Weekly Review: High Yield CEFs

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

Source: Barchart, Iboxx $ High Yield Corp Bond Ishares (HYG )

Almost nothing that we can remember the last week with. The main indicator for high yields close-end funds is iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares (NYSEARCA:HYG) and as we can see on the chart above the price kept its trading in a range.

In my summary, I am just going to briefly visit several advantages of high yield bonds and respectively close-end funds, which invest in this kind of assets. Because the high yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Last week we saw only four funds with Z-score of -2 or less. Today's article is showing us the increase of that number. There are seven close-end funds which are statistically undervalued. This expansion is not surprising and it just emphasizes the current market situation.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced from the sample that we have above. Apparently we do not have any except MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF). From this raw data, my focus for a potential sell will remain only on CIF where we have a Z-score of 1.9 and a premium of 8.68%.

3. Highest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Time passes and the discount percentages are increasing week after week. Above we can find funds traded at more than 13% discount and on top of that they are statistically undervalued.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side the situation seems as we can expect it to be. Only two funds traded above NAV. This week Barings Participation Invs: (MPV) is shrinking its premium and only MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF) spread between price and net asset value is getting wider.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above funds deliver reasonable returns on NAV and if we combine the data with fair discounts more than 10% it is worth it to include EAD, HYB, HYT and AIF to our buy candidates.

Be careful with MCI and MPV. The offered returns are above the average, but their low average daily volume should be also taken into consideration.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison & Potential Pair Trades

Our leader by premium MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE: CIF) is an interesting candidate for your portfolio that I am going to start with:

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

Most of the time during the last 5 years the fund was traded below its net asset value. On the chart above is the shifting from discount to premium.

Of course before closing out a long position, or establishing a short you should consider the credit quality of the assets and the recent decrease distribution rates.

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

To complete our pair trade review, we need to find good buy candidates. One of the options that we have is BlackRock Corp High Yield: (NYSE:HYT) where the discount of 11.93% seems a foundation of a good deal.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield: (HYT)

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield: (HYT)

The fund sponsored by Blackrock Advisors is statistically undervalued and it offers one of the best returns on NAV in that sector. The credit structure is distributed among different qualities, but the major part of the assets are with "B" rating.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield: (HYT)

The last CEFs in our weekly review is AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc. (NYSE:AWF):

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc:(NYSE:AWF)

The fund keeps its discount of more than 11.5% and it is statistically undervalued. One thing that you may find as an advantage of this fund is the credit structure. Most of the assets owned by this CEF are with rating "BB" and something that got my attention are these 10.47% labeled as "AAA" quality.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc:(AWF)

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc:(AWF)

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present, but the recent rally in the markets can give some boost to high yield and we might be able to profit by choosing the statistically better alternatives on the long side of things

