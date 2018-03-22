Facebook Plunges As Pressure Mounts On Zuckerberg Over Data: Bloomberg Headline

How big has the market price “plunge” been, and will it last?

Now he has a new challenge to the public’s perception of the societal benefits that FB offers – versus the potential accompanying privacy costs.

Zuck demonstrated that he was the smartest guy on Wall Street at FB’s IPO as he waltzed the underwriting community around to his (and FB’s) benefit.

The price “plunge”

This is not an analysis of the economic or political “fundamentals” of this stock. Instead it is a detailed comparison of the coming price-change prospects for the stock, based on the up-to-the-day evaluations of experienced and well-informed analysts at MM firms. Evaluations not for public-investor consumption, but for their own proprietary traders and block trade desk usage.

Figure 1

The one-day drop pictured above of -6.8% is well within recent noise-level lows, but Tuesday’s follow-on carries it down to about a -12% move from Friday’s close of $185.

Leverage impacts both ways

The information market is just like the securities markets – leverage magnifies movement to the downside as well as to the upside.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) uses the leverage of member “friends and family” to propagate social information flows to multiple recipients. The recipients then often (encouraged by FB prompting) pass things along to their friend-networks, compounding the effect.

Voila! Maybe it goes viral!

Six stages of separation? How many folks in China really care about the “accident” your niece’s grand-daughter’s new puppy had on the living-room rug?

But the marketing mavens have all those connections (and e-mail addresses) to sell to hungry advertisers. And to political engineers?

What should FB do – besides immediate damage control?

Zuck is no dope

I am confident he will take actions with longer-term impact to provide some amelioration to the situation. But the vast social horizons recognized by the securities markets and envisioned by segments of the public have taken a serious wound.

It is impossible for players in any game to avoid personal bias about the game and its operative rules. My personal bias regarding FB has been to avoid its contact wherever possible. But FB has my name and an e-mail address which I have no desire to lose. And once you are on the internet, it is forever.

I provide valuable investment information to a select group of investors, as I have for some 50+ years, and take care to control its distribution in order to maintain its value to designated recipients. Any threat to that control prompts a serious reaction on my part. An uncontrollable distribution system like FB’s is an anathema for me.

I recognize my reaction colors my personal value appraisal of FB, so I rely heavily on what the market-making [MM] community is saying, through their self-protective hedging actions.

Those actions, taken by their making capital commitments in derivatives-leveraged futures, options, swaps, and other limited-life, public-participation markets, are kept honest by the competition of others vying for the most rewarding insights into future events.

Figure 1 above tracks the daily implications for likely price extremes, both higher and lower, in the coming 3-6 months expirations of the derivative contracts from which they are drawn. The market-making community has an intuitive sense of those limits, which are expressed by the price relationships of the various contracts they use for protection.

What FB investment proposition is now available?

So help yourself to what they are saying, as indicated by the data in the row between the two blue-background pictures. Its quick translation is:

In the past 5 years of 1261 market days there have been 141 days where the MM community thought coming weeks and months could see FB prices lower by about 1/3rd of the range possible between that low and its highest likely price (the vertical line of each day). The prospect of coming prices from here is 1/3 down, and 2/3 up.

The explicit current numbers just described are a potential low of $162.10, and a high of $194.64. From the market quote at the time of the forecast, $172.56, that upside potential is +12.8%. On the way to that sell target, actual experience among the 141 similar prior forecasts is that the average worst price drawdowns encountered was -4.2%.

Your FB reward could be +12.8%, but you might have to suffer through a period when FB’s price would be -4% below your cost of owning it. Could be and likely to be may be different outcomes. In the past, 86% of those 141 prior forecasts came up as winners. That’s almost 7 out of every 8 tries; far above market-average experience.

But the cost of those other 1 out of 8s, the losses, reduced the actual average net payoffs from today’s hoped for +12.8% to a reality of +9.9%. Still, that is not bad, since it took an average of only 49 market days for the 141 prior such forecasts to reach their sell targets, or be timed out, perhaps at a loss, after 3 months. The 49 day average is one market day short of 10 weeks, so repeating this kind of result could be done (perfectly) five times in a year. Compounded, that would produce an annual rate of +63%.

The portfolio management discipline rules producing the average outcomes just described are explained in SA article How To Use Market-Maker Price Range Forecasts To Build Wealth. <==(Just click here.)



Conclusion

The same kind of analysis for the market-index SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) offers only a +6.3% upside sell target with interim price drawdown exposures of only -2%. A net % payoff realization of +3% by hundreds of like prior forecasts, taking over 11 weeks to accomplish gives a +14% annual rate of wealth-building.

Take your pick; mine would be to own FB rather than SPY.





Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.