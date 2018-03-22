Deutsche Bank, Banks And The USD: The Writing (Off) Is On The Wall (Street)

So is the case when it comes to the USD (long) against the EUR (short).

So much so that it's hard to see how the ECB can bring its QE program to an end, as planned, in six months.

Deutsche Bank is probably the strongest evidence for the weakness in the European banking system.

EUR vs. USD: Background

Few months ago - before 2017 came to an end - we've been asked about currencies, i.e. EUR (FXE, EUO) vs. USD (UUP, USDU), in 2018. Our answer was that we simply don't know and rather not provide a projection for something that we find impossible to predict/analyze at that point.

Jumping 3-4 months forward, it's not much easier today than it was back then. However, few things are clearer today, and we find it worthwhile to at least try put something together when it comes to the driving forces behind the EUR and the USD for the rest of 2018.

The AMEX Dollar Index, or DXY, is an index which measures the value of the USD against a basket of the US main trade partners' currencies.

Following the US elections, the USD rallied against a basket of major currencies; the DXY returned about 5% since the US elections and till the end of 2016. However, since the beginning of 2017, the USD has lost about 13% against the basket.

^DXY data by YCharts

US Debt

This sharp move down is mostly a result of the ballooning US debt (SHY, SHV, IEF, IEI, TLT). The US gross national debt has grown by $1.2T over the past six months and crossed the $21T mark for the first time ever.

When you print money and when you are issuing more and more debt, this is what is happening to your currency.

The EUR has gained about 20% against the USD from trough (late 2016) to peak (early 2018).

Nonetheless, the US debt is not the only driver for this move. Investors are quite upbeat when it comes to the European economy that after many years of negative to sluggish growth is now growing. Not too much (it's all relative), but when you move from -0.5% or zero to +1%, things look great...

The ECB Is Still Pouring Money Into The System

In addition, the European Central Bank ("ECB") is moving ahead with its plan to back off from its QE program that allows the bank to buy European bonds. The monthly purchase amount that the ECB is using has already been reduced a couple of times over the past year.

Should the ECB stick to its current plan, purchases will come to an end in September 2018.

It's no wonder that the ECB balance sheet has jumped to EUR 4.5T, about 42% of the annual gross domestic product in the EU.

The ECB has not only become the biggest holder (by far) of European bonds, but it also actually dried up the European credit market.

Not only that the ECB is drying up the liquidity in the European credit markets, but it's also actually playing a very dangerous game with its balance sheet.

Take a look at the below graph that shows what types (ratings) of bonds the ECB is buying:





Quite amazing to see so many high-yield (HYG, JNK) issues entering the ECB balance sheet.

Remember the PIGS?

The ECB is almost the only buyer of the weaker European countries' debts. Hardly anyone but the ECB is buying the bonds of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. The results?

1. Yields of essentially weak economies are being held artificially low; much lower than they deserve.

2. You don't get much more yield in Euro-land, even if you are buying a Greek 10-year note (GREK):

I mean, how can anyone justify - fundamentally, economically or logically - getting less than 4% on a Greek 10-year note while getting circa 3% on a US Treasury 10 year note!!!???

Italy

But it's not only Greece.

Italy (EWI), the country where elections take place roughly every...year is also a stunning example of how things are being handled very wrongly/dangerously by the ECB.

Guess who is the only buyer of Italian bonds over the past two years?

Once again, it's the ECB - the ultimate savior. As you can see, while the ECB is buying (that's the dark blue part) everybody else is selling.

I hope that nobody is thinking to himself right now: "Well, that's what making a market," because in this case, it's the exact opposite: That is what killing a market!

The ECB Is Way Behind The Fed

The thing is that what the ECB is only starting to do now something that the Fed already finished doing. Since the beginning of 2018, the Fed's balance sheet is shrinking.

Shrinking is perhaps a big word here as the pace of the Fed balance sheet reduction is currently very slower than expected/planned. However, it's moving down, so the "slowly" can at least be followed by "but surely".

More importantly, the Fed balance sheet is expected to (truly) shrink substantially over time:

While everybody is talking (mostly) about the Fed's balance sheet, hardly no one is talking about the much greater issue/problem; that's the bubble/pyramid that Mario Draghi has created in the European credit markets.

De facto, there is no way for the European credit markets to function efficiently without the ECB. It's safe to say that at the moment, the significance of the ECB for the European credit markets is far greater than the significance of the Fed for the US credit markets!

Assuming that the ECB would do anything within its power to prevent a major crisis in the European credit markets - you can bet on this! - we see no other way for it but to maintain its intervention.

At this point in time, we don't know if it will i) reverse course and extend the QE program (i.e. won't stop purchasing bonds in September), ii) come up with a new-creative mechanism/action or simply iii) say one thing and do something else (...)

However, we do know two things for sure:

1. Without the ECB actively participating in the European credit markets, European bonds are going to crash.

2. The ECB won't allow European bonds to crash.

We leave you to add the numbers and come up with your own solution/conclusion here.

EUR Vs. USD: What To Expect For The Rest Of 2018

Going back to the EURUSD pair...

At this juncture, we think that there are much better odds for the greenback to regain strength against the European single currency.

Not only from a technical perspective (per above graph) but it also seems like the EUR has peaked but we also think that few major forces are likely to work in favor of the USD (or against the EUR, if you wish) from now on:

Fed balance sheet keeps shrinking.

US rates/yields keep rising. Based on the FOMC dot plot from this week's meeting, Fed members now expect Fed fund to be:

End of 2018: 2.1% (no change; suggesting two more hikes)

End of 2019: 2.9% (2.4% previously); 3 rate hikes

End of 2020: 3.4% (3.1% previously); 2 rate hikes

Overall, 7 rate hikes over the next 33 months



ECB backing off its QE is already baked in current prices. There's no reason for the EUR to strengthen (further) based on news that has already been communicated. In six months, the ECB supposes to end its QE era.

Will it (do so)? Time will tell.

Will it (do so)? Time will tell. ECB possibly coming up with something new. That is clearly something that investors are not taking into consideration currently. Just imagine where the EUR may trade if the "we are stepping out" build-up of the ECB will end up with some sort of more QE...

The OIS (Overnight Index Swap), the difference between inter-banks rates to Fed rate, is hinting at an upcoming crisis .

On the other side of the EUR-USD balance, there's the US debt that is likely to keep growing. However, it's unlikely that we see another $1.2T jump over the next six months as we've just witnessed recently.

In a funny way, if the US debt grows by, say, $1T over the next six months, you may even see headlines shouting that "the US debt is growing at a slower pace than in 2017..."; funny, but true/possible...

To make a long story short, we are more bullish on the USD vs. the EUR for the remaining nine months of 2018 (following the end of Q1).

The Big Short

Last month, it was reported that Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund run by its outspoken founder Ray Dalio, opened a $22B bet against the largest companies in Europe. If you read the news and scratched your head, now you know what is behind this short position and why it makes perfect sense to us too.

Remember this movie?

Mark the words in the trailer of this fantastic movie. We might have a repeat/remake soon... Don't get me wrong; I don't expect the same magnitude simply because the "big brothers" (those are central banks) all around the world won't allow a second episode of the subprime crisis to happen. Nonetheless, as the old saying goes:

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

From one D (Duck) to another D: Deutsche Bank (DB). Perhaps it's no wonder that both start with a D; Duck, Deutsche bank, Default...

For many years - especially during but even before the subprime crisis - DB has been compared against the bankrupt American bank, Lehman Brothers.

This is an image going back to the most scary days (financially speaking) in the 21st century:

Source: Zero Hedge

It may be unjustified - and surely unfair - to describe DB as "The Lehman Brothers of Europe". Nevertheless, there's little doubt that Deutsche Bank is the weakest link among the European banking system.

OIS - Why It Is Important?

If you scroll back up a little bit, you'll get back to the USD 3M LIBOR - OIS chart.

For some, this might be just another index. However, for us, this is a really important gauge that investors must pay much more attention to.

Short-term, i.e. LIBOR, USD rates are rising. That's no news.

However, in case you missed it, the pace and sequence have accelerated recently:

When short-term rates move up sharply (pace) and quickly (sequence), a liquidity issue is likely to happen because banks become much more reluctant to lend for two reasons:

1. Refraining from lending low/"cheap" today in order to lend high/"expensive" tomorrow. A sort of "lending contango*"

*The normal situation in which the spot or cash price of a commodity is lower than the forward price; the term is usually being used in the oil (USO, OIL) markets.

2. Heightened levels of suspicion and fear regarding borrowers' well being, i.e. ability to adjust to higher rates. Putting it differently, since the stability of borrowers is deteriorating (as they are facing higher funding costs), lenders are thinking twice before giving money away (as easy as they did until not too long ago).

OIS Is A Very Good Indicator

As you can see in the below chart, the DXY (Remember? That's the basket that measure the USD relative strength against other major currencies) is highly correlated with the direction of the USD 3M LIBOR-OIS.

So much so that based on this chart, it's almost a "no-brainer" not to expect the USD to strengthen over the next few months (as we wrote above).

But that's not everything the OIS is good for.

Higher rates are de-facto creating (or at least potentially leading into) a liquidity crisis. Banks are already reluctant to lend due to higher and rising rates; that's including lending to each other of course. Add to that an OIS rate that is moving up, and things only get worse.

A rising OIS is making it harder and harder, especially for the weaker banks, to get the necessary liquidity they need to operate smoothly.

Let's move back to DB...

Deutsche Bank - The Weakest Link

As we outlined above, Deutsche Bank is considered to be the weakest link among European banks for years.

Guess how the stock price chart of DB is looking right now? It's not a pretty picture, I can tell you that.

If you look at the three-year chart (below), you can see that not only has the stock lost about a quarter of its value very recently (over the past two months), but also the current price is roughly where the stock traded two years ago (before the stock surge):

DB data by YCharts

I don't forget for a minute that the bank's announcement yesterday (3/21) has assisted in intensifying the decline. However, as the charts below prove, yesterday's news is a drop in an ocean of a long-lasting under-performance.

In its recent announcement, the bank says that it's:

Lowering the price of its asset management IPO, and

expecting internal funding costs and the surging EUR to hurt revenues at its investment banking division.

The impact of these issues is estimated to be about half a billion EUR.

The news is coming at a very bad time. Not only that the financial conditions seem to be getting tougher for DB, but also investors are already losing patience with the stock for quite some time.

Deutsche Bank vs. Leading Benchmarks

You don't have to be a genius to realize that something isn't working properly when you look at a chart that puts DB against various benchmarks since 2/11/2016 (the point from which the market started to soar):

DB Total Return Price data by YCharts

While DB's total return is a not reaching 8%, the overall market - measured by the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - is up more than 54%.

More appropriate leading banking financial ETFs - such as Financial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLF), Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and SPDR® S&P Bank ETF (KBE) - are up much more than that: Anywhere between ~86% and 100%!

Even (perhaps) the most suitable benchmark - iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) - has returned 8x more than DB did during that time.

Something is really not working with this duck...sorry, bank...

Deutsche Bank vs. Leading American Banks

It may not be so fair to compare DB to American banks, but we're doing so for two reasons:

1. The under-performance of DB is nothing short of crazy.

2. DB is a reflection of the European banking system. This comparison will shock you by how much American banks are in better shape than their European counterparts.

Take a look at the below longer-term chart; running since 3/9/2009 tells you how bad things are for DB:

DB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Would you believe it?

While JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) have delivered triple-digit total returns since 3/9/2009, DB has delivered a negative return!!!

And if you think that it's only DB, you're wrong.

It's the entire European banking system and the body that leads and supervises it.

Deutsche Bank vs. Leading European Banks

Here is how other European banks have performed over the past two months (since 1/25/2018):

In case you wonder which other banks are weak aside of DB, I believe that the following chart provides a pretty good perspective over this.

Aside from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group (CS) is probably the second most vulnerable bank in the European region.

Spanish and Latin-oriented banks - BBVA (BBVA), Banco Santander (SAN) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF, OTCPK:ISNPY) though to a smaller extent - are also quite vulnerable and should be looked at with a grain of suspicion.

British (and British oriented) banks - Barclays (BCS), HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) and even Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)** - are in better shape from a liquidity stance. Perhaps it's the different regulator/s that they are subject to and/or the independent currency/ies they are mostly associated with.

It's likely that Brexit - which is still underway - is being a factor here too because it's extremely unlikely that the Bank of England would allow any sort of issue/crack in the banking system to become a crisis during such a sensitive-transitional period as the UK is currently going through.

*While RBS is very weak, it's still owned by the British government (84%) and, therefore, pretty safe from a liquidity stance.

In spite of France being the second-largest economy in the EU region (after Germany), French banks, e.g. BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), seem to be coping better than their German counterparts.

When you think about it, it's quite funny that the weakest bank in Europe comes from the country that has the strongest economy.

Last but not least, ING Groep (ING). Although on a nine-year basis it seems like this is a most secure bank, we wish to remind you that during the subprime crisis, ING was almost on the verge of collapse. Furthermore, if you look more closely, you'll realize that ING has lost quite a lot of ground lately (15% per the above chart), with only DB and BBVA performing worse that it did during the past two months.

*UBS Group (UBS) - The latter is missing from the above chart as its ADR wasn't trading throughout the entire period.

Bottom Line

The bottom line of this piece is very simple and is comprised of four firm statements:

1. We prefer the USD over the EUR for the remainder of 2018. Although the market took the USD down yesterday following what many thought to be not-hawkish-enough FOMC/chair, we believe that most of the positive news for the EUR is baked in as much as most of the negative news for the USD is also baked in. Long USD, short EUR. Interest rate spreads are also giving a nice return here.

2. We prefer the American banks over European banks. It's still a good time to be long banks because banks are profiting from higher yields and widening spreads. Having said that, going long US banks and short EU banks seems like a good pair trade.

3. We are avoiding DB. Pure and simple.

4. Diversification is key and we encourage it. International exposure is most welcome. Nonetheless, on this instance, we feel that Ray Dalio and Bridgewater's big short bet against large European corporations might have merits. Therefore, we would look at other parts of the world more than we would look at Europe right now.

