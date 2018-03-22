QTR Podcast #8 - Is The Facebook Long-Term Long Thesis Over?

One of the questions that has long been bothering me with regard to Facebook (FB) is whether or not the site is going to experience a 'MySpace' moment. Meaning, will it eventually fade away as the social media frontrunner? I think it will.

To me, it seems obvious that the site is reaching a critical point of saturation, both from a membership perspective and also from a perspective of going down all avenues toward monetization that it can.



I'm going to say it: Facebook is not going to be the social media leader forever. It doesn't have the staying power. The younger generation in the United States seems to already be adapting to apps like Instagram and Snapchat (SNAP) quicker than Facebook and conversations I have with the younger generation always lead me to believe that adoption for new Facebook users may start to wane. Without getting into the financials, I have used these conversations, along with common sense, to shape my theory as to why Facebook may not be the leader in social media for many more years to come.



To me, this is also a common sense conclusion that I can draw by watching the evolution of Facebook‘s timeline, as well as the evolution of how it presents notifications, events and other features and services. It just feels as though Facebook is now stretching for avenues to monetize - content is less organized than it used to be, notifications now have tons of useless notes in there - and it also feels as though Facebook's membership base has spanned the spectrum of possible ages and demographics, and that saturation could be around the corner.



In this podcast, I talk about all of the reasons that I think the long term long thesis on Facebook may finally be ready for a breather. I combine all of these common sense conclusions with the newfound bad press that the company is receiving. With celebrities and news organizations constantly pointing out and vilifying the company for its potential role in the 2016 election, and Facebook privacy issues becoming a main topic-of-the-day across all financial news networks, Facebook's bumpy ride could just be starting.



When you combine this with the fact that its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has set out to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in stock and that his name has been tossed around as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, momentum may no longer be at Facebook‘s back.



On top of this, on this podcast, I talk about how I handle trading losses and why I believe it is important to only hold yourself accountable, instead of blaming trading losses on other people, those around you, analysis sites, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), or any other scapegoat that allows you to take the blame of yourself. I compare the way that some people handle losses to the way that poker players, like Phil Hellmuth, handle losses at the poker table. In addition to that, I go off on a small rant about music copyright laws.

QTR Podcast #8 - Order of Contents

1. Rant on Copyright Law/Early 1900's Music (0:00-15:37)

2. How to Handle Trading Losses/Phil Hellmuth (15:38-36:39)

3. My Common Sense Thesis as to Why Facebook May Hit a Long Term Rough Patch (36:39-end)

