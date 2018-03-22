Achaogen: Contrarian Play At An Inflection Point

Introduction

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor 'Early Retiree' (henceforth: 'ER') has recently honoured me not with one, not two but three back-to-back articles, discussing a somewhat dated bullish thesis on Achaogen Inc. (AKAO) - specifically, the financial models contained therein. I made my assessment of Achaogen available through 2 'PRO' articles (part 1 - Nov. 2016, part 2 - May 2017). An updated investment thesis was made available to subscribers of my marketplace service shortly upon launch of Second-Level Investing last November.

ER's selective discussion of my financial models in a vacuum is of course problematic. Besides missing important context, it is clear that ER and I fundamentally differ in our approach to analyzing the sector. One could say that our analytical frameworks are different.

How value is realized

In ER's words, his critical examination of my financial models "is no short thesis" on AKAO, yet it comes at a time when the stock is trading at 1-year lows and roughly 25% of shares outstanding have been sold short. As the below table shows, this makes AKAO the most 'hated' stock among its peers.

Company N. of shares short (m) Shares short as % of shares outstanding AKAO 10.58 25% PRTK 2.32 7.5% TTPH 2.74 5.3% ARDM 0.76 5.3% MLNT 0.97 3.1%

Calculations based on data from nasdaqtrader.com and finance.yahoo.com. Historical short data on AKAO's peer group shows that bears missed out on the recent crashes in ARDM and TTPH while piling up on AKAO over the past 6 months.

ER contends that AKAO "might not be a bargain". Worse still, he envisions "pretty uncertain sales projections for plazomicin and a best-case scenario that doesn't provide any margin of safety at the current share price". Last but not least, ER tells us: "when everybody screams bargain, a screaming bargain is unlikely. I prefer situations where stocks have been effectively and totally forgotten". As an aside; this last statement inevitably reminds me of a story quoted in Howard Marks' The Most Important Thing. An economics professor and his pupil are walking down the street as the pupil spots a $20 bill lying on the ground. "Look", he exclaims, "a $20 bill! What a lucky day." The professor scoffs at the notion that a bargain may be this easily had, pontificating that "if it were truly a $20 bill, someone else would have picked it up already". Upon which the student picks up the bill and proceeds to have a good time at the local pub.

The bargain identified by the pupil was straightforward enough: bend over for a few seconds and risk dirtying your fingertips in exchange for an amount of money representing, let's assume, one hour's worth of wages. Since the asset at the center of this 'bargain' is legal tender, its value is at the same time pre-quantified ($20) and fungible. The parameters for obtaining it are straightforward (bend over, pick it up). You could call this a 'low cost/low friction transaction' with a near-certain and highly desirable outcome.

On the other hand, the following limitations severely hamper the identification of 'bargains' in development-stage biotech:

The underlying value of investigational treatments is definitely not pre-quantified

The face value of a biotech stock is determined by difficult-to-predict market forces

Transaction costs are very high: significant due diligence is required to make informed decisions

To me, more important than the supposedly popular notion that AKAO is a 'bargain' around current valuation levels (+/- Mcap $450m) is my assessment of the company's inherent potential for value creation going forward - which is unlikely to be reflected in the company's balance sheet.

To simplify things a little, let's assume that eventual realization of this value hinges on certain 'catalysts', events which have a sizable impact on either underlying value of the company's assets or upon market perception thereof (both of which are in reality interwoven), and that we have some idea what those catalysts might be. Once we have established a rough time series of these hypothetical events, we need to consider to which degree a given catalyst relies on the occurrence of another catalyst and what their individual probabilities look like. For instance, if one thought that the McPherson fill site for Plazomicin would not have been cleared in time for the drug's approval, one would have been right to project a delayed commercial launch, which in turn would adversely impact financial model projections. Obviously, the most important catalyst with late-stage assets that have passed the muster of Phase III trials is the FDA's decision on whether to approve the drug for commercialization. These are massive binary events, and anyone willing to remain invested through an FDA decision ought to have confidence in their assessment of a likely outcome.

As ER correctly states,

"Biotech investing is a bit like the opposite of insurance investing: Something good can and certainly will happen - sometimes. The problem is to correctly identify the relevant probabilities."

Various considerations flow into the probabilities and risks of each step leading up to a successful commercial launch. Illustration generated by the author.

While we can consult historical averages and all sorts of data points to get a sense for what those probabilities might look like, anyone keen on evaluating the prospects of a single equity must take into account the specifics of that company and its assets. For instance, while I always keep this book handy to provide me with context on things such as uptake curves, pricing considerations or likely market share scenarios in a competitive environment, I would be foolish (or lazy) to simply slap 'the likelihood of approval' for 'an antibiotic' on antibiotic X. I have written extensively about why I am extraordinarily confident that Plazomicin will be approved in the face of an urgent and growing need in multi-drug resistant infections with high mortality rates.

How to deal with crowd dynamics

ER writes:

"Building a model of the future is only one part of the job: Far more important is to understand the other market participants' model."

There is no question that gathering market intelligence is a valuable exercise, but doing so should not take precedent over one's own analysis of an asset or company.

One could argue that the outcome of 'the other market participants' model' is inherently manifest in the market valuation of a security at any given moment and the investor's/analyst's job is to compare the valuation assigned by the market (= other market participants at large) to his own assessment of the company's value on the basis of his best assumptions or a range of assumptions. By stating that it is in fact more important to understand the perspective of other market participants than to build standalone convictions (a model in this case), ER opens a can of worms with serious implications beyond financial forecasting.

The most problematic implication of this approach is that it over-emphasizes market perceptions at the detriment of an underlying reality. Ask yourself: is a new cancer treatment efficacious because the market assigns a lot of value to it or because it leads to the elimination of cancer cells? Will the market adjust its assumptions once convincing evidence emerges? In theory, we might be dealing with a host of ill-informed market participants who misprice an asset based on flawed perceptions of its attributes or due a lack of appreciation for the future context in which that asset will be used. The savvy analyst according to ER's description would be making every effort to listen to the flawed explanations of these market participants, but then what? As far as I'm concerned, real opportunity lies in situations where the analyst/investor has understanding and conviction that runs counter to market consensus at a given moment.

Not all market participants have strong motivations to begin with. We live in an era where passive investing has overwhelmed the markets and where 'quant' funds are making decisions that are based on considerations other than a carefully crafted investment thesis around a given asset. Momentum traders certainly don't care much for underlying value. As a result, the most straightforward explanation for many short- and medium-term price fluctuations in the market is a set of 'technical' considerations with a view on establishing trends and likely trading ranges. Sectorial knock-on effects, macro concerns and sympathy trades all influence asset prices without due consideration to their specifics. This is ultimately due to the fact that trading is inherently more fast-paced than the change in underlying value of a given asset, barring some exceptional circumstances (the famed 'catalysts'). Our troubles in finding suitable third parties to listen to don't end here. Individual market participants may obfuscate their real intentions while on the other hand, people without skin in the game may still have an opinion (point in case: ER).

I could go on. The bottom line is that I believe that dialogue serves the ultimate goal of testing and strengthening one's own hypothesis, probing an underlying reality and envisioning likely scenarios for the future of that underlying reality.

Neither should we be taken aback by price volatility in a sector like biotech - as Buffett explained in a recent interview, just "looking at the price" is not investing. Investing in biotech stocks certainly isn't for everyone.

Recognizing seismic shifts early on

In another segment of the same CNBC interview, Buffett discusses the growing cost of healthcare in the U.S. and how it has become disproportionate when compared to the rest of the world. However, in attempting to frame the essence of the problem, Buffett uncharacteristically stutters - such is the complexity of the issue. Tackling the rise in healthcare costs without stymieing the current pace of healthcare innovation is akin to untying a Gordian knot, and Buffett wisely avoids pinning the blame on a given aspect of the system. He realizes, however, that misguided incentives play a crucial role.

It is beyond doubt that there are at the same time areas of massive price inflation, and investment, in healthcare whereas other aspects have been overlooked at the detriment of public health. It is this realization that attracted me to the antibiotics space in the first place. A recent publication co-authored by the venerable Dr. Shlaes hits the nail on the head, discussing the multi-decade dynamic that has led to antibiotics becoming the ugly duckling of pharma R&D while costs for cancer treatments have exploded:

"According to a recent report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, [73], " the median monthly cost of cancer drugs at the time of FDA approval increased from approximately $1,500 in 1965 to $150,000 in 2016, stated in constant 2014 dollars . . . The complexity of these issues is noted in one study that found that the average price of an episode of treatment using anti-cancer drugs is $65,900 and results in an average survival benefit of 0.46 years (not quality-adjusted)." At the same time, the market for life-saving antibiotics that are far less costly (see below) has withered. Although this contrast may be greater in the US than in other countries, the principle is a global one."

If the treatment of microbial infections were a static arena, this discrepancy could persist. Physicians could simply continue to prescribe cheap generics indefinitely, and we would all be happy, free of bacterial infections and unburdened by significant expenses for innovative drugs. Quite to the contrary, however, existing treatments continue to be rendered useless by antimicrobial resistance ('AMR'), which is on the rise worldwide.

Academics and physicians are sounding the alarm and policy makers are taking heed. It is only a matter of when, not if, we will see important policy changes that drive a new value proposition for antibiotics in an environment otherwise characterized by healthcare cost containment efforts. In that sense, investing in antibiotics R&D is a deeply contrarian move but one rooted in the recognition of a near-inevitable trend towards increasing AMR over the next years and decades.

Pareto distributions and potentialities

Once we accept the notion that incentives will indeed shift in favor of innovative antibiotics developers over the coming years, the next question from the investors' point of view is which companies are set to benefit most from this dynamic. In my view, an ideal investee would have advanced drug candidates addressing an urgent medical need, a robust pipeline with a view on addressing the urgent medical needs of the future and a team sporting a degree of expertise and competence that aligns with long-term success against the dynamic challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Here, judgment becomes unavoidable, and that makes matters difficult for casual observers. After all, every antibiotics company is going to 'sell' their pipeline to investors in alluring terms, and it is easy to get lost in a sea of acronyms and incessant references to the very real threat of AMR. I've discussed in some detail why Achaogen's Plazomicin is that rare statistical outlier against a multitude of so-so drug candidates and why I believe that the company's early-stage efforts are of equal quality, so I will refrain from elaborating at length. Let us just consider the following: new findings from researchers at Emory University suggest that the emergence of undetected 'heteroresistance' to Colistin could render this extremely nephrotoxic antibiotic of last resort prematurely obsolete. Let us then recall that Plazomicin has demonstrated superiority to Colistin, which led to it being awarded breakthrough therapy designation in bloodstream infections, and it is easy to envision Plazomicin becoming a de-facto Colistin replacement.

The overwhelming clinical need - and commercial potential - lies in drug-resistant gram-negative infections and Achaogen are set to dominate that space. As a result, if I was for some reason limited to investing in only one antibiotics company, I would choose Achaogen over its peers.

This is important because I thought starting in 2016 that we were likely to see a Pareto distribution emerge in the antibiotics sector. In other words, while we will continue to see antibiotics plays pop up, I am convinced that few of those ventures will succeed in the long run. My suspicion has subsequently been confirmed by the consolidation of Cempra's (NASDAQ:CEMP) and MedCo's (MDCO) assets in the new entity Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT). Tetraphase's (TTPH) recent setback in cUTI further strengthens my hypothesis that a few players will eventually dominate a vast market. Big Pharma's antibiotics pipeline is not looking great, either - read Dr. Shlaes' blog if you are keen on the details.

As a result, my vision for an investment in this space has been, starting in 2016, the emergence of a single dominant player which would lead to significant concentration of earnings, intellectual property and deal making power. That dominant player is Achaogen.

After a prolonged period of self-imposed discretion, Achaogen itself has recently become more upfront with regards to its ambitions, stating that it intends to become the leader in treatments for gram-negative infections worldwide. This is hardly a surprise to us, but I still welcome this 'coming out' as it signals increasing confidence in its early stage pipeline. We are told, and I have no reason to doubt, that there is very exciting small molecule science going on at Achaogen which could lead to a new generation of aminoglycoside antibiotics which could do away with the class-specific nephrotoxicity. If this line of work bears fruit in mid-stage trials 2 or 3 years down the line, Achaogen's dominance in the gram negative space could be buttressed for a decade or two. Equally exciting is work on antibodies aimed at providing a direct kill by binding to essential outer membrane proteins in gram negatives. This approach has the triple advantage of:

enabling a true narrow-spectrum treatment of serious infections avoiding swift emergence of resistance providing strong IP with minimal risk of competition from biosimilars down the line.

Readers may recall that the Gates Foundation has provided funding to one such program aimed at neonatal sepsis.

The company is also beginning to speak more openly about 'opportunistic' R&D efforts outside the anti-infectives space, specifically in pain management and vascular leakage. Rather than a 'plan B' against Achaogen's focus in infectious disease, these 'moonshot' efforts are a translation of the unique capabilities of Achaogen's team and its external collaborators. While they are difficult to quantify at present, these efforts hold remarkable potential in the long run.

So, there are really two levels of potentiality implied in my bullish thesis:

Achaogen could become the global leader in treatments for gram-negative infections Achaogen could become a diversified 'Big Biotech' branching out into non-opioid pain, vascular leakage and more.

If we take the sale of Cubist Pharmaceuticals to Merck (NYSE:MRK) as a precedent, a valuation of $6-8bn looks achievable on the prospects of Plazomicin and C-Scape alone. If we look to Alexion (ALXN) as an example of the 'second level potentiality' mentioned earlier, a market cap of $30bn+ becomes realistic in the long run.

Needless to say, significant amounts of time, effort, and luck separate Achaogen anno 2018 and its $500m market cap from these lofty goals. But the seeds of success have been planted, and the gardener is tending to the sprouts, so to speak.

Resource scarcity

This brings us full circle. ER's key bone of contention is the company's need for additional capital in the short term and the ensuing dilution, unless we see a significant cash injection by a commercial partner. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with ER's observation, but it misses the bigger picture. Cash is not exactly a scarce resource: meaningful IP, capable scientists, executives, and exceptional drug candidates are. Even more scarce are situations in which we are able to identify a future dominant player in a (sub)sector. Needless to say, that requires vision and some degree of faith, which makes for difficult entries on a balance sheet.

What scarce resources really look like. Source: Achaogen, Scientific Advisory Board

Adjustments to our financial model

Due to its very nature, prospective financial modeling is hardly a precise guide to future share price movements. Rather, it helps identify potentialities and risks in a thesis, quantitatively.

My primary goal with drawing up risk-adjusted net present value models (rNPV) for Achaogen remains establishing a conservative fair value for its lead assets against current market capitalization. If there is sufficient positive discrepancy, I tend to view the stock as a buy.

Below are two variations on my previous AKAO rNPV, deliberatively more conservative and factoring in meaningful dilution as well as significant G&A expenses to test whether ER's fears are warranted.

Figure 1: AKAO rNPV with C-Scape POS at 50%

Figure 2: AKAO rNPV with C-Scape POS at 25%

At an imaginary future share count of 65m shares outstanding - vs. today's 42m + 10m in warrants - my adjusted rNPVs yield a fair value range between $58 and $68 for Plazomicin and C-scape. This implies a market cap between $3.8bn-4.4bn and roughly 400-500% upside from current share price levels.

The key assumptions feeding into the Plazomicin component of my financial model are steady growth of CRE (and comparably future MDRGN) infections, Plazo garnering up to 70% of that market - with a median closer to 50% - and pricing around $1,000/day. These assumptions are in line with CRE trends, Plazomicin's properties as demonstrated in vitro and in clinical trials, and value-based pricing befitting of a drug that dramatically reduces patient mortality.

Conversely, at $10-12, the stock is essentially priced for a scenario where Plazomicin sales are confined to something like 10-20% of CRE infections over time and where 0 value is assigned to C-Scape. The company's early-stage assets are ignored despite their significant potential. To make these assumptions is to strain credulity in favor of prevailing bearish sentiment - an exercise in financial reverse engineering aimed at justifying current valuation rather than a useful guide to the future.

The massive divergence between the stock's current valuation and the output of reasonably designed financial models is all I need to remain bullish at this point.

Upcoming catalysts

There is of course a significant crowd of traders who care more about catalysts and momentum than they do about valuation. The stock hasn't benefited from much momentum over the course of Q1 but significant catalysts are drawing near.

Time Catalyst Likelihood May 2 Plazomicin AdCom target date Certain June 25 Plazomicin PDUFA Certain Q2-Q4 Plazo ex-US partnership High Q2-Q4 Initiation of C-Scape PhIII Very high Q3 Plazo commercial launch High H2 2018 Submission of Plazo MAA High H2 2018 IND submissions Moderate

You may find yourself overwhelmed by the acronyms here. The PDUFA date is the deadline by which the FDA must provide a decision to approve, or decline, Plazomicin. The AdCom meeting which precedes approval is a roundtable of sorts to provide the FDA with additional input on considerations around the drug. An MAA is the European Union equivalent of an NDA. An IND is a filing allowing a company to go forward with clinical trials following sufficient preclinical work, especially toxicology studies.

I would argue that the May 2 AdCom is the second most significant catalyst worth considering here, right after an eventual announcement of the company's ex-US arrangements for the commercialization of Plazo. This is due to the AdCom's inherent uncertainty: what exactly is the FDA looking to consult on and how will the panel vote? Our best guess is that the FDA is seeking confirmation around the drug's label with the crucial issue being inclusion of data from the CARE study in CRE infections. Nota bene that the dual label in cUTI and BSI is already a first for an antibiotics approval and inclusion of data relating to effectiveness in CRE would create additional precedent. We believe that Plazomicin's 'outlier' quality, in the face of the urgency of the threat from CRE and other MDRGN, makes a favorable inclination by the panel highly likely.

Following a positive AdCom outcome, the actual approval of the drug by June 25 would become somewhat of a non-event. Commercial launch in the U.S. could proceed swiftly, starting in Q3.

There are reasons to believe that the second half of the year could prove to be significantly more dynamic than the stock's current comatose trading would appear to suggest. Not only are we looking at Plazomicin's commercial launch and C-Scape entering PhIII; we are also likely to see initiation of investigator-led 'PhIV' studies exploring Plazomicin's potential in various combination regimens (AvyCaz-Plazomicin appears to be high up on the list) and off-label uses. Perhaps most excitingly, we are likely to see exploration of the drug in various MDR pneumonia, which could significantly expand the commercial opportunity.

The latter part of this year also appears ripe for the unveiling of one or several early-stage candidates, providing additional visibility to efforts the company began alluding to last year.

Of course, the parameters of any ex-US partnership for the drug will have a major impact on the company's valuation. For instance, an upfront payment reflective of meaningful revenue projections would provide third party validation of our assertions around Plazomicin's commercial potential. Additionally, a sufficiently large upfront payment would also remove much of the dilution fears peddled by ER and the like. The very nature of these commercial negotiations makes for unpredictable timing and there is no way to know deal terms in advance. However, what we can say is that Plazomicin's dataset and the fact that it is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, which highly differentiates the drug from the sea of beta-lactams in development, increases its attractiveness to potential commercial partners.

Concluding remarks

Financial modelling only gets you so far in biotech. Discretionary judgment is an unavoidable component of the investment decision making process.

A myopic focus on short-term considerations helps explain recent apathy in the stock but fails to provide us with guidance for the future.

More than the sum of its parts. Source

The very notion of a bargain is out of place. My vision for this company remains that of a beautifully executed upwards escalation. I simply have not come across a similar situation in biotech: one where imminent revenues from a breakthrough asset converge with R&D efforts of the highest caliber in a super-blockbuster area like non-opioid pain; assembled in a package that currently sells significantly below $1bn.

Plazomicin and C-Scape are stepping stones for much greater ambitions, which the company has alluded to but will only begin to feature more prominently as clinical studies commence. AKAO remains a long-term investment, more so than a trade, for me. Stay tuned.

