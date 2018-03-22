Biohaven: Is Their Stock A Safe Haven For Investors?

The migraine space is a crowded field but one where multiple companies can be successful.

The highlight from their pipeline is a drug designed to compete in a marketplace with 37 million patients needing a new therapy option.

There should be a major binary event by the end of the 1st Quarter.

If I have an interest in making a future investment in a particular stock, I have those stocks on my screen for monitoring their activity. Paying attention to technical signals should be one of the critical due diligence areas that helps an investor make wise investments. Biohaven(BHVN) is one example for my monitoring. On Monday, March 19th, I observed a technical signal for the stock. Based on this signal being a useful tool in the past, I took a position in the stock.

The activity I noted was the major swoon in the market and what took place with Biohaven’s trading gave me a buy signal. The stock traded as high of $28.15, and as the DJIA dropped more than 400 points, the stock traded down to $25.18. It bounced off this low and recovered to $27.30, The volume for the day was 656,926 shares as compared to the normal daily volume being just under the 500,000 level (Per Yahoo). I like to see major reversals in the trading trend, especially shortly before binary events are taking place.

Background Information:

Last May, 2017, Biohaven offered an IPO for 9.9 million shares at the price of $17.00. This underwriting effort was jointly managed by Morgan Stanley, Piper Jaffray, and Barclays Capital. After the IPO the stock has traded as high as $39.51. Biohaven was one of the largest IPOs for the NYSE in 2017.

Biohaven is the result of efforts led by a team of medical researchers associated with Yale University. The excerpt below is from their investor presentation and shows a complete listing of their pipeline. For this article, I will focus on the CGRP therapy for migraine sufferers. The Biohaven drug candidate was licensed from original work conducted by Bristol-Myers Squibb(NYSE:BMY). The reason for my focus is that clinical results have been promised by Biohaven before the end of the quarter. Depending on these results, I plan to offer a more complete discussion for the full pipeline at a future date.

The Magnitude of the Migraine Market:

The migraine market is currently very crowded with potential new migraine drugs. This is based on the fact that there are currently limited options for treating this disorder. Eli Lilly(LLY), Teva(TEVA), Amgen/Novartis(AMGN), Allergan(AGN), and Alder(ALDR) are a few of the competing companies at various stages of seeking FDA approval for their drug. The reason there is so much attention being given to this disorder can be seen in the following data points:

In the U.S., more than 37 million people suffer from migraines.

Some migraine studies estimate that 13 percent of adults in the U.S. population have migraines, and 2-3 million suffering from migraine are chronic.

Almost 5 million in the U.S. experience at least one migraine attack per month, while more than 11 million people blame migraines for causing moderate to severe disability.

Migraines occur most often in women and people between the ages of 35 and 55, with the largest percentage being Caucasian.

Because migraines strike during the most productive, working years for sufferers, the pain takes a financial toll. The World Health Organization's disability rating for migraine, ranks migraine as one of the most common reasons for disability.

Migraine sufferers use twice the amount of prescription drugs and visit doctors and emergency rooms twice as often as those who don't suffer with this disorder.

One study estimates the loss of productivity in the U.S. to be between $5.6 billion to $17.2 billion per year because of missed work.

It is estimated that migraines are the reason for 36 million days of bed rest, plus 21.5 million days of restricted activity.

Much of the above information, plus more data, can be found on the migraine.com website. One can see how daunting and impactful this disorder is for our society.

The current major treatment method is the use of a generic triptan—sumatriptan. This drug has limitations plus it has major side-effect issues because it works as an active vasoconstrictor.

These types of drugs have been on the market for about 25 years, going back to the 1990s. It is estimated that about 60% of those using a triptan product will find relief from their migraines and other symptoms like vomiting and nausea. These latter symptoms have made it necessary for the expansion of this drug class into other delivery forms than a pill. Triptan is available in the following formats:

Regular Pills

Injections

Rectal Suppositories

Nasal Sprays

In what appears to be Biohaven’s answer for their delivery system is the recently announced deal with Catalent’s proprietary technology:

“The agreement also provides exclusive rights for developing small molecule CGRP receptor antagonists with the Zydis ODT technology. Catalent’s proprietary Zydis technology is a unique, freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, without the need for water. With more than 20 products launched in 50 countries and a dispersion speed of three seconds or less, Zydis ODT is the world’s fastest and best-in-class orally dissolving tablet.

Issues for Investors to Consideration:

As mentioned earlier, Biohaven in-licensed this migraine drug from (BMY). This occurred after (NYSE:BMS) had completed certain stages of clinical development. As for the competition here is a brief outline:

Amgen(NASDAQ:AMGN), erenumab — Amgen filed erenumab with the — Amgen filed erenumab with the FDA in May , 2017. In data released in June, Amgen said its drug was able to reduce the number of migraine days per month by 6.6 days in patients who received the treatment, compared to a 4.2-day reduction in the placebo group. This drug is an injectable candidate.

Lilly(NYSE:LLY), galcanezumab — Lilly presented Phase 3 data in June, 2017. The company found in two studies that patients on the drug had between a 3.6 and 4-day reduction in migraine days per month (to be eligible, patients had to have between 4 and 14 migraine days per month). That's compared to the 2.15 and 1.85-day reduction that was observed in the placebo groups. Lilly Lilly presented Phase 3 data in June, 2017. The company found in two studies that patients on the drug had between a 3.6 and 4-day reduction in migraine days per month (to be eligible, patients had to have between 4 and 14 migraine days per month). That's compared to the 2.15 and 1.85-day reduction that was observed in the placebo groups. Lilly filed galcanezumab with the FDA in December, 2017. The Lilly drug is also an injectable candidate.

Teva(NYSE:TEVA), fremanezumab — On June 7, 2017, the company came out with data from its late-stage trial. On average, the trial participants had 9.1 migraine days. Those who got the medication had on average 3.7 fewer migraine days per month, compared to — On June 7, 2017, the company came out with data from its late-stage trial. On average, the trial participants had 9.1 migraine days. Those who got the medication had on average 3.7 fewer migraine days per month, compared to 2.2-day reduction in the placebo group. Teva filed with the FDA in October , 2017 This also an injectable candidate for FDA approval.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), eptinezumab — Alder's drug, which would be administered on a quarterly basis, succeeded in — Alder's drug, which would be administered on a quarterly basis, succeeded in Phase 3 trials, the company said in January, 2018. The company plans to submit to the FDA in the second half of 2018. However, Alder filed an SEC announcement today (3/20/2018) stating their co-founder and current CEO had been relieved from his position, and it was effective immediately. In my opinion, it’s never good news when a co-founder is ousted this close to binary events. But investors should consider this with their personal due diligence criteria.

Allergan(NYSE:AGN), ubroggepant–This is a true direct competitor for Biohaven as their drug is also an oral dosed medication. They recently announced –This is a true direct competitor for Biohaven as their drug is also an oral dosed medication. They recently announced Phase 3 data for their candidate and indicated they would be filing an NDA with the FDA in 2019. This drug had also been in-licensed, Merck being the case for Allegan’s product. It might be noted from the above link, there were noticeable adverse events related to liver toxicity in trial patients.

A Few Key Potential Benefits For the Biohaven Offering:

The new delivery method is a plus for the Biohaven drug.

The fact the Biohaven drug doesn't act as a vasoconstrictor is a major improvement over the triptan drugs. This issue is a major draw-back for the users of this generic drug. The insurances companies will be reluctant to cover a new drug, if there are no new efficacy benefits like the removable of this issue. The vasoconstrictor issue is a major complaint from triptan users.

The data has to provide comparable efficacy and with Biohaven running their clinical trials in a direct comparison to a triptan arm, this narrows the range for efficacy benefits required by Biohaven.

It appears their drug has been directly compared to triptan drugs in their clinical trials, whereas, all the other competitors have compared their patients in their clinicals only to a placebo. Biohaven was able to enroll approximately 3,000 patients within four months. This means they will have a robust pool of data for their analysis. It also points out the huge size of the migraine market. But at the end of the day---it’s the data showing a clear distinction of efficacy that counts.

A Recent Major Event:

On March 12, 2018, Biohaven announced they had restructured their license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb, where they financed the $50 million payment to (BMY) with a private placement of common shares to some of the original institutional investors and others. The 2,200,000 shares were placed at the price of $27.50 per share. Basically, the restructure reduced their royalty payments to a low single digit on net sales of rimegepant and mid-single digit reduction on net sales of BHV-3500 the other candidate in-licensed from (BMY). The restructuring also removes the right of first negotiation to regain its intellectual property rights after the Phase 3 results are revealed soon.

This latter event is one that can be looked at in three results being the potential:

It was a bad deal for Biohaven.

It was a neutral event that will not impact the overall future for Biohaven.

It was a great deal for Biohaven because it cuts their royalty payments for a potential billion-dollar drug in a huge world-wide market.

I would like to see the answer being the last item, but I would settle for the neutral event if the data shows comparable efficacy and lack of side effects.

Conclusion:

Biohaven is competing in a needs area where the patients suffering from this condition would welcome a new entrant with fewer side-effects. Biohaven's drug could fill this need, plus, our wait for knowing if they are a contender is only a few days.

Moving beyond their migraine candidates, Biohaven has in-place other drug candidates where new and effective drugs are needed. The ALS patients and other neurological disease patients need better drugs with more efficacy. The history in new drug development in these areas has been disappointing. So seeing Biohaven move another drug like BHV-5000 into clinical trials is encouraging for the future of the company.

But for those investors who seek investments in the biotech arena they should note my first of caveat of warnings-- "The grave yard for failed drug candidates is nearly full. Until we get confirming data that leads to FDA approval, disappoints can happen at any stage of the development for a given drug."

One can hope and wish that Biohaven is a true haven for one’s investment dollars. With Biohaven being created by Yale University researchers, and Yale being located in New Haven, Connecticut, maybe there is another winner coming from the association with Biohaven. But stay tuned and be ready to make adjustments in your investment, should you buy Biohaven before the data read-out that is coming shortly.Good luck with your future investment decisions! With success from their migraine drug, I hope I will need to expand any future articles about Biohaven’s other pipeline products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.