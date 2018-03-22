Is It Time To Re-Evaluate PPL?

I had a recent piece about PPL Electric Utilities (Why Has PPL Corp. Fallen On Hard Times?) and I wanted to revisit the topic given that we are about a month beyond the posting of the opinion and see if anything much has changed for the stock. Should we dump PPL for greener pastures or is the time right for entry? I don't intend to take a deep dive into PPL at this point, given that I don't feel any truly fundamental aspects about the stock have changed, but I'd like to take a look at the recent price action and re-establish the value aspect of the investment play in PPL.

Recent Price Movement in PPL

I stated in my previous post that a movement below $28.00 would signify an 'extremely bearish' movement in the stock, and as it turned out this occurred very shortly after my article. At the time I wrote the article PPL had been trading in the mid-$29.00 range and had recently come out of the $30.00 + range only a month before. In the 6-months previous PPL had moved a full 34% lower and so seemed to be near an inflection to the positive. PPL subsequently moved beneath $28.00 per share on March 2 and rebounded a bit during March 5 and 6th moving only slightly above $28.00 per share. Since that time PPL has stayed below the $28.00 mark for the entire period with the exception of a brief time above $28.00 during March 16th and March 19th. As I write this article PPL is trading at $27.41 and has traded as low as $27.12 in the last 30 days.

Given this current pricing, note that PPL posts a dividend yield of 6.02% and a forward P/E of 11.23 which both look quite favorable in the current environment and with utilities in general. The stock appears to be trading within a $27.25-$28.00 band in the short-term, and may now need a catalyst to move outside of this price range. The market disfavor with PPL and the utilities space does not seem to have abated or been removed, however the stocks I had mentioned in my peer review have all had very little price change since the end of February but have had choppy trade action (SO, DUK, ED, EXC). Only Exelon (NYSE:EXC) has moved higher than its price 30 days previous. The aforementioned dividend payout in PPL ratio remains unchanged at around 71%, and there have been no major revisions or changes to earnings or targets that I am aware of for the interim period since we last looked at PPL.

Is PPL Still a Value Play?

I tend to view utilities as the ultimate in value investing as they are generator of income and when run properly should provide modest levels of capital appreciation. Utilities are not for those looking for heady growth, but provide a solid basis for a portfolio that is meant to last the long haul. PPL has long been a component of my portfolio for these reasons, but given the dramatic price movement in the last 6 months I felt compelled to re-evaluate my strategy. In my last article I looked for an explanation - why the drop so far so fast?

In evaluating PPL as a value opportunity I came up with nothing that caused me additional or significant alarm, and upon my 30-day re-evaluation I see nothing further or new to give me pause. A quick perusal of recent articles or posts on PPL seem to indicate the same thing - ample opportunity - and none seem to see any major red flags. Analysts show PPL as a potential leader in tangible upside potential (Utilities with Highest Potential Upside | Market Realist) and also lump PPL in with stocks offering a stable and generous dividend (Will PPL Drive Dividend Growth? | Market Realist) though they note that earnings have been relatively flat. In particular, compared to peers we see PPL with a lower PE and higher dividend than the sector average.

All this spells market over-reaction to me, and a value opportunity in a currently maligned sector. The utilities sector is generally providing a below-average PE and above-average dividend yields compared to historical averages, and given my long-term horizon I view this as a solid signal to buy in this space (Utilities Offer Premium Dividend Yield | Market Realist). Given that the market is at relatively high valuations in other sectors, the contrarian and value player in me sees this as an opportunity to get into some quality utility stocks. I do not see feel that PPL should be precluded from this list.

How Should We Feel About PPL?

For those who got stopped out of PPL at the $28.00 mark as recommended with a 5% loss they may want to look at this stock with a set of different eyes. I chose not to sell at $28.00 and have stayed long this investment despite my recent losses. I have been very concerned with the price action of PPL over the last 30 days and I did not expect $28.00 to have been taken out so quickly nor with such authority. It would appear that $27.00 is currently the floor that I envisioned $28.00 to be, and this causes concern as I must re-evaluate the recent valuation of the stock and the indicators I used when looking at the expecting trading range of PPL.

I have seen nothing beyond my initial research to indicate anything I had not been seeing before. There have been mentions on the SA boards that there are ‘rumors' of issues in the UK as well as ‘rumors' of deals and reverse takeovers with Talen Energy etc. I regard these as such - rumors - and as of yet have no way to substantiate any of the claims made. While they very well may prove true in time I cannot base my current purchase decisions on the items I have seen. I do read these items with some veiled interest however, as the price movement of the stock has given me sufficient pause as to why the market would be treating PPL more harshly than its peers (What Does Steep Rise in Implied Volatility for PPL Mean? | Market Realist). I think every good investor should be looking and weighing everything they hear.

That being said, it is my belief that PPL remains a good value play in general, and is a good pick in the utilities space. I have seen nothing that substantiates such a penalty in price beyond the headwinds we had outlined in our previous article - overseas operations, new tax-code implications, a rising interest rate environment and the recent announcement of advanced share issuances (dilution). I believe these factors and uncertainty alone can contribute to the lower price movement, and have probably provided an above average amount of caution in utility investors and those interested in PPL. Dilution in particular is probably the most likely culprit of the price action, as the announcement was a bit unexpected, and will also have the additional effect of increasing the dividend payout ratio with the newly added shares.

I remain convinced that the current pricing provides an opportunity for a value investor to enter near/at the 52-week low for the stock, now with a price sitting only 19% beyond the 12-year low of $23.06, with significantly improved corporate and market fundamentals from that time period in 2010 when those lows were seen. With 40% - 50% upside possible over a 3-5 year period, and a 19% worst-case downside, I think the blood-letting for the stock is mostly over. A potential declining future stock market should provide a move toward safety, and utilities, which further the appeal of the sector. Have faith - stay long PPL - and you should be rewarded for your patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.