Update On Clean Energy Fuels

On March 6, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha on a company that generated a fair amount of interest. On Monday, March 5, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was trading at the $1.41 per share level.

In that piece, I wrote that the stock was a “lotto ticket that could pay off, and a 100% move is not out of the question.” Since then, the company released its earnings, and the stock has been moving higher. The earnings were a lot less than awe-inspiring, but the price action in the stock has put it back on my radar over recent sessions. I believe CLNE could rise to at least $3 per share over coming weeks and months.

Earnings were weak

CLNE reported earnings on March 13 and revenue for the final quarter of 2017 was $89.3 million which was a 12.3% decline from the fourth quarter of 2016. However, the company delivered a total of 351.4 million gallons of fuel in 2017 compared to 329 million in 2016.

Total revenue for 2017 was $341.6 million a 15.2% decrease from $402.7 million in 2016. The CEO, Andrew Littlefair said, “We had a very productive fourth quarter as we completed a variety of actions addressing underperforming stations and putting in place further cost reductions as well as completing the combination of our compressor business with Landi Renzo's SAFE. We believe we are well positioned for 2018 with these actions in place, as well as AFTC revenue for 2017 fuel sales, all of which we will recognize this year. We also see continued volume growth, driven by increased acceptance of our environmentally-friendly, cost-effective and proven alternative fuel solutions.”

The net loss for the company in 2017 was $79.2 million or 53 cents per share compared to a net loss of $12.2 million or 10 cents per share in 2016. However, the 2017 loss included a $70.7 million gain from a BP Transaction that was offset by a loss from a CEC Combination and $81.1 million in asset impairments and other cash and non-cash charges from the LCFX charge and steps taken in the fourth quarter to minimize and eliminate underperforming assets, as Mr. Littlefair mentioned in his comments. Meanwhile, the company expects to lose $20 to $25 million in 2018 which would be an improvement from 2017.

Timing is everything

Q4 was ugly for CLNE, but one of the issues that made performance particularly poor was the timing of a tax credit. The year-on-year comparison masked the increase in the company’s volume and the charges related to providing increased efficiencies to the overall business.

Meanwhile, the market reaction to the numbers has not been negative.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, CLNE was trading at lows of $1.42 per share on March 13, the day it released its fourth-quarter earnings. However, in the days that followed the stock has moved higher and closed at $1.71 per share on March 21, an increase of over 20%. Meanwhile, management of the company believes in the future, and one executive increased his shareholdings over recent weeks.

Insider buying is a positive sign

Insider buying is always a good sign for a company. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated March 15, two days after the earnings, John S. Herrington, a director of CLNE, purchased 140,000 shares at a price of $1.4125. Mr. Herrington holds a total of 404,609 shares in the company. Over the past year, insiders have purchased a lot more shares than they have sold.

Limited risk could lead to a big percentage gain

I view the increase in sales in 2017 on a year-on-year basis as a positive for the prospects of the company. Mr. Littlefair’s streamlining of the company to eliminate underperforming assets and trim expenses could result in a stronger balance sheet and better than expected earnings in coming months. The market seems to like the move as the stock has posted a double-digit gain in the wake of weak earnings. The price of CLNE remains close to recent lows, and risk-reward seems to favor a long position at this time.

A target of $3 for the coming months

On March 2, CLNE fell to its lowest price in over a decade when the shares traded at $1.31. Time will tell if the price is a significant bottom and this lotto ticket will begin to pay off in the months ahead. On a percentage basis, the move from the March 2 low to $1.71 on March 20 is significant. The insider buying could be the signal the market was looking for before it takes the stock back to the $3 level, a price that CLNE has not seen since July 2017.

CLNE traded at a high of $24.75 in March 2012, and the company will need to start earning profits before its shares can move back to even the $5 level. However, $3 per share is starting to look like a real possibility for the company sooner rather than later.

CLNE had a market cap of $260.595 million as of March 21 and trades an average of 1.371 million shares each day. As of February 28, the short interest in the company was at the 5.9 million share level. The 52-week range in the shares is $1.31 to $3.05 and given the price action following a lousy quarter, we could be heading back to the top end of the trading range, and on a percentage basis, CLNE could offer investors a sweet return in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.