 12.

This indicates that the price is fair, whereas it has been above the average for most of time since early 2015.

Coupled with the fact that the yield is the highest it’s been since Q3 2014, this indicates that now might be the time to add to your existing Altria position.

Conclusion

Altria definitely still has a spot in your dividend growth portfolio, and you might even want to consider increasing your exposure to the stock. While I believe there might be more attractive opportunities in upcoming years, there hasn’t been a better time to buy in the last 4 years.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.