Hot Copper Popularity Is Important For Lithium Junior Companies

On any given day, you will likely find AVZ Minerals, Galaxy Resources, Pilbara Minerals, or Altura Mining among the top most discussed stocks on Hot Copper; Australia's largest stock market forum. What do all these companies have in common? They are hard rock lithium junior companies. Galaxy, Altura and Pilbara will all be shipping lithium in 2018. AVZ however, is far from being a producer.

During my research on lithium miners I came to realize that some companies fall out of favor in the eyes of investors, and some become popular. Whatever the reasons for this, high popularity translates to more people investing in the company.

The more people that are interested in a stock, the more that will be buying before re-rate catalysts like resource estimates, feasibility studies, drilling results, or initial production. Because of the interest, a popular stock's highs will be higher, and in lows the support will be stronger. This is on the assumption of positive news flow and progression of the company.

Lithium Demand through 2025

The last few months have been rough for lithium miners. First came the misunderstood SQM-CORFO deal, which I touched on in my last article, and then Morgan Stanley's projection of a 45% price drop in lithium prices by 2021.

Joe Lowry, one of the world's leading experts on lithium, has provided a lithium demand forecast until 2025. He, along with other industry experts and analysts here, here, here, and here are in opposition to Morgan Stanley's report.

Lithium demand will remain tight through 2025, allowing all current lithium juniors a chance to succeed. The oversupply scares and US market correction have punished the lithium sector, but the sentiment is already starting to change. Right now there are quality lithium miners at bargain prices, but they will not stay that way for long.

Popular stocks to consider

The following companies are small-cap or micro-cap stocks. The big risks with these stocks are the lack of information available, possible bankruptcy, and low liquidity. For better liquidity, it is best to buy these stocks on their local exchanges. These companies do not yet generate revenue, so their survival depends on capital raises and/or financing. It is possible that you will lose your investment on these types of stocks.

The lithium juniors below have a good combination of fundamentals and popularity. When you combine the two, investor gains are maximized.

AVZ Minerals and Force Commodites

The AVZ Hot Copper forum has approximately 83000 monthly views, which may be the highest on the website. The company is popular because they are likely sitting on the largest hard rock lithium resource in the world.

AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ, OTC:AZZVF) is currently executing a 40000m resource definition drilling program at their Manono property in the DRC. They expect to have a resource estimate in Q2 2018, which will drive a re-rate of the company and great gains for shareholders. AVZ estimates the Manono property to contain 1Bt of 1.25% to 1.5% Li2O. By way of comparison, Pilbara's hard rock lithium resource is one of the largest in the world at 156Mt at 1.25% Li20. That being said, AVZ's market cap is currently at 493m AU with no resource yet defined.

To show the importance of popularity, I like to compare AVZ to Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI, OTC:LTHHF). LPI has a very large defined 2.15Mt LCE resource at Salar Maricunga in Chile, has completed a PEA, and expects to enter production in 2020. AVZ holds 60% interest in their property, LPI holds 50%, and I consider the country risk of AVZ and LPI comparable.

LPI has progressed much further than AVZ, but only has a market cap of 104m AU. The LPI Hot Copper forum has approximately 6800 monthly views. Yes, there is more to it than this simple comparison. However, an investor doesn't need to delve much deeper than this to see that popularity can translate into big gains.

Force Commodites (ASX:4CE, market cap 40m AU) is a lithium miner that has property 5km to the south and 30km to southwest of AVZ. They are set to begin drilling their properties this month. I like 4CE because of it's similarities to AVZ. 4CE today is at the same stage AVZ was in early 2017. Since then AVZ's stock price has increased an incredible 1300%, and they are likely to continue upward after their resource is defined.

The 4CE Hot Copper forum has approximately 10600 monthly views. This is 2-3x higher than similar early stage lithium juniors that I follow. What I am seeing is the steady increase of interest in 4CE from AVZ holders and others, who see that history may repeat itself.

For more information on both AVZ and 4CE, see my article "The Next AVZ Minerals?"

Altura Mining and Sayona Mining

Altura Mining (ASX:AJM, OTCPK:ALTAF, Market Cap 846m AU) is set to begin shipping lithium concentrates in Q2 2018. The company has a large 39MT @ 1.02% Li20 resource, and are neighbors with Pilbara Minerals, who has one of the largest hard rock resources in the world.

The Altura Hot Copper forum has approximately 25000 monthly views. This is not as high as AVZ but then again no one is. An article on Altura by The Lithium Spot describes the value in advertising and popularity:

" As we mentioned in our original analysis, Altura is an underfollowed potential new entrant in the hard-rock lithium mining space. Many investors keep up with their neighbor, Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), while completely overlooking them. We mentioned this to management, who noted that it was one of the main reasons for their valuation lagging peers, and that they were making moves to ensure that the investor awareness problem was resolved. Since then, the company has become a lot more active on social media, completely revamped its website, and had several road shows. This has had a tremendous impact on the stock, leading to a massive rally. "

When Altura starts generating revenue next quarter, the stock should continue its climb and reward investors. A recent broker report recommends them as a strong buy with a 63c target, representing a risk adjusted gain of 37% from current prices.

Altura's success bodes well for their little brother, Sayona Mining. Sayona (ASX:SYA, OTC:DMNXF, market cap 93m AU) and Altura share 3 of the same directors, and the popularity rise of Altura is rubbing off on Sayona. The Sayona Hot Copper forum has approximately 13500 monthly views, which is excellent considering Sayona is about 18 months behind Altura.

Sayona has a good sized 18.1Mt @ 1.0% Li20 resource in Quebec, Canada. They are currently drilling to expand this resource, and working on completing their DFS for Q2 2018. Once the DFS is completed I expect offtake agreements and financing so they can enter production in 2019 per the company schedule.

I expect to see growing interest in Sayona from Altura holders and others as they near production. I believe Sayona provides a second chance for those who missed out on the rise of Altura. For more information on Sayona, see my article "2 Early Lithium Companies With Management To Succeed".

Conclusion

When investing in an Australian lithium miner, you should analyze the Hot Copper forum along with the fundamentals of the company. I believe the interest and exposure of the lithium juniors I have mentioned will continue to grow, and investors in these companies will continue to be rewarded as rerate catalysts occur. With lithium demand remaining strong, all of these juniors have an exciting year ahead.

