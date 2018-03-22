Weekly Review: Municipal Bonds CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bd iShares (NYSEARCA:MUB)

The main indicator for municipal bonds close-end funds: S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bond iShares (MUB) continues its trading in a range. There was not significant change in the price that we can remember the last week with.

The sharply drop down of the price this year compared to the previous one can be easily explained by the recent increase of the interest rates levels.g

It is always interesting to compare S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bond iShares (MUB) to considered as risk-free U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years: 20 Year Bond iShares (NYSEARCA:TLT).

20 Year Bond Ishares (TLT)

20 Year Bond Ishares (TLT) price marked the previous week with an increase, but the correlation between the major benchmarks remains very strong.

Review Of Municipal Bonds CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Lowest Z-Score:

Sorting by lowest 1 year Z-score shows statistically undervalued CEFs. The indicator helps us to find that their standard deviations are less than -2.90 below their means. This week NMZ is a leader again in the area. However I think MNE, NUO and MUI also can be attractive buy candidates with their discounts more than 13%.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Highest Z-Score:

On the other side there is no CEF which can catch our interest. Most of the them carry a Z-score close to 1 which does not give us some statistical advantage of finding a good sell pick from this sample.

3. Highest Discount:

Highest Discount:

There are municipal CEFs with discounts more than 14 percents and all of them are statistically undervalued. Keeping your focus on EVJ whose price continues its trading below NAV. This week the discount of EVJ is getting even larger and I believe it will be fairly spend time if you dedicate it to review this fund as eventual buy.

4. Highest Premium:

Highest Premium:

Same as the previous week the CEFss with "premium" that we see are primarily PIMCO funds. Rest of the CEF's from the sample are with relative low volume. Therefore it is going to be difficult to include some of them to my pair trade suggestion.

5. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

These are the funds with the worst returns on NAV from the last 5 years. The discount of NTC seems attractive but as we can see in absolute numbers the fund sits at the bottom of the table. I think you can not expect to earn too much from a fund with such kind of credit structure.

Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income: (NTC)

6. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we saw above PIMCO funds are the ones traded at premiums. The table above explains the reason of that why the market constantly pays more for this fund sponsor.

NMZ is giving 6.39% return on NAV based on the past 5 years period. Of course you need to considered the main economic rule: higher the risk higher the return. The credit structure of NMZ can prove that:

Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp: (NMZ)

Statistical Comparison & Potential Pair Trades

Last week Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) was the one that I included into my pair trade review. I still think it has potential to be a reasonable buy. Traded at a discount with the highest return on NAV among the municipal CEFs for the last 5 years. If you want to find more details about it just go back to my previous article: EVN Review.

Another buy candidate in your list might be Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In: (NKX). The fund return on NAV is not so tempting as EVN and PIMCO returns are but with 5.51% it is still among the top payers. The key factor here is that NKX is statistically undervalued and the price is 10.30% below its net asset value.

Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In: (NKX)

Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In: (NKX)

Even on a longer time frame chart this is a fairly big discount.

Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In: (NKX)

The credit structure seems very diversified and my opinion is that there is no need to worry about it.

Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In: (NKX)

Conclusion

The municipal bond sector continues to suffer at its lows. The discounts in Muni CEFs have significantly widen and show no sign of recovering. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these low volume products highly dependent on sentiment. Based on the raw date that I reviewed EVN and NKX are interesting buy candidates for your portfolio.

