Much Ado, Nothing New

Many in the financial world had been sitting around waiting. We had a new Chairman of the Fed, after all, and who knew, he might say some something new, shoot off down a different path or take a more, or less, rigorous tack. "Nada," was the answer.

It might have just as well been Janet Yellen clad in different garb. Chairman Powell is doing nothing other than following the course, already laid down and, with the exception of a few new words, the Fed's statement was just "more of the same." At least, that is the way it appears to me.

Behind the language, however, is a troubling viewpoint. The government wants to expand and grow the economy and the Fed wants to contain it by continuing a policy to raise interest rates. Chairman Powell used the word, "gradual" but they are raising rates just the same, which also means higher borrowing costs for corporations, individuals, higher mortgage rates and all of these things slow an economy down, regardless of the Fed's mouthing about some kind of return to a mythical "Normal."

We haven't had any "Normal" in 10 years, since the financial crisis of 2009, and how is it that we are supposed to return to something that hasn't existed for a decade? What we have, really, is the U.S. government squared off with the central bank of the United States and so we are in some kind of loggerheads condition, if you really think about it.

Stalemate!

At some point I predict that we are going to have a "One moment please" moment. Someone in the government, I believe, will pull Chairman Powell aside and say that he isn't helping with the program. We will probably never hear about it, but I still think it will happen. The Fed's policies, you see, also raise the cost for the country to borrow and with spending being a top priority now, the Fed's policies just are not helpful, in my opinion.

Politico reports that

Congressional leaders said they have essentially clinched an agreement on a massive $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September, staving off a shutdown if both chambers can act by Friday night. Most major issues, including funding for a massive New York transportation project and the border wall have been resolved. And negotiators finally reached a deal to fix a snafu in the GOP's tax law - the so-called grain glitch - that farm state lawmakers are seeking.

Axios reports that

Here's some of what's been decided so far, per a source familiar: The wall: $1.6 billion with language limiting new border construction to the existing fencing technology; Election security: $687 million to fight Russian cyberattacks in 2018 and to secure election systems; Opioids: $2.8 billion increase for treatment, prevention and research; Infrastructure: $10 billion in new funding that doesn't rely on tolls; The Gateway Program, which involves an expansion and renovation of the rail tunnels between New York City and New Jersey: as much as $541 million that would not require approval from the Department of Transportation. The project is also eligible for an additional $2.9 billion in discretionary grants; and DACA isn't addressed, and there will be no cuts to sanctuary cities.

My friend, Ken Kies, of the Federal Policy Group, had a very interesting blip in his commentary last night.

If you're running a small or medium-sized business your website is likely under attack - and it could lead to some very bad things. A new report from security firm Sitelock has revealed that the typical small business website is attacked 44 times a day and software "bots" are visiting these sites globally an average of 152 million times a week. The report, based on the company's analysis of more than six million websites during the last quarter of 2017, found bots, malware, backdoors, and other malicious software on so many of these sites that the company estimated that more than 18.5 million websites are infected at any given moment.

This is something, in my view, for all of us to consider. Be careful on whom you rely upon, it is not just Fake News anymore. It may be Fake Data.

Another danger spot continues to be Europe, in my opinion, and I do not suggest investing there now unless you have some kind of mandate to do so. The European Union's worst nightmare is playing out in Italy.

Five Star's Luigi Di Maio and the League's Matteo Salvini are in the process of forming a government. The EU hoped, of course, that one group or another would team up with the EU leaning party of Mr. Renzi, but that is not what is happening. The EU was even hoping, I would guess, that Mr. Berlusconi might sway things its way. However, La Repubblica newspaper reported Wednesday that Berlusconi has told Salvini he isn't ruling out governing with the anti-establishment Five Star group.

What is at stake here is not just the politics in Italy but the politics in all of the European Union. I do not expect any kind of Referendum, but I do expect that Brussels will mandate certain policies and Rome will just say, "No." Then the trouble will begin, and it will begin in earnest. That is my opinion.

The tariff issue is playing out as expected. I said on March 2, the day the President made his comments on tariffs, that carve-outs would certainly come. That is just the way it has played out and I expect even more to come in the near future. President Trump, if you follow his statements, frequently leads from his book, "The Art of the Deal." That is the way he has learned to negotiate and that is the way he behaves. His negotiating strategy has become the playbook for the United States government and you should include this as part of your thinking.

Today, I also point to General Electric (NYSE:GE). The stock is down 73% in one year. The shares are down 5.4% since the release of their last financial report. During that time, the Dow has slipped about 2.3%. Yesterday, GE stock fell again, dropping more than 3% to hit its lowest level since Sept. 9, 2009.

GE is bordering on breakeven, according to some analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2017, before generating positive profits of approximately $8 billion in 2018. So, in order to meet this breakeven date, "Simply Wall Street" calculated the rate at which GE must grow year-on-year. It turns out to be an average annual growth rate of 74.81%, again according to "Simply Wall Street." A prudent investor may want to review his position.