Canadian Long Term Care: Quality Of Care Could Soon Determine Profits

Source: Getty Images

Introduction

Last week we wrote on Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF), a Canadian long-term care (LTC) provider that also offers a handful of other services such as in home care and retirement living. This article discussed the demand for long-term care service in Canada, which is due to the baby-boomer demographic that is entering retirement and into their golden years. According to Statistics Canada, 27% of the population falls under this category.

Source: Sienna Senior Living 2017 Annual Report

Canada's aging population is going to increase demand for retirement homes, services, and long term care. This aging population is an excellent opportunity for companies who operate in the long term care sector to grow their operations and their earnings.

Ontario recently announced a new law that could come into effect on July 1, 2018. This law will increase the amount and strictness of fines in long term-care homes and their services in Ontario. Today's North Channel Investment article will discuss this new law coming to Ontario. We will provide a brief overview of the current LTC laws in Ontario, where we will then discuss the new proposed law and how it will affect profitability for long-term care providers. The effects of this law should be taken into consideration when choosing long term care stocks going forward.

Current Long-Term Care Laws in Canada

In Canada, long-term care services are often funded by the provincial government. This means that the government controls the revenues that each company receives for their services, where long-term care homes often operate on extremely low NOI margins. Extendicare is a prime example of this, where 55% of their revenues are generated by long-term care services. Long-term care services are well known for being low operating margins, where Extendicare's NOI in long term care was 12% in 2017.

Source: March 1, 2018 Conference Call Slides - Extendicare

With tight operating margins, many long-term care homes across Canada barely make a profit due to poor management. Often, some homes' profit margins are so tight that companies do whatever they can to make earnings. To combat this, companies try to cut corners, by minimizing staff so they can maximize profits. As investors, we out of all people understand that profit is extremely important and is part of any business.

That being said, one item that fails to come up in investor discussions is the quality of care that each of these long-term care companies provide to their customers. This is something that is often overlooked in articles that discuss 'which long-term care stocks are the best buy'. Due to the fact that companies cut corners to make profit, quality of service is often not so great in many homes.

Long-term care companies have been able to get away with poor service for years. Most homes are visited by inspectors, where if issues are relevant, the inspectors can provide feedback on how to fix it, and provide a time frame on when it needs to be addressed. Often, LTC's could get away with negligence for long periods of time, where they would receive continuous slaps on the wrist with no financial penalty. While this is not necessarily how all LTC homes work, most companies have a few homes in their portfolio that struggle to make profit and have awful service. Overall, companies have been able to get away with their errors for years with little financial penalty. This is until recently.

New Laws within Long-Term Care Homes In Ontario

Ontario is Canada's most populous province with the most long-term care facilities. The provincial government recently released they were going to crack down on resident abuse and LTC laws, as complaints of resident abuse were increasing year over year. In some places in Ontario, abuse rates were 44.5% of the total beds. A new proposed law that is supposed to come into effect July 1, 2018, will give heftier and stricter fines to these facilities that do not follow code. The Ontario Long Term Care Homes Act will allow inspectors to fine companies for simple issues like unsafe bed rails, old windows, negligence to residents, failure to report incidents. Companies can even be fined if a LTC home does not have a director of care. All facilities will get a written warning regarding the issue at no charge the first time around. If this issue is not resolved over a few months or so, inspectors can come back to the site and will be able to slap fines. These fines are roughly $5,000-$10,000 dollars each, where the fine is then multiplied 2x-5x the initial value for every time an inspector comes in and it is not fixed. While $5,000 is not a lot, the list of rules that can be broken is excessive and it's easy for fines to add up for LTC homes.

For the LTC who are poorly managed (which there is quite a few), there could be disastrous fines. Extendicare owns and manages 70+ long term care homes in Ontario. It is easily doable that some homes could receive hefty fines, resulting in millions of dollars lost per year.

Source: Extendicare Investor Presentation (March 1, 2018)

While a few million dollars may not seem like much, Extendicare's net earnings before income taxes in 2017 was $42.6 million. A few million in fines could result in a cut of roughly 5% percent, more or less depending on the quality of their services going forward. In many cases, many homes will have to step up their care, which will cost more money due to more staff, increased wages, and the company paying to fix things right away that they may have put off. This will cut into profit margins even more, and companies will have to increase the quality of service in order to meet standards. Long story short, either companies will face large fines or will pay to increase their staffing or services (or both). This will lead to lower profit margins.

Report on Quality of Care in LTC Homes in Ontario

Chartwell (OTCPK:OTC:CWSRF), Extendicare, and Sienna (OTCPK:OTCPK:LWSCF) all have a few duds LTC facilities that will cost each company some money in fines. In January 2018, CBC released an article that discussed the top 20 long-term care homes in Ontario with the highest abuse complaints on residents. Out of the 20, Extendicare had 5, Chartwell had 3 and Sienna had 1. It is key to note that Extendicare has the most long term care homes out of the group, so it is fair that they have the most homes with complaints. That being said that means they are the most susceptible to fines and higher operating expenses going further. It is also important to mention that these abuse reports will not always lead to fines, but many will based on the situations. A large sum of fines will also be due to items that are not considered abuse.

Final Thoughts

Due to the fact that demand for long-term care services is on the rise (and so is abuse reports), it is highly likely that other provinces will follow suit and begin to follow stricter guidelines in long-term care services. These new laws in Ontario will definitely affect profit margins for long term care facilities as companies will have to clean up their act and spend more money to follow guidelines. These will eventually cut into the bottom line.

This is an aspect of the business that has been overlooked by investors. Going forward, investors should consider not only who provides the best care, but also what company's earnings are not highly dependent on LTC services. These are not the only things you should consider when purchasing long term care stocks, but they are definitely factors you should add into your decision. Either way, long-term care providers could see minor cuts in their profit margins going forward. For years quality of care was overlooked. This Ontario law could definitely change that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.