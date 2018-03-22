Fundamentals Heating Up For Your Daily Cup Of Coffee

Coffee in the world's biggest shop is on sale; prices about are 7% off since the beginning of the year, and over 25% off in the last 12 months. This is the shop where I will be buying my Arabica coffee now, on the Intercontinental Exchange in New York, where growing supplies have pressured futures prices lower and expectations for bigger crops ahead weighs on further. Add to that some eagerness from managed money groups (trading groups that are "engaged in managing and conducting futures trading on behalf of clients") to short coffee futures in size, a weakening Brazilian currency that is cushioning the Arabica futures price break in the local currency in the nation with the largest coffee farming in the world, possible weather developments as we transition into fall and winter or rainy season into dry season in the main growing regions of the world; and all combined can have an impact on your daily fix.

We believe the market is trading a down trend on order flow and a risk profile comforted by large carry-over stocks and expectations of good crops ahead; and is now beginning to provide attractive opportunities on the long side. Coffee is a global commodity susceptible to high volatility; demand growth is relatively stable and inelastic, while production swings can occur at any time due to weather, disease, labor, farm profitability, and other unknowns including the most recent and dangerous fad of trade barriers. Please see below the graphical changes in global coffee production in the black curve and global coffee consumption in the blue curve, pulling data from USDA from year 2005 onward. Our analysis indicates that entering a coffee long at these levels provides good agricultural commodity exposure and attractive risk/reward profile to a portfolio.

Below are the main discussions points we see for coffee positioning.

Trade Momentum

Coffee market fundamentals have been pressured by heavy carry-over stocks since 2011/2012, when ending stocks dropped to a mere 25.7 million bags per USDA following crop losses in Brazil during the 2011 drought. These carry-over stocks compare to a 10 year average stocks of 32.7 million bags, and a 5 year average of 33.9 million bags. As the averages tell, production has increased from 2012 onward, resulting in more comfortable carry-over stocks year on year. Most recently, USDA published December 2017 carry-over stocks of 29.3 million bags, the lowest level of stocks since 2012, but nominally still comfortable especially given expectations for good crops ahead.

However, we fell that the total level of carry-over stocks is an incomplete representation of the market condition. As crop production and consumption both increase continuously, so should the buffer of carry-over stocks increase as well as a proportion of that consumptive demand. Accordingly, considering a carry-over stocks as a proportion of the period of consumption, a stocks-to-use in days ratio better represents if stocks are truly thin, adequate, or heavy for the given consumption. With this methodology, carryover stocks in Dec 2012 of 25.7 million bags would equate to 66.4 stocks-to-use days. The carryover stocks in Dec 2017 of 29.3 million bags would equate to a rather similar 67.4 stocks-to-use days. Depending on exporter/importer country nation flows, some supply chains are longer than 67 days considering the lag-time needed between the cherry picking, drying, transit to port, ocean vessel shipping, roasting, packaging and distribution. This methodology gives a different view and interpretation to the current stock situation, and stocks begin to look tight.

Order Flow

Validating the phrase "the trend is your friend," the coffee market has actively sold into the break in futures price, adding further pressure to the price break. ICE's total open interest at 262,000 contracts is a record high for their coffee futures, and this open interest is an increase of almost 45,000 contracts since January 1st as more players add to their coffee bets. Graphically, it is easy to see a correlation between larger changes in total open interest, and the order flow that comes with it, to changes in price direction as players either open new long or short positions, or close their positions.

Fundamentally, the market has found more selling liquidity this early on in the year than in previous years. We suspect that the bearish sentiment in the market, coupled with lowering futures prices, might have advanced farmer selling patterns as a tool to mitigate risks and hedge the remaining structural margins in their business. Some psychological panic selling ahead of expected price breaks can also be another element of increased liquidity when fear dominates trading decisions. Fortunately for some producers, the lower futures prices were offset by their weakening currencies versus the U.S. dollar, providing a cushion in their local currencies for their crops vis a vis prices in U.S. dollars. For example: Brazilian farmers were reportedly 85% sold already versus a 5 year average of 81%; with the consulting group Safras & Mercado citing a 7% advancement in sales in February due to farm cash needs, approaching record-high harvest, and falling prices.

Today, managed money traders are near record short coffee futures and options positions combined, as reported in the latest CFTC's Commitment of Traders on March 15th. The graphical correlation of managed money positions with futures price are even clearer than the open interest order flow and price chart; with futures price breaks and rallies preceding changes in managed money position. Its our assumption that managed money leads some price direction, and the chart adequately reflects that if one considers that the COT Commitment of Traders reports are issued only once a week, on a Friday, reflecting position changes from the previous Wednesday to the last Tuesday, and hence the chart below shows the lag in managed money position changes relative to futures price direction.

Market Makeup

The makeup of the open interest is also important to study, and can be quite telling for the nature of price evolution going forward. The dis-aggregated data of the CFTC's Commitment of Traders shows just that: producers, merchants, processors, and users are short 8,401 futures and options contracts combined, swap dealers are long 39,786 contracts, managed money is short 56,884 contracts, and other reportables are long 14,484 contracts as reported on the latest March 15th CFTC COT report.

Producers/merchants/processors and users positions at -8,401 is a smaller position than usual. Over the past 5 years, their total record long has been just over 10,000 contracts and record short near -106,000 contracts; with an average short of -27,515 contracts. Seasonally for the week reporting March 15th, their current position is near record with the smallest short, while 5 year average for this reporting period is short -39,300 contracts. We would conclude that with active farmer selling in the producing regions, the futures break has also engaged consumptive buying in the consuming regions where consumers saw lower prices in their USD, CAD, EURO, GBP, and other stronger local currencies of the coffee destination markets. This would justify their overall short positions at such small levels relative to more normalized conditions. Also, would indicate that their bigger short hedges are offset by smaller trading longs to position for a price correction to the upside.

Swap dealers positions at +39,786 is within the range normally seen for this trader group. Their long has increase with the futures break, indicating bullish positioning on price. However, positioning swings for this group are generally in smaller ranges than in the producers, merchants, processors, and users and the managed money groups; and hence have lighter order flow impacts.

Managed money positions at record -56,884 is where we see the main sparks coming from to drive futures higher. Over the past 5 years, their total record long reached +59,252, with an average at -8,500 contracts; resulting in the widest position ranges for any of the trade groups. These shorts traded the break well, and naturally are in the money in those positions. Any changes to coffee's current bearish fundamental sentiment, or if better opportunities for re-allocation of capital into other investments arise, managed money has proven quick to adjust and cover.

Other reportable positions at +14,484 contracts and close to their record long positions. This is the smaller of the CFTC main trading groups in position sizes and ranges, yet their long positions have increase as the futures broke, indicating their bullish sentiment in line with swap dealers. And in line with our sentiment.

Fundamentals

The gap between production and consumption is narrowing, as noted in the first chart above. And with an increasing consumption base, there will be further stress on the chain to ensure adequate supplies in the midst of the unknowns every agricultural commodity is susceptible to with Mother Nature. The market today is trading a Brazilian crop around 58 million bags, CONAB estimating between 54 to 58 million bags, Rabobank estimating 59 million bags, Reuters poll at 53.9 million bags. This would be record output for Brazil. Vietnam, the world's second largest coffee producer, also expecting a record crop. These 2 countries produce about half on the world's coffee production.

Record production requires ideal conditions. Latest weather modeling indicates current La Nina weather patterns to weaken and return to average weather patterns. The table below highlights the probabilities for weather patterns to remain in La Nina, move to neutral conditions, or develop into El Nino conditions. Any disruptions to production in these two countries will stress coffee's global demand and supply balance sheet and spook those sizable managed money shorts. Even with a record crop this year, the world balance sheets will need plentiful harvests to follow, and a futures price rally is the easiest trigger to ensure increased production. Hence, any production shortfall caused by weather can risk volatility in prices as consumption remains strong and global stocks to use ratios are falling.

Technicals

Coffee futures are trading below the short term moving averages, in line with bear market trend. Longer-term moving averages are well above the market as futures contracts make new lows. Relative Strength Index remains slightly into sold-territory at 41%. Recent trading is aligned within the lower boundaries of the Bollinger Bands, and with the Bollinger bands are narrowing in, it is allowing for tighter trading ranges typically noted just before a bigger move; up or down. Charting-wise, cannot discard new technical lows; however the upside is clearly bigger than down side. Further detailed technical information is below, available from BarChart. Yet, we believe futures rally will be driven by a fundamental concerns on production/stocks levels and from order flow from managed money short covering, not from a technical trading perspective.

Positioning

We like coffee and we believe the market is not adequately recognizing the fundamental set of the supply and demand balance sheet items, but recognize the trend has momentum that might present better entry levels in the short-term future than currently available today. We have identified targets levels at $1.15/lb and $1.10/lb for KCK8 futures; recognizably lower than current market levels, but levels where we are comfortable managing a futures position in. We have shorted $1.15/lb strike K8 puts to begin our position; with the intent to add upon break or roll puts into N8. We have also proposed to buy N8 call spreads as well. Ultimately, we plan to express our bullish stance with futures positioning once the trend is visibly broken and market is more aligned with our views.

We also like the exposure that exchange-traded notes can provide for positioning with a more passive profile than futures and options provide. Barclays has issued the JO, BJO, and CAFE ETNs; all trading near their contract lows and correlate quite decently with coffee futures. JO remains the most liquid coffee ETN available with 10.9 million outstanding shares, yet BJO (621,400 outstanding shares) is increasing with CAFE still somewhat thin (503,000 outstanding shares). JO is rumored to be delisted and switched to BJO in the future, though I do not have any validation of this; but can refer to actively traded JO options out till January 2020 as an indicator that a potential delist is not immediate. We ran a correlation on the daily settlements between the active ICE coffee contract and these ETNs for the last 2 years (March 21, 2016, to March 21, 2018) for comparison:

We have quantified our expectations for potential risk down to $1.00/lb (with the lowest traded level in the past 10 years at $1.0095 in the active futures contract in 2013); and upside to an initial exit point of $1.5000lb and $1.7000/lb and $1.800lbs thereafter. We have analyzed past managed money changes at their impacts on futures levels to identify the upside.

Managed money changes from -43,619 contracts on late June 2017 to +285 contracts in mid Aug 1017 resulted in a rally from $1.1345/lb on 6/22/17 to $1.4275/lb on 08/08/17

Managed money changes from -19,363 contracts in early March 2016 to +25,222 contracts in late March 2016 resulted in a rally from $1.1335/lb in 03/02/17 to $1.2855/lb on 03/28/16

Managed money changes from -28,289 contracts in early Nov 2013 to +43,416 contracts in late March 2014 resulted in a rally from $1.0150/lb in 11/06/13 to $2.0505/lb on 03/13/14

Managed money changes from -2,288 contracts in early August 2011 to +24,214 contracts in early September 2011 resulted in a rally from 2.3475/lb on 8/09/11 to $2.9075/lb on 09/01/11

Managed money changes from -1,963 contracts in late April 2010 to +42,902 contracts in early August 2010 resulted in a rally from $1.3255/lb on 04/26/10 to $1.9310/lb on 09/08/10

Variables to closely watch:

Weather and production expectation changes

Variability in currencies between exporting and importing nations

Government trade disruptions and barriers

Increases in demand

Rearrangement in managed money investment exposures

