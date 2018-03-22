Equity CEF: Show Me The Smart Money

This is the most absurd valuation difference I have seen between two funds from the same fund family that have extremely, and I mean EXTREMELY, similar portfolios.

I would like to hear from any institutional investor on why you would not swap ETO for ETG, particularly when you see when ETO was last at a 6% premium.

I'm going to keep pounding the table on this until some smart money finally steps up.

I'm going to make this really simple. Sell the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO), $26.06 market price, $24.43 NAV, 6.7% premium, 8.3% current market yield and buy the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG), $16.92 market price, $18.30 NAV, -7.5% discount, 7.3% current market yield.

I've been harping on this swap idea for a while now, though I think the breaking point is about here. These funds are WAY too similar for one to be trading at 6.7% premium and the other to be trading at a -7.5% discount. Now your first reaction may be why is this such a big deal? A roughly 14% valuation difference (+6.7% vs. -7.5%) should hardly make that much of a difference. And besides, ETO has the higher yield.

I would counter that by saying that the difference is greatly magnified because an investor buying a CEF at a -7.2% discount will receive a windfall yield over and above what the fund has to pay at NAV while the investor buying a CEF at a +6.7% premium won't even receive the yield the fund is paying at NAV.

In other words, if these funds had the exact same portfolios (and in some ways they do) and their NAVs and market prices rose and fell by the exact same percentage, the investor buying the CEF at a discount would realize a higher total return than the investor who bought at a premium and the difference would become greater over time. The reason has to do with which fund can more easily make up the distribution reduction that occurs in both the NAV and market price when a fund goes ex-dividend.

And just how similar are ETO's and ETG's holdings? Would you be surprised to learn that all of the top 20 stock holdings of ETO representing 40% of the equity portion of the portfolio are included in ETG's stock portfolio, most of which are top 20 holdings as well? In fact, if you look at the top 40 or so holdings of both funds representing about 60% of each fund's stock portfolio, there are only several unique positions in each (shown in red).

And if you look at their preferreds and corporate bond holdings for each fund, representing about 20% of ETO's overall portfolio value and about 17% of ETG's, they are virtually exactly the same in positions and weightings.

Which is why this divergence won't last and why, if you own ETO, you should be swapping into ETG, even with a lower yield. You want more proof of how similar these funds are? Here is a 1-year NAV graph of ETO's NAV (XETOX) (shown in blue) and ETG's NAV (XETGX) (shown in red).

Source: Yahoo! Finance, since not all data sources even include NAV prices.

As you can see, they're almost mirror images of each other and the only reason why ETG's NAV performance is slightly better is because of its lower NAV yield (i.e. doesn't have to pay as much as a percentage). By the way, these graphs do not include any distributions, which would add approximately 9% to ETO's total return and about another 8% to ETG's. That spike down in ETG's NAV on the far right was an anomaly, which I wrote about in this article, Confusion Leads To Another Opportunity In ETG.

And if you go back 5 years, you'll see that ETG's NAV has actually grown significantly faster than ETO's, again because of the distribution yield difference.

But if you add back all distributions, then the 5-year comparison looks like this:

Note: I have not found ANY data source that can graph total return NAV performances of CEFs.

Again, a slight edge to ETG but very similar nonetheless.

Conclusion

If I haven't proved to you how indistinguishable these funds really are, then tell me what more needs to be done to convince you. And if you now believe me, then let's try and explain why ETO's Premium/Discount graph looks like this:

While ETG's Premium/Discount graph looks like this:

Smart money, are you out there?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.