Can Equities Continue To Ignore Rising Yields?

Interest rates took center stage again on Wednesday as investors were confronted with the question which continues to hang over the stock market. That question is, “Will rising rates cause equities to tumble once again?” While the jury is still deliberating, the evidence suggests that stocks remain in a vulnerable position in the near term.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised short-term interest rates a quarter-percentage point and stated it would raise rates at a more aggressive pace in coming years. The Fed said it would increase its benchmark fed funds range between 1.5% and 1.75% and signaled that rates would increase a total of three times this year.

Stocks were mostly lower in response to the rate increase, though not by much as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) closed lower by only 0.18% on Wednesday, as did the Dow Jones Industrials. It’s worth noting, however, that both averages surrendered a nice intraday gain in late trading which underscores Wall Street’s concern with the Fed’s interest rate guidance.

Source: BigCharts

Those growing concerns over interest rates have conspicuously manifested in the huge number of rate-sensitive securities which have been unloaded by investors lately. In the last six days alone we’ve seen the relationship between the number of new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE go negative. Moreover, there have frequently been more than 100 new lows which is well above what is considered acceptable for a normal, healthy market environment. Most of those new 52-week lows have been muni-bond funds or other income funds as investors obviously wish to protect themselves from exposure to higher rates.

As the bulk of the new 52-week lows in recent weeks have been municipal bond funds, it’s fitting that we examine this segment of the financial market. Shown below is a graph of the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index (HYD). This ETF captures the recent weakness in muni bonds which is a direct result of rising interest rates.

Source: BigCharts

The late Joe Granville used to ask this same rhetorical question of his audience at investor conferences: “What do bond yields have to do with the stock market?” His answer, delivered in his inimitable style, was “Naaaathing!”

While there’s something to be said for Granville’s attempt at simplifying stock market analysis by underplaying complicated inter-market relationships, I must respectfully disagree with his statement. There is in point of fact a proven correlation between bond yields and stock prices - especially when the divergence between the two assets is extreme. It can also be shown, for instance, that the last few times that bond funds were liquidated it had a spillover impact on equities. Recent examples of this include the muni-bond crash of late 2010/early 2011 which preceded a very rocky road for equities in 2011, as well as the sell-off in energy bond funds which preceded the late 2015/early 2016 stock market decline. In both instances there was a concomitant rise in Treasury bond yields.

A situation which fits that same description is currently shaping up. The disparity between stock and bond yields hasn’t yet become big enough to create a major concern, but if it continues then it could pose a problem at some point later in the year.

Up until a few months ago, the differential between Dow 30 stock yields and the 10-year Treasury yield was very much favorable for equity investors. For most of the last few years the gap between the two yields decisively favored owning equities since stock yields were above Treasury yields. Yet that gap has since reversed in favor of Treasuries, as the following graph shows.

Source: WSJ

Does the widening gap between dividend yields and T-bond yields necessarily mean that the bull market which began in 2009 will soon meet its demise? Not at all. There have in fact been numerous instances, including in the recent past, where stocks rallied in a rising yield environment. Rather, as LPL Financial observed in a December 2016 research report, the current internal weakness for equities should be only a temporary setback until the latest phase of bond fund liquidation has run its course. Historically it has only been when the 10-year Treasury bond yield has exceeded 5% that equities have come under sustained selling pressure.

When the 10-year yield has been above 5,% as it was throughout the 1970s and 1980s,” writes LPL, “stocks tended to move in the opposite direction of bond yields (so when rates rose, stocks fell, i.e., negative correlation). Conversely, over much of the past two decades, the yield on the 10-year Treasury has been below 5%, and stocks and bond yields have exhibited positive correlation (stocks have tended to rise as bond yields have risen)."

This historical relationship suggests that with the 10-year yield currently at 2.88% and well below the 5% mark, rising bond yields need not upend the stock market’s longer-term upward trend. Based on this observation, Treasury yields certainly still have some room to increase before they become a serious burden for equities. Eventually, however, a sustained rising trend in Treasury yields will begin seriously competing for investors’ attention. This change in attitude toward equities will be clearly evident in the “tape” which will show undeniable signs of intermediate-to-longer-term distribution taking place.

Presently there are no signs of a major distribution (i.e. informed selling) campaign visible in the tape. The three major gauges of broad market health – advances minus declines, upside vs. downside volume, and new highs minus new lows – are fair-to-good shape. There is a caveat here, though, as the immediate-term weakness currently reflected in the last mentioned of the three market gauges could temporarily upset the proverbial applecart for equity investors, as we’ll discuss here.

Let’s start our examination of the tape with the weakest aspect of the broad market. The 52-week new highs-new lows on the NYSE are the weakness of these three measures. Shown below is the cumulative new highs-new lows indicator which is my favorite reflection of the incremental demand for equities. As you can see, this indicator could definitely use some improvement as it suggests that the market remains subject to internal selling pressure and is therefore vulnerable to bad news such as the Facebook data scare on Monday. Until this indicator turns up again, investors should remain defensive and refrain from initiating major new long positions.

Source: WSJ

Despite the immediate threat to the broad market posed by the elevated number of new 52-week lows, market breadth remains firm. The next chart exhibit shows the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line which exemplifies the fact that the internal selling pressure which is evident in the large number of stocks making new 52-week lows isn’t broad based, but is rather narrowly confined to only a few segments of the market. If there was a serious distribution campaign underway among informed investors it would undoubtedly show up here in the A-D line with stocks from several major industries declining on a regular basis. Instead, however, the A-D line shows that most industries remain relative buoyant.

Source: WSJ

Finally, the NYSE cumulative volume indicator paints a picture of relative stability in terms of buying interest in the leading sectors and industry groups. Again, if there was a serious threat to the long-term bull market in equities it would be reflected by a decline in the cumulative volume indicator as selling volume would predominate.

Source: WSJ

With two out of the three major aspects of the NYSE stock market’s internal condition still in good shape, the answer to the question posed in my headline, “Can equities continue to ignore rising yields?” is both “no” and “yes.” In the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, it’s more likely than not that continued selling pressure in the rate-sensitive securities due to higher yields will create headwinds for stock prices. However, the stock market’s longer-term rising trend should be unaffected by this immediate-term obstacle. As mentioned, after the current phase of liquidation in bond funds has completed its course, the stock market should regain its footing and commence what should be a productive spring rally.

For disclosure purposes, I’m also still long the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) using the 34.55 level as the stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), having raised stop loss on this position to slightly under the 28.73 level (the Mar. 19 pivotal low) due to the recent increase in broad market internal selling pressure

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.