Facebook And Netflix From A Dividend Growth Investor Perspective

Introduction

This is going to be a slightly different article compared to what you are used to. I am going to analyze and look at companies that don't pay dividends, from a dividend growth investor perspective. Therefore, the article is going to offer a more speculative approach to dividend growth investing. The article will look into Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB), two companies that at the moment don't have any plan to pay dividends in the near future.

I highly recommend that you read my article regarding Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) here as it looks at the company from the same perspective. I try to offer a fresh approach towards the inclusion of nonpaying dividend companies into dividend growth portfolio. Many high-quality companies choose not to pay dividends during their growth phase. Sometimes it is a mistake to overlook them.

Young investors who follow the dividend growth investing strategy should consider including more speculative stocks. It's crucial to choose companies which follow most of your dividend growth criteria. Buying shares in a speculative biomed company that never earned a cent and must raise equity every couple of months doesn't make any sense. However, buying companies that grow their revenues and earnings and have plenty of growth prospects makes much more sense.

Some of the FANG stocks offer just that, and the fact that they don't pay dividends at the moment shouldn't automatically disqualify them as you will only need this income in years to come. I will analyze both companies, and I will use the same graph that I find very helpful.

Thesis

Dividends are basically cash that is being distributed from the company to its shareholders. The dividends are real money, and therefore they rely on real earnings, and real cash flow to be exact. Therefore, investing in dividends is actually investing in free cash flow growth for the long run, as this is the key for the dividend payments in the future.

When you buy the future dividends, you buy the earnings and FCF growth of a certain company. This company may not pay dividends at the moment, but it doesn't mean that it won't pay dividends in the future. If the FCF and EPS keep growing, and the company starts paying dividends, you will achieve a much higher yield on cost.

The short history is full of tech companies that started rewarding their shareholders with dividends. An investor who bought them several years before the dividend was initiated enjoyed a much higher yield on cost. Several examples are Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO) and Oracle (ORCL). All three are relatively new dividend payers that grew their FCF quickly before they started paying these dividends.

The probability of a future dividend payment is higher when I see two signs. The first one is a high FCF growth, but not as high as it used to be. The second sign is buybacks; it means that the company decided to start returning capital to its shareholders. Both Alphabet and Facebook started repurchasing their own shares. Buybacks and dividends are usually accompanied as the graph below shows:

Fundamentals

Usually when I analyze dividend growth stocks, I see stocks that grow at a maximum annual rate of 20%. These two companies take the whole concept of growth to a whole new level. Both of them showed amazing top-line growth over the past five years, and the analysts' consensus is that they are going to keep growing at a quick pace. Both companies are leading their industry, and therefore the assumption that their top line will keep growing quickly is conservative. Facebook has superior top-line growth rate, but investors must remember that this growth rate isn't sustainable for the long run.

The two companies also showed amazing growth in the bottom line over the past three years. Netflix more than doubled its earnings, while Facebook EPS skyrocketed over the same period. Facebook is a more mature platform that already managed to monetize its operations very efficiently. Netflix is forecasted to grow much faster in the medium term, and therefore may reward more patient investors if they can get for the right valuation. Nevertheless, Facebook looks like the more interesting prospect when I look at the top and bottom line.

Both companies don't pay dividends at the moment. They both grow earnings quickly, and it should enable them to pay dividends in the future. Facebook looks like the more mature company among the two. The reason for that is that its earnings are not fluctuating like Netflix. On the other hand, Netflix is forested to bring a much higher earnings growth in the short term, and therefore may offer a better opportunity for the very patient dividend growth investor.

Facebook has started a share repurchase program lately. This is the first time it decided to return capital to its shareholders. As I showed before, buybacks are a sign that a dividend may be coming in the coming years. Therefore, I prefer Facebook's fundamentals as they seem to be able to support a dividend payment right here and right now. The combination of steady top- and bottom-line growth together with the buyback program that signals a shift in the company is very tempting.

Valuation

The recent plunge in the shares of Facebook may offer an interesting buying opportunity. At the moment, Facebook trades for a P/E ratio of just 30. This valuation is similar to companies like Visa (V) and Starbucks (SBUX). Facebook offers higher earnings growth than both of them. The current P/E seems pretty attractive. Netflix on the other hand still trades at extremely high valuation. The reason for that is that Netflix is forecasted to grow much faster than Facebook. They're supposed to double their EPS this year, but it is still hard to justify such valuation.

Both companies are growing their bottom line very quickly. Therefore, we should look at the forward P/E as well. Netflix offers a more attractive forward P/E, which is less than half of the trailing P/E. However, it still seems a little expensive in my opinion. Facebook on the other hand offers a forward P/E of 22. This is a P/E ratio which is lower than some of the main dividend growth darlings. In my opinion paying 22 times the 2018 earnings for a company that grows as fast as Facebook is an attractive deal.

The EV to EBITDA ratio shows again how expensive Netflix is. I compare it with Facebook, Alphabet and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). I added JNJ because it's one of my favorite dividend growth stocks, and I look at Netflix and Facebook from a dividend growth perspective. While Facebook trades for a 30% higher EV to EBITDA, it also grows its top and bottom line at least 30% faster. Therefore, I find the valuation of Facebook and Alphabet attractive. Netflix trades for a ratio which is 10 times higher than JNJ. They also grow their top and bottom line 10 times faster, but this valuation leaves investor with almost no margin of safety.

The graphs from Fast Graphs strengthen my thesis. You can see that the Facebook's price line is within the green area. It suggests that there is a possibility of undervaluation. Undervalued companies grow at high double digits rate. Netflix on the other hand trades for a P/E ratio which is higher than the normal P/E over the past several years. Netflix is priced for perfection. If its plan is executed as planned, it will be able to justify this valuation. If not investors will suffer greatly in the short and medium term. Therefore, I prefer the valuation of Facebook over Netflix.

Why Facebook

Facebook enjoys almost monopolistic power. While its product isn't essential to everyday life, we are used to consume it daily. Facebook is a social media conglomerate that uses its power to charge advertisers. We, the users, are the real product, and companies pay Facebook to expose us to their products and brands. Facebook with the massive knowledge it has on us knows how to expose us to the right advertisements. Facebook does it using its control on Instagram and WhatsApp together with the Facebook original platform. A company or a person who has no access to these three platforms will have little impact on social media.

Moreover, Facebook still has room to grow. The global growth prospects are massive, and the income from foreign users is much lower than the income from North American users. It gives Facebook plenty of room to grow, and as more people around the world gain access to the Internet, they will also have access to Facebook. This package comes with an attractive valuation, and the recent sell-off offers a decent margin of safety.

Why Netflix

In today's world the content is the king, and Netflix offers some of the best content in the world. It offers some great and popular original content together with some of the best third-party TV series and movies. Its massive content library forced Disney (NYSE:DIS) in my opinion to acquire Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) for over $50 billion. How many companies can make Disney react to its platform? Netflix is one of them.

Unlike some of its peers like Facebook and Alphabet, Netflix doesn't suffer from harsh regulation. People don't see it as a dangerous monopoly, and they have a positive opinion towards it. Moreover, it still has a lot of room to grow internationally. With 100 million subscribers, there are still plenty of people who can enjoy the streaming services.

Why not Facebook

Facebook's most lucrative market is the North American market. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is the highest in this market. However, this market is saturated, and there was even a slight decline in the number of subscribers in North America. This may not be a long-term trend, but it does show how saturated the market is. Investors shouldn't expect high subscriber growth in North America.

The greatest risk to Facebook in my opinion is the regulations. We all heard about the current scandal concerning Cambridge Analytica. Facebook must deal with bad publicity which may result in regulatory interference. Even before the scandal, countries started to see Facebook and several of its peers as entities that are not as positive as they want us to believe. EU regulations started to analyze Facebook, and together with the data breach scandal, investors should take the risks into consideration.

Why not Netflix

Competition is the largest risk to Netflix. Disney is in the process of acquiring Fox. This is part of its master plan to offer direct to costumer streaming services. It will start with sports and continue with a Disney DTC service. The acquisition of Fox will also give Disney control of Hulu, another Netflix competitor. Moreover, it may push the price of content upwards, as content is the king, and more companies will fight for original and exclusive content.

The content is already a massive burden on Netflix, and it has its toll on the cash flow. The company finished 2017 with negative FCF of ~$2 billion, and the forecast for 2018 is for negative FCF of up to $4 billion. I am not even talking about dividends. These figures are not sustainable on the long term. Therefore, Netflix will have to spend more to compete, and borrow more to fund this spending.

Conclusions

I love both Facebook and Netflix. I prefer Facebook over Netflix because the valuation is much less speculative. Moreover, from a dividend perspective, Facebook has high positive free cash flow. The saturation in North America may mean that it's time to share the wealth with the shareholders. The buyback program was a great start, and a dividend may accompany it in the near future. The same thing happened with Cisco, Apple and other tech peers. If the dividend won't be coming soon, we will be able to enjoy capital appreciation as the shares trade for a forward P/E of 22, which is very attractive in my opinion. Besides the lack of dividends, Facebook fits all my criteria as showed in the graph after the fourth paragraph.

Netflix is too speculative now. Negative FCF to a point where it is unsustainable for the long run. The fundamentals are weaker, and the valuation is less attractive. The reason why many consider Netflix is for the amazing growth opportunities. Netflix can keep growing very quickly in the short and medium term. However, from a dividend growth investor perspective, it is not very attractive.

Dividend growth investors who embrace this approach should consider Alphabet as well. It is the most mature of them all now. In my opinion, investing in Facebook offers the best risk reward ratio. You get a company with great fundamentals and growth opportunities. The valuation is lower when compared to some other growth stocks that are dividend growth investors' favorites. I think that investors that consider Starbucks, Visa or Boeing (NYSE:BA) should consider Facebook as well. Invest in Facebook for the future dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FB, V, CSCO, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.