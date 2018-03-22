The Monsanto-Bayer Merger Edges Closer To Completion

When Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced its acquisition of Monsanto (MON) for $128/share in cash back in September 2016, I decided not to purchase Monsanto despite the attractive 20% spread the deal offered. The market was clearly pricing in a long and difficult road to receiving regulatory approvals from various government agencies in 30 countries. Less than two months after the deal was announced, the spread had increased to 30.75%. As discussed in the article, Akorn: A High-Risk Arbitrage Situation deals that are likely to fail start out with a large spread and that spread tends to increase over time. With Monsanto the situation has been the opposite with the spread narrowing over time as you can see from the spread history chart (click to enlarge) below.

Chart source: InsideArbitrage.com

Along the way both Warren Buffett and David Einhorn picked up shares and the companies received regulatory approvals from 14 countries including China and Brazil. They received CFIUS approval late last year and received conditional approval from Europe today. Instead of reviewing the full history of this merger, I have included a snapshot (click to enlarge) of deal updates from our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT).

The sudden spike in the spread from 3.94% to 9.22% last week was related to news that U.S. officials were not yet satisfied with the plan presented by Bayer and Monsanto to receive anti-trust approval. Considering the U.S. FTC and most other countries approved the acquisition of Syngenta by Chem China and the merger of Dow with DuPont, it would logically follow that the Monsanto-Bayer merger would also get approved. But when it comes to the FTC, it is hard to predict how they will react and a good case in point is the Office Depot-Staples merger.

Staples was eventually taken private but Office Depot shareholders were not so lucky as you can see from the chart below. I walked into an Office Depot last week to pick up something for a last minute project and was once again reminded of the challenges some of these brick and mortar retailers face when competing against better capitalized Internet retailers or companies that are farther along with building online-offline hybrid models.

With Monsanto currently trading at $119.02, the spread on the deal is 7.54% or 68.85% annualized assuming the deal closes by the end of April. This does not take into account the 54 cents per share dividend that is payable to shareholders on April 27, 2018 (ex-dividend date is April 5). Approval from India is expected in April or May of this year and so it is likely that the merger completion may get pushed out beyond the April 30, 2018 completion date we had estimated.

When I heard about Warren Buffett buying Monsanto after the deal was announced, I was a little surprised because I viewed this acquisition as a risky deal with a lengthy approval process. An investor pointed out that Buffett probably considered Monsanto a worthwhile investment in its own right and would not mind holding the stock even if the deal fell apart. A reverse termination fee of $2 billion that Bayer has to pay Monsanto if the acquisition cannot be consummated also helps Monsanto if this deal falls apart. Trading at 14 times EBITDA, Monsanto isn't exactly in value stock territory but it is trading below market multiples and is a growing business with operating margins approaching 23%.

There are two ways to participate in this situation. One approach would be to buy the stock outright, pick up any dividends along the way and expect an outsized annualized return if the deal closes in the next two to three months. If not, we would be left with a quality company that can potentially use the breakup fee to pay down debt or issue a special dividend to shareholders. The other option would be to sell near the money or out of the money put options expiring in April like a friend of mine did. If the deal gets delayed but the stock doesn't decline much or appreciates a little, the puts could expire worthless and you would collect the premium. If on the other hand, the puts get assigned, you would potentially pick up the stock at a lower price.

Some of the smartest arbitrageurs I know are in this deal or have warmed to it recently as the companies have managed to tackle the uphill task of getting various regulatory approvals. While the risk is significantly lower than it was in 2016, as we have seen with several merger arbitrage situations in recent weeks, these deals can and do fall apart. I personally took the first approach and bought the stock outright.

