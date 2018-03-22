Multimedia Weekly Digest: Rate Hikes And Stagflation

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.
Lars Christensen also covered yesterday's press conference and thought the Chairman did a great first job and why he sees Powell as an improvement from his predecessor Janet Yellen.
When I listened to Chairman Powell yesterday I got the very clear impression that Powell is not eager to rock the boat. He's eager to have monetary policy conducted in a transparent way, in a predictable way and I think he delivered on that very well.
Jay Taylor had John Rubino on his podcast this week to discuss the Fed and whether we're facing 1970's style stagflation.
In the 1970s the Fed attempted to counter inflationary pressures by printing more money, which lead to a serious inflationary problem. Unlike the 1970s the current Fed is on a restrictive monetary path but how much pain can be endured before political pressures force the Fed to again add monetary fuel to the inflationary fires? What will all this mean for stocks, bonds and precious metals?
Highlight Podcast of the Week:
SA author Quoth the Raven interviewed our very own George Moriarty - on St. Patrick's Day no less - and the podcast is packed with edifying and insightful tidbits about Seeking Alpha plus some entertaining anecdotes and is definitely worth a listen.
Other SA multimedia
Trade Worries Weigh On Stocks, Facebook Owns Up, And Legendary Magazines Go On The Block (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)
Powell Enters The Spotlight, Salesforce Makes A Buy, Tesla Enters A Bear Market (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)
Thoughts On Money Management, Fees And Behavioral Pitfalls From An Advisor To Celebrities: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest
Thor And The Cycle: An Investing Fable (Podcast With DoctoRx)
Lions Gate: A Lot Of Reason To Be Optimistic - Alanna Harding's Idea Of The Month
Advanced Micro Devices' Promising Future - The Fortune Teller's Idea Of The Month
New York Community Bank Benefits From Deregulation - Bill Zettler's Idea Of The Month
Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Kirk Spano On Sierra Wireless And Intel
OANDA Weekly Podcast With Jazz FM
Video: Market Predictions For March 20 - March 27th
This Week In Money - March 17, 2018
Video: Nelson Talks His New Theory Of The Stock Market
All About Stitch Fix And Researching Companies You Love
What Now For Global Equity Income Investors?
Stream On: An IPO Valuation Of Spotify
Podcast: Digital Assistants, Advanced Micro Devices Chip Flaws, Apple Education Event, Fitbit
Is The Global Economy Cooling Off?
Podcast 15: The Value Of Simple
EP 56: How And Why The Thematic Approach Helps You Make Better Investments
Steen Jakobsen: Now Is The Time To Be In Capital-Preservation Mode
Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.