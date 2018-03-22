Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Valuation

It is unfortunate that a large part of the $116 billion in cash and T-bills couldn’t be put to work in 2017.

Clayton Homes was mentioned as being one of the top 7 non-insurance subsidiaries in 2017 based on pre-tax earnings.

The December 2017 tax reform is a big deal for most parts of Berkshire except BHE.

Introduction

My thesis is that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is getting closer to full value. It is still a wonderful company at a fair price but it might not be the home run type of investment it was in the past.

The letter to shareholders from the 2017 annual report says that per-share book value is $211,750 which is 23% higher than the December 2016 value. The share price as of December 31, 2017 was $297,600.01 or 1.4x times book value.

I use the balance sheet in order to value investments and make estimates about the amount of cash that can be pulled out of subsidiaries from now until judgment day on the operating side.

Investments

First we get the straightforward investment assets from the balance sheet on the annual report:

Insurance and Other Cash and cash equivalents $25,460 Mn Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills $78,515 Mn Investments in fixed maturity securities $21,353 Mn Investments in equity securities $164,026 Mn Railroad, Utilities and Energy Cash and cash equivalents $2,910 Mn Finance and Financial Products Cash and cash equivalents $3,213 Mn Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills $5,856 Mn Incomplete/Unadjusted Sub Total $301,333 Mn

Next we add $25,306 million for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) using the fair value as opposed to the $17,635 million in the 2017 balance sheet column. Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements shows additions of $1,961 million for Railroad, Utilities and Energy investments and $4,553 million for Finance and Financial Products investments that are under other assets on the balance sheet. Adding this $31,820 million and removing the insurance, rail and finance distinctions, we have the following:

Cash and cash equivalents $115,954 Mn Investments in fixed maturity securities $21,353 Mn Investments in equity securities $170,540 Mn Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company $25,306 Mn Incomplete/Unadjusted Sub Total $333,153 Mn

The 2017 Consolidated Balance Sheets under the Financial Statements part of Interactive Data tie to the fixed maturity and equity securities numbers above and they have a cash and T-bills subtotal of $115.98 billion that is within a rounding error of the spreadsheet number above.

Again, the $170,540 million in equity securities comes from the $164,026 million line under Insurance on the balance sheet along with $1,961 million and $4,553 million from Note 4 that are part of other assets on the balance sheet. Page 9 of the annual report shows the biggest positions in this group such that we can break it down as follows:

Company Market Price Wells Fargo $29,276 Mn Apple $28,213 Mn Bank of America $20,664 Mn Coca-Cola $18,352 Mn American Express $15,056 Mn Other Stocks $58,979 Mn Total $170,540 Mn

Float Liability - $0

The 2017 AIG transaction changed the way I look at float. Reinsurance float is not the same as GEICO float in terms of the economic impact. $114,500 million is the accounting float liability per the annual letter. Buffett regularly talks about the fact that the economic liability for float is significantly less than the accounting liability. Years ago a writer I respect once said the float liability and the value of the insurance operating businesses are close to a wash. That is how I am treating them in this 2017 valuation.

Deferred Tax Liability - $18.2 billion

The December 2017 tax reform brought a gross deferred tax reduction of $35.6 billion but the net benefit is $28.2 billion because $6 billion for utilities is effectively passed through to customers with lower rates and there is a $1.4 billion repatriation charge. This tax reform change is a huge boost to book value.

The accounting net deferred tax liability is now $56,182 million. However, we're mainly concerned with the investment tax liability as our valuation for that part of the business is based on the balance sheet.

The 2017 annual report shows the details for the net tax liability on page K-90:

The investment tax liability shrank by $3,418 million from $27,669 million in 2016 to $24,251 million in 2017. The true amount of the shrinkage is much more than $3,418 million because unrealized gains on stocks increased substantially from 2016 to 2017. Buffett talked about this on the February 26th Squawk Box show noting that if a company has unrealized gains of $100 billion then the tax liability change from $35 billion to $21 billion is significant.

Berkshire has good tax planning and this is an interest free loan that I think has an economic liability of about 75% of the accounting liability. As such, I use $18.2 billion here which is 75% of the $24,251 million accounting liability.

Derivative Liability - $0

I'm guessing the economic liability of the equity puts might be closer to zero than the Black-Scholes liability of $2.2 billion so no deduction is taken here.

Insurance and Other Holding Company Debt - $0

Note 15 to the Consolidated Financial Statements shows $27,324 million in borrowings for the Insurance and other group. I'm not sure how much of this debt is tied to investments and how much is tied to operations.

Operations

We look at economic earning power when valuing operations. In a perfect world we could value the operating companies by figuring out the amount of cash they will generate between now and judgment day and discount it to today's value. Part of the reason this is difficult with BNSF and BHE is that they are capital intensive. However, we have a comp for BNSF and a market transaction for BHE.

About 44% of the pre-tax non-insurance profit came from #1 subsidiary BNSF with $6.3 billion and #2 subsidiary BHE with $2.6 billion. BHE does not significantly benefit from tax reform like the other operating companies.

When we look at the numbers by segments instead of subsidiaries then companies can be split. For example, part of Marmon is in manufacturing and part of it is in finance.

The annual report breaks down 2017 pre-tax earnings for non-insurance segments:

$9.24 billion Manufacturing, Service and Retailing on page K-44*

$2.06 billion Finance and Financial Products on page K-49

----------------

$11.3 billion

*It is noted that the $9.24 billion excludes after-tax acquisition accounting expenses of $896 million.

We can tie to the above $11.3 billion subtotal by adding up numbers from the letter to shareholders at the start of the annual report. The letter breaks down non-insurance pre-tax earnings by subsidiary groups: #3 to #7: $5.5 billion; #8 to #12: $2.1 billion; #13 and remaining: $3.7 billion; sub total: $11.3 billion.

Page K-101 of the 2017 annual report shows how all this comes together. Note that it splits out the $9.24 billion Manufacturing, Service and Retailing line into 3 lines: Manufacturing: $6,861 million; McLane: $299 million; Service and retailing: $2,083 million:

Thanks in part to the December 2017 tax reform, I'm using a 14x pre-tax earnings multiple on the other non-insurance subsidiaries to estimate the amount of cash that can be pulled out of those businesses from now to judgment day. Were it not for tax reform and our environment of low interest rates then this multiple would be lower.

BNSF - $86 billion

The 2009 annual report explains that in February 2010 Berkshire acquired the 77.5% of BNSF stock it didn't already own for $26.5 billion. This implies the 22.5% they already owned was worth $7.7 billion such that the total valuation was $34.2 billion.

Through accelerated depreciation BNSF is able to pay significantly less in cash taxes than GAAP taxes.

The Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) filings are under their ticker symbol and we use CIK 0000934612 for the BNSF filings. The 2009 filings show that BNSF and UNP had long term debt of $9.7 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively. The 2017 filings show that BNSF and UNP now have long term debt of $21.8 billion and $16.1 billion, respectively. The December 31, 2017 market cap for UNP was $107.5 billion (801.7 million diluted shares * $134.10 Dec 31 share price).

Historically UNP has had a higher market cap than BNSF. Both companies see tremendous benefits from the December 2017 tax reform. 80% of BNSF's December 31, 2017 market cap comes to $86 billion.

BHE - $37.9 billion

I like the BHE valuation thoughts that @MarAzul_90 wrote about on twitter. The 2016 BHE 10-K says that in February 2017 BHE repurchased 35,000 shares from Walter Scott for $19 million which comes to $542.86 per share. There were 77,356,144 shares outstanding in February 2017 which implies a common market equity cap of $41,993 million. Berkshire owns 90.2% of the common shares or $37.9 billion. Non-controlling interests make up the remainder of $4.1 billion.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #3 to #7 - $77 billion

PCC is the most valuable member of this group. Marmon, IMC and Lubrizol have been discussed favorably in shareholder letters for years. Clayton Homes delivered almost 50,000 homes in 2017. The 2017 pre-tax earnings total for this group was $5.5 billion which is almost flat compared to their 2016 total of $5.4 billion.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #8 to #12 - $29 billion

This group earned $2.1 billion in 2017 pre-tax earnings which is up nicely from $1.7 billion in 2016. Widely mentioned McLane and its $299 million of pre-tax 2017 earnings didn't make the top 12 so this group consisting of Forest River, Johns Manville, MiTek, Shaw and TTI deserves some recognition.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #13 and Remaining - $52 billion

Dairy Queen, Duracell, Flight Safety, Fruit of the Loom, McLane, Scott Fetzer and See's Candies are some of the notable non-insurance subsidiaries outside of the top 12. This group had $3.7 billion in pre-tax earnings for 2017. A March 2018 ValueWalk post has more information about the many Berkshire subsidiaries.

Pie Chart

We take our $18.2 million economic investment net deferred tax liability out of the cash slice. Note 22 of the Consolidated Financial Statements says the economic cost of acquiring all outstanding non-controlling interests would be about $5.3 billion. The largest part of non-controlling interests come from BHE, about $4.1 billion. We take the remaining $1.2 billion out of the cash slice:

Segment Value Per A Share Per B Share Cash and cash equivalents $96.6 Bn $58,709 $39 Investments in fixed maturity securities $21.4 Bn $12,984 $9 Wells Fargo $29.3 Bn $17,801 $12 Apple $28.2 Bn $17,155 $11 Bank of America $20.7 Bn $12,565 $8 Coca-Cola $18.4 Bn $11,159 $7 American Express $15.1 Bn $9,155 $6 Other Stocks $59.0 Bn $35,862 $24 Kraft Heinz $25.3 Bn $15,387 $10 BNSF Non-Insurance Subsidiary #1 $86.0 Bn $52,292 $35 BHE Non-Insurance Subsidiary #2 $37.9 Bn $23,045 $15 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #3 to #7 $77.0 Bn $46,819 $31 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #8 to #12 $29.0 Bn $17,633 $12 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #13 and Remaining $52.0 Bn $31,618 $21 Total $595.7 Bn $362,184 $241

I like seeing the numbers in a pie chart. It is less confusing if one thinks of it as a clock with the legend items on the right starting at 12 noon and going clockwise:

Closing Thoughts

This is just one of many views. The 2017 Semper Augustus letter goes into a tremendous amount of detail about various valuation lenses.

I think Berkshire can beat the S&P 500 by a small margin over the next five years but the days of wide outperformance might be in the past.

I'm technically long UNP and WFC but they are now tiny positions for things like proxy statements and annual meetings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, BRK.B, AAPL, UNP, WFC, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.