Pouring The Foundation Of A Dividend Portfolio

I am constantly building a portfolio of strong consistent dividend payers. I invest in those companies that have a history of well-covered dividend payments that have fallen from investor favor, thus creating a spike in yield, or in companies that have a strong history of raising their dividends consistently.

The solid foundation of my portfolio are various monthly paying stocks that provide regular, predictable income over all 12 months. One of my favorites recently agreed to be taken private. So I am forced to recycle the capital into other opportunities. Preferably another stable monthly paying stock that has a strong history of payments.

After reviewing different funds and options, I am going to present to you three candidates that individually caught my attention, two of them I had previously held small positions in and a third I had only recently discovered.

Candidate #1: Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN)

This closed end fund (from here on CEF) invests heavily in the midstream master limited partnership, aka MLPs, sector of equities. It boosts a robust yield currently of +14% due to the recent drop in value of its underlying assets from the recent income tax allowance changes.

Center Coast has been suffering along with the whole of energy markets and has typically underperformed its benchmark. However, one major benefit is the consistent regular dividend payments. I feel the negative pressures facing the energy market are not going to continue long-term and Center Coast's dividend will continue to be paid out like clockwork.

Another plus in my mind is the acquisition of Center Coast by Brookfield. Brookfield is the parent company of multiple, much-loved stocks for dividend and income minded investors. Center Coast becoming a CEF underneath the watchful eye of Brookfield provides additional security in my mind.

The broader risks of the energy sector directly impact Center Coast as well, since it holds multiple stocks within the sector the fall or dynamic rise of an individual stock will not have as profound of an impact as an individual investor holding single stocks. Another risk that some commenters have floated, without any direct evidence, is the combining of Center Coast with Brookfield's Real Assets Income Fund (RA) CEF. This would eliminate Center Coast entirely.

Candidate #2: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

This candidate is also a CEF that focuses on purchasing securities, such as mortgage back securities, commercial debit and some MLP's. It seeks to grow the capital under control of the CEF as well as provide high immediate income to its holders. Real Assets has fallen from its December highs but now provides a solid time to jump in. It sports a yield of around 11% and trades at just over a 10% discount to NAV.

Real Assets has carefully spread out their capital so it best benefits from diversity. This allows it to pay out reliable regular monthly dividends to its holders. Being a CEF it benefits from a rising share value as its assets under management raise in value.

Real Assets runs the greatest risk from default of the securities it holds. This is why its diversity of holdings is essential. Mortgage back securities collapsed during the housing market collapsed, this means the management of Real Assets has to be on top of the securities they acquire. Real Assets also owns shares in various MLPs which are suffering from the downtrodden energy market, while capitalizing on any possible deals, Real Assets has to be careful not to overlap too heavily with Center Coast.

Candidate #3: InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

The last candidate is placed lasted for a solid reason. InfraCap MLP ETF is either readily beloved or derided by investors. Unlike the first two candidates, which were closed end funds, therefore a specific number of shares, InfraCap is an EFT or exchange traded fund and can create or destroy shares readily as people buy into or sell. This EFT overlaps heavily with Center Coast however it attempts to generate additional revenue via options. InfraCap has consistently been unable to cover its dividend and was the frequent target of dividend capture strategists when it paid quarterly. It has switched to paying a monthly dividend in February.

Infracap currently yields +18% however its share value continues to take hit after hit with the negative news within the energy sector.

InfraCap has seen the worst year over year declines compared to its shared index with Center Coast as well as directly with Center Coast. This I attribute to the lack of diversity within Infracap itself.

InfraCap has almost a quarter of its overall holdings in one company. The management of InfraCap has placed a major bet on the short-term success of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP).

The risks within InfraCap are the greatest of the three presented candidates, it shares the overall sector risks of the energy sector, but also lacks diversity across its entirety.

Investor Takeaway

Having a solid base upon which to build a dividend or income portfolio is essential. I have chosen to use monthly paying securities to provide regular dividend income as I take advantage of various opportunities in individual companies. All three of these companies warrant a deeper look to see if they fit your specific investment criteria, but all offer compelling yields tied with realistic risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEN, AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.