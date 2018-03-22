Multimedia Weekly Digest: Rate Hikes And Stagflation

We continue this week with TD Wealth, John Rubino, Lars Christensen and Jay Taylor.

We begin with TD Wealth who covered Powell's first press conference as Fed Chair, the market's reaction, and how many rate hikes we can expect in the next year.

Lars Christensen also covered yesterday's press conference and thought the Chairman did a great first job and why he sees Powell as an improvement from his predecessor Janet Yellen.

When I listened to Chairman Powell yesterday I got the very clear impression that Powell is not eager to rock the boat. He's eager to have monetary policy conducted in a transparent way, in a predictable way and I think he delivered on that very well.

Jay Taylor had John Rubino on his podcast this week to discuss the Fed and whether we're facing 1970's style stagflation.

In the 1970s the Fed attempted to counter inflationary pressures by printing more money, which lead to a serious inflationary problem. Unlike the 1970s the current Fed is on a restrictive monetary path but how much pain can be endured before political pressures force the Fed to again add monetary fuel to the inflationary fires? What will all this mean for stocks, bonds and precious metals?

Highlight Podcast of the Week:

SA author Quoth the Raven interviewed our very own George Moriarty - on St. Patrick's Day no less - and the podcast is packed with edifying and insightful tidbits about Seeking Alpha plus some entertaining anecdotes and is definitely worth a listen.

