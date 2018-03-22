The Fed Turns More Bullish; Is It A Mistake?

The Fed's dot plot now shows there's a possibility of four rate hikes this year.

Let's start with the interest rate decision: the Fed decided to raise rates 25 basis points:

In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation.

This shouldn't come as a shock; it's been telegraphed for the last few months.

The biggest change is that there are now dueling projections about interest rates, with an equal number of Fed governors projecting four rate hikes this year instead of three:

That's a fairly significant change in the Fed's policy orientation. The reason is that Fed projections for economic activity are now higher than in December:

The median growth projection for 2018 is now .2% higher while the rate for 2019 is .3% higher. They're also projecting slightly lower unemployment. There is no corresponding increase in their PCE price projections, however.

Let's looks the rest of the statement, starting with their analysis of the economy:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in January indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been strong in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Recent data suggest that growth rates of household spending and business fixed investment have moderated from their strong fourth-quarter readings. On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have continued to run below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation have increased in recent months but remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.

Let's look at the underlying data, starting with the "big five" coincidental indicators:

Payroll employment (in black) is rising at a remarkably consistent rate, as are real manufacturing and trade industry sales (purple). Personal income less transfer payments (light green) is also rising, but its trajectory is more modest. Despite several months of weak readings, real retail sales (in blue) remains in an uptrend. The best news on the chart is industrial production (in orange) which is finally above its pre-recession high.

Recent jobs-market strength may partially explain the Fed's turn to a more bullish stance:

Above are the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages for monthly payroll job growth. The 3-month number is above 200,000 -- a very high reading for an expansion in its 8th year; the longer moving averages are also moving higher.

However, inflation is still contained:

Both the total PCE price index (in black) and the core reading (orange) are below 2%. And aside from a brief move above 2% in early 2017, there's nothing on the above chart to indicate inflation is a problem.

While the 5 and 10-year inflation rates have recently moved higher, both are still around 2%, which is right where the Fed wants it.

In fact, it appears that the rising future inflation numbers may be behind the Fed's thinking. From the release [emphasis added]:

Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to move up in coming months and to stabilize around the Committee's 2 percent objective over the medium term.

...

This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. The Committee will carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation goal.

While this might seem like academic nonsense, there is actually a great of research indicating that inflation expectations are a key component of inflation.

However, my concern -- which is the same concern I've had for the last few years -- is that the Fed is reading the economy in a too bullish manner. As I mentioned above, retail sales have been weak the last few months. There's nothing in the leading indicators pointing towards a faster pace of growth than we've seen in the last few years. The last NY Fed GDP Nowcast is 2.8% while the Atlanta Fed's is 1.8% -- and both have a clear downward trend. Corporate profits have been stronger and the tax package should be mildly stimulative, but not in a way I see as much stronger than what we've recently seen. And that's why I'm concerned that the Fed is acting a bit too aggressively with rates.

