Aramco IPO Change Signals Downward Future Oil Prices

The Aramco IPO is a legacy-project for Mohammad bin Salman’s (MbS) in which “failure is not an option” thus its delay is a savvy, face-saving decision.

The Aramco IPO pullback from an international listing says more about future oil market prices than the IPO itself and signals a downward pressure on oil prices.

Instead of cancelling the Aramco IPO international listing outright, whether it would have been New York, London or Hong Kong as the front-running cities, the Saudis took a savvy face-saving approach and executed a political tactical retreat to the implausible local listing on the Tadawul with a projected listing for April 2019. The Tadawul is far too small to handle an Aramco listing, which has a total market valuation of all stocks of $480 billion compared to Aramco's projected market valuation of between $1.3 and $ 2 trillion.

In the interim I believe the Saudis will quietly continue to pursue a future international Aramco IPO listing when circumstances, specifically oil prices, are more favorable to guarantee a successful listing. The ambitious Vision 2030 project will require far more revenue than the Saudis' current revenue from international bond listings which are mere short-term budgetary stop gaps.

According to Saudi officials in the Wall Street Journal article 20 March 2018 entitled "Saudis Temper Aramco IPO Plans", the reasons for the pullback were the high legal risks in the US and that an international IPO was more complicated than anticipated. The obvious complication is the enormous challenges of meeting western accounting standards by identifying and separating Aramco's company and government financial transactions. Digging deeper however, it's possible that the Saudis realized that such requirements may reveal the actual, or close to actual figure of their oil reserves which is a state secret.

The widely accepted opinion is that a successful Aramco IPO requires an oil price of at least $60/bbl. For many month months oil prices have hovered around the mid-$60/bbl range which is too uncomfortably close to dipping below the minimal required price. Because of continued robust US shale oil production and no foreseeable upward pressure despite high OPEC and non-OPEC production quota compliance, a successful IPO would be unlikely. More importantly for oil and commodity investors, the Aramco IPO international pullback says more about the oil market in the near future than the pullback of the IPO issuance itself. The Saudis probably foresee no additional price upside to the current mid-$60/bbl price range. For this reason, because the Aramco IPO is a legacy-project for MbS, a pullback of an international Aramco IPO is the best economic, political and face-saving option at this time.

Additionally the timing of this pullback decision precedes the upcoming June OPEC meeting. OPEC members' and non-OPEC members' compliance has been impressively high which has maintained oil prices in the mid-$60 bbl/range. This narrow "US shale oil band", as OPEC refers to it, allows reasonable returns for OPEC and non-OPEC members without triggering additional US shale oil production that would depress prices.

An amiable agreement to extend the current production quotas with the Russian and Russian led non-OPEC group is vital. Regardless the issue of whether they will extend this agreement under current production quota terms past December 2018 will be front & center on the agenda which in of itself may provoke price speculation and subsequent volatility in the marketplace.

To reiterate my statement on a private placement with China in my 13 November 2017 SA article entitled Aramco: The Right Company at the Wrong Time I projected an unlikely international IPO in 2018. The Saudi's market share with China is tenuous because of China's increasing purchases of competitively priced US shale oil. The terms & conditions of a private placement with China would guarantee quantity and price stipulations that would undercut American shale oil sales to China and provide a steady & reliable cash flow to Saudi Arabia. This agreement reduces risk considerably by eliminating the political messiness associated with deep public disclosures and potential shareholder wrath.

For the remainder of 2018 I project that the following factors will put progressive downward pressure on oil prices through 2018:

Continued robust US shale oil production Potential internal conflict within OPEC and amongst the OPEC and non-OPEC countries during the June meeting Flat worldwide demand

These projections would benefit those in short and ultra-short term positions. Personally, I remain long in my positions because my energy investments are for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE, FSNGX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.