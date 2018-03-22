Lundin Petroleum: Steady Developments Towards Cash Flow Bump-Up

Investment Thesis

I have been writing on Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) for over three years now and the stock has remained attractive for further coverage/update coverage.

I last wrote an article on Lundin Petroleum on August 10, 2017, where my focus was on the company's FY17 guidance and the credit health. While the stock is marginally higher as compared to the date of that update, the key factors for renewed coverage on the stock are as follows:

Lundin Petroleum has provided guidance for FY18 and importantly for late FY19, which would provide insights on the revenue and EBITDA growth potential. There have been positive changes in value for Johan Sverdrup and that has implications on the stock price. Organic growth in reserves that has positive implications on the company's valuation and reserve life. From a stock price perspective, Lundin Petroleum touched a high of SEK215 on November 11, 2017. The stock has been largely sideways and currently trades at SEK205. This consolidation is a good opportunity to accumulate.

This thesis will cover these factors and the key conclusion is that Lundin Petroleum remains a "Strong Buy" with a renewed investment horizon of 18-24 months.

Updates On Johan Sverdrup

For the next 3-5 years, Johan Sverdrup remains the game changing asset for Lundin Petroleum with the company holding 22.6% stake in the project.

On February 7, 2018, Statoil (NYSE:STO) announced that the value of Johan Sverdrup has been revised from full-field resource estimate of 1.7-3.0 to 2.1-3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents.

Considering mid-range of the revised estimate and Lundin's share of 22.6%, the reserve estimate share for the company comes to 588 million barrels of oil equivalent.

When I had written on Lundin Petroleum on September 6, 2016, I had mentioned the following:

According to the September 2016 presentation (Lundin Petroleum), average analyst valuation of Johan Sverdrup is $3.5 to $10.0 per barrel of oil equivalent (based on 15 analyst reports between December 2015 and February 2016).

However, the following points are worth noting:

Between December 2015 and February 2016, oil was in a bearish phase and below $45 per barrel. Oil currently trades above $60 per barrel. At that time, the break-even for first phase of Johan Sverdrup was $25 per barrel, which is now reduced to $15 per barrel. Johan Sverdrup project is 70% complete and hence closer to generating free cash flows.

If the most optimistic analyst estimates as per September 2016 is considered ($10 per barrel of oil equivalent), the company's share of 588 million barrels of oil equivalent would be valued at $5.9 billion. That's 70% of the company's current market capitalization.

This valuation estimate can be justified further considering the production potential of Johan Sverdrup and the resulting cash flows.

For FY17, Lundin Petroleum reported revenue of $2.0 billion and EBITDA of $1.5 billion. This implies an EBITDA margin of 75% with oil prices averaging $54.25 for the full year.

The table below exhibits a good base case scenario with oil at $60 per barrel and EBITDA margin at 75%.

It is important to mention here that the table just provides revenue and EBITDA outlook for the company's Johan Sverdrup (22.6% stake) and not for the other assets of the company. A consolidated revenue and EBITDA outlook is provided later in the thesis.

Phase 1 capacity (440,000boepd): Lundin Petroleum's 22.6% stake implies 99,440boepd.

Peak Production (Phase 1 + Phase 2) 660,000boepd: 22.6% stake implies 149,160boepd.

Even in this scenario, the Johan Sverdrup asset is likely to deliver operating cash flow of approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion on an annual basis.

I must add here that the cash taxes (% of EBITDA) are as per company estimates (derived from March 2018 corporate presentation).

With a long field life, the asset value (22.6% stake) will be in excess of my estimate of $5.9 billion once production commences.

Clearly, Johan Sverdrup has the potential to trigger further upside for Lundin Petroleum in the next 18-24 months.

Revenue and EBITDA Estimates

As mentioned at the onset, Lundin Petroleum has provided production guidance for 2018 and 2019. This would help provide some insights on the company's forward valuation and the potential valuation gap that still exists.

For FY18, Lundin Petroleum expects production in the range of 74,000-82,000boepd. Considering mid-range of the guidance, the company's production is likely to be 78,000boepd.

However, my analysis will focus on late FY19 and FY20 when first oil from Johan Sverdrup is delivered. According to company estimates, production in late 2019 is likely to be in excess of 130,000boepd.

As a base case estimate, I am assuming production for FY20 to remain at 130,000boepd and the table below gives the revenue and EBITDA estimates based on this guidance. Further, the chart also has revenue and EBITDA estimates based on data from 4-traders.

(Note: The first revenue and EBITDA table was just for Johan Sverdrup while the above estimate for 2020 is for the company as a whole)

It is important to note that there is significant variance between my calculation and estimates from 4-traders. The reasons are as follows:

I have considered late FY19 production guidance provided by Lundin Petroleum as potential production for FY20 as well. This serves as a good conservative case scenario. Production is likely to be higher in FY20 as Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 gradually trends towards peak production. Lundin Petroleum reported EBITDA margin of 75% for FY17 and 4-traders estimate is higher than FY17 actual EBITDA margin. I have considered a conservative EBITDA margin of 75%.

Overall, I have considered the average of the two estimates and it serves as a good base case outlook scenario for FY20.

The key point to note is that Lundin Petroleum reported revenue of $2.0 billion for FY17 and that's likely to jump to over $3.0 billion by FY20. This growth is likely to trigger meaningful stock upside in the next 18-24 months and the valuation gap analysis will provide more insights on the impending rally.

Valuation Analysis

The table below gives the EV/EBITDA valuation for 2020.

The current market capitalization and net debt has been considered for calculating the EV and the reasons are as follows:

1) Lundin Petroleum has been generating enough cash flow to cover for capital expenditure. In FY17, the company's net debt declined by $100 million as cash flows more than covered for investments.

2) Therefore, the basic assumption is that net debt remains steady over the next 2 years. Using the current EV provides an insight on the attractive forward valuation if the stock price were to remain at current levels and the company delivers robust production growth.

Forward valuations are attractive on a standalone basis also considering the point that Lundin Petroleum expects to increase dividends from $175 million in FY18 to $350 million in FY19. Higher dividend can potentially trigger stock re-rating.

Forward valuations are also attractive considering the valuation analysis presented for Johan Sverdrup.

Strong Organic Reserves Growth

Another factor that makes Lundin Petroleum attractive for long-term is the point that the company's organic growth strategy has delivered higher resources and provides greater reserves life along with higher reserve valuations.

Just to put things into perspective, the chart below shows sustained growth in the company's reserves and resources.

Source: Capital Market Day Presentation (February 12, 2018)

Even for 2018, Lundin Petroleum plans exploration targeting 500mmboe of net resources and appraisal targeting 200mmboe of net resources.

The point I am making here is that as additional resources are added and as resources are converted to reserves in the coming years, the stock valuation is likely to head higher and Lundin Petroleum has been successful on the organic growth front.

Risk Factors

Business Risk "Low" Specific to the company's operations and growth, I see minimal risks. Lundin Petroleum has proved to be a low cost oil producer and the company's cash flows have remained healthy even when oil was depressed. With long reserves life, potential for organic reserves addition and smooth progress in the key cash flow project, the business risk is minimal.

Financial Risk "Low" Lundin Petroleum has done exceedingly well on the financial front with robust cash flows and ample balance sheet headroom for growth. For FY17, Lundin Petroleum closed with liquidity buffer of $1.1 billion. Importantly, the company's net debt has declined marginally in the last 12-months even after capital investments. As cash flows remain robust, I expect leverage to remain low and this provides ample headroom for any potential inorganic growth.

Industry Risk "Medium" The key factor here is volatility in oil prices and even as I rate the risk factor as "Medium," it is important to note that Lundin Petroleum delivered robust cash flows at $54 per barrel oil price in FY17. For FY18, the realized price is likely to be higher. However, even if oil trades at $50 per barrel, Lundin Petroleum is positioned to generate robust cash flows. With 2018 guidance for cash operating cost at $4.15 per barrel, Lundin Petroleum is well positioned even if oil drops 10% to 15% from current levels.

Conclusion

Lundin Petroleum has been in a zone of consolidation from a stock price perspective, and I see this as a good opportunity to consider fresh exposure to the stock. Considering a time horizon of 18-24 months, the stock has the potential to deliver returns that outperform the index and industry.

Johan Sverdrup is likely to remain the single biggest trigger for stock upside and all developments around the asset have been positive in the last few months.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.