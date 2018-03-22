British Land Company: A Good BREXIT-Related Idea For Macro Diversification

It has been a long time since my last article was published but I prefer to optimize my recommendations (reduce the frequency but increase the success rate). My last suggestion was buying Canadian Banks, which was and remains a success so far. Depending on your entry level, I will recommend a hold on these banks as new factors such as NAFTA negotiation appeared on the table.

Today I would like to share with you my thoughts on a REIT stock: BRITISH LAND COMPANY (Ticker: OTCPK:BTLCY). This stock can be suitable for global macro investors willing to diversify their portfolio as much in terms of geography (United Kingdom: London offices) as asset class (real estate).

As Brexit negotiations take another turn due to the new trend observed among EU-Russia and EU-US relations, I believe that the momentum makes it a great time to have exposure to this region. If many believed that the United kingdom was going to be set as an example of what happen when you leave the EU, it seems like the fragility of the union turned out to be positive for Theresa May’s negotiations.

British Land quick profile & Risk Metrics

British Land is the second largest United Kingdom commercial property company and focuses on two segments: high quality retail & Leisure and London offices. The company was founded in 1856 by two architects, Richard Cobden and John Bright. The company later turned into a Real Estate Investment in 2007. British Land is headquartered in London (Marylebone neighborhood) and draws more than 90% of its revenue from the UK. The company is also implicated in many joint ventures with other real estate major players such as GIC / Norges Bank / Sainsbury's / USS / Aviva.

Some other company notes:

Currently a FTSE 100 Component with an ADR in the USD

More than 25.2M of square feet of floor space

LT Issuer Default Rating of A- by Fitch

48% Retail & Leisure, and 49% London Offices (with an average occupancy rate if 97.6%)

Management with a strong background in RE and a total of 261 employees

A dividend yield of 4.6%

United Kingdom performance in 2017:

Let’s keep in mind that if 2017 did not bring the drama that was expected in the UK, the lack of clarity over this region remains preponderant. Analysts agree that the coming meetings will help us in our assessments more than all forecasts and assumptions currently available:

October 2018: Deadline for provisional Brexit deal

March 2019: Official date of exit for the EU and beginning of the two years transitional period

Industry Snapshot

In regard to the real estate industry, the meltdown noticed post referendum is slowly reversing. The skepticism surrounding Brexit real estate industry is frontally challenged by three positive observations:

The infrastructure push within the construction industry

The international appetite for the United Kingdom remains strong judging by many indicators

According to the Bank of England, Central London Office value is 42% away from any undue stress

As displayed on the following graph from Bloomberg <GP>, Capitalization rates for London offices, flat and Retail (among best indicators of the market’s current state) have been on a downtrend for many years. Despite the little spike observed between 2015Q4 and 2016Q3, the majority of these cap rates are still trending down except the recent increase observed with the flat segment.

Finally, still on a market note, British Land (BLND) has been lagging the FTSE 350 Real Estate Investment Trust Sector Index <F3REITS> since the beginning of the referendum election run in 2016 as displayed on the screen <HS> from Bloomberg (Normalized in percentage since 2010). The normalized spread as of today is in the 93rd percentile of its historical distribution.

British Land Valuation & Recommendation

The valuation of the stock led me to the conclusion that the REIT was currently trading at a discount compared to its Net Asset Value. My current price target price is 715 GBp, which is equivalent to a 10% return excluding the dividends. I suggest a timeframe of 3 years considering that in 2021 the Bank of England election will take place, followed by the 2022 primary ministerial election. Two deadlines that can completely reshape the current background used for this investment thesis.

Without going into the details, three approaches were used to valuate British Land:

Dividend Discount Model (Target Price: 715 GBp): My model includes the impact of a hard Brexit and an in interest rate increase for the dividend growth assumptions. The model also use a long term sustainable growth of 1.20%.

Comparable Approach (Target Price: 762 GBp): Both valuation methods were used, the FFO and AFFO. The assessment was done with three different peer group Western Europe, Global Developed and North America. By conservatism I also used the diluted outstanding shares instead of the basic shares.

Net asset value approach (Target Price: 775 GBp): The model used a cap rate for retail of 3.82%, 4.41% for offices and 4.59% for residential.

