Mattel: Revisiting Last Year's Bearish Call

My bearish musings on Mattel (MAT) were greeted with skepticism in the summer of last year, but those fears have been confirmed; shares are down 41% versus a 12% return for the S&P 500 over the same period. Just days after that publication - where fellow contributor Trapping Value and myself discussed the lack of dividend coverage in the comments - the firm cut the dividend by more than half. If that wasn't bad enough, the dividend was outright suspended several months later. I don't think anyone should have been surprised by that move; it simply wasn't being covered with free cash flow. Expecting management to continue to pay dividends to shareholders as the company bleeds dry just isn't a logical framework to build an investment on. It did not take a brilliant shareholder to get out of the way until new management had both laid out a coherent plan for a turnaround and began to execute by showing real, tangible results. This is, once again, a case where active management of your portfolio pays dividends - unlike Mattel.

In A Deep Hole With No Ladder

The tendency seems to be to treat Mattel with a gentle hand. In other words, Mattel's problems are outside of its control due to changing customer tastes. That is simply a cop-out by many justifying the losses in my view. Looking at a ten-year chart, Mattel has underperformed peer Hasbro (HAS) substantially, posting a 40% loss versus the 210% return at the rival toy-maker. Fact of the matter is that a competent management team can still outperform and generate solid returns in an otherwise tough end market. While I agree that Margo Georgiadis should not be punished for past mistakes, as I stated in my original look, experience from leading Google (GOOGL) within commercial operations and ad sales does not necessarily translate well to running a toymaker. The appointment made for good headlines (old-world business appoints fresh blood with a tech background) but looked far from a sure thing in shifting results.

Ten years ago, Mattel had a lot going for it coming out of what was a tough economic period. The company had strong brand momentum and appeal, particularly within its toy offerings that leapfrogged off the success of blockbuster movie releases like Toy Story 3, Cars 2, and Frozen. The Monster High franchise was a sleeper hit, emerging market expansion was a success, and acquiring HIT Entertainment for $680mm in 2011 was a solid pick-up. At the end of 2013, however, it all began to fall apart. Monster High sales began to slow, and Hasbro stole the Disney Princess license right out from under Mattel's nose. On a company-specific level, management had been slow to adapt to the changing needs of its core consumer, particularly the shift to digital. Long-running underinvestment in its main franchises that was pervasive finally came to light. Rather than fixing these issues, Mattel took the "throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" approach, creating new products left and right to try and find the next new thing. That created a bloated cost structure and inefficient inventory system.

All of those negatives did not jive well with the pain that currently exists in retail; pain which has culminated with the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy. Investors need to remember that the malaise that led to the downfall of an iconic American store is not unique to that retailer, nor are the actions management took to try to stem losses. In particular, brick and mortar retail has been aggressively cutting down on held inventory to lower working capital, a wise move which only compounds the problems associated with the overly broad product categories that Mattel offers. Rather than fixing problems, prior Mattel actions likely only steepened the declines.

Toys "R" Us Fall-Out

Getting back to Toys "R" Us bankruptcy, the decision to go through Chapter 7 instead of Chapter 11 (in other words, liquidate versus restructure), does not bode well. I don't think investors are yet still properly accounting for the magnitude of the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy. Mattel booked $400mm in sales through the retailer in 2017 (8% of sales), and that's after cutting shipments to the company when it filed for protection in September. With all of those sales now gone (this is liquidation after all), Mattel will have to deal with lower sales, more write-offs, and margin challenges as its revenue base contracts. Guidance has been for "flat" sales in 2018 prior to that news and sell-side consensus remains at just 1.5% decline. It is likely that most of Wall Street has been slow on the trigger in recent weeks to update consensus. Expectations were already for a loss this year, and recent news all but assures even steeper losses than previously forecast.

Navigating this environment will come as Mattel embarks on a massive restructuring plan. Product offerings are being simplified alongside rationalization of toy production. While management has been happy to trot out cost savings trimmed from the budget from SKU rationalization, it has done little to talk about the sales impact other than 2019 should be "up" from 2018 levels. Sure, these products are lower margin than the core brands, but they have been contributing something. A bounce to 4% growth in 2019 (once again, analyst consensus) with the company admitting total industry growth on a global basis is on a 1% run-rate appears aggressive:

*Mattel, Toy Fair Analyst Meeting

Further enforcing 2018 losses is the spend on that restructuring. While out of control selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses are to be addressed, costs will rise in the immediate term to fund the restructure. Hopefully, these actions come at a near-term cost for long-term savings, but it looks likely that the firm will burn through cash in 2018 even after the dividend cut suspension. The company recently saw a wave of downgrades to its debt ratings despite its high liquidity: $800mm in cash (the company repaid $250mm of debt after year-end close data, the 10-K) and an untapped asset-backed revolver ($1,600mm max capacity, borrowing base is lower than that). It seems unlikely that the dividend will be reinstated this year, which makes sense. No reason to suspend if this was a short-term issue - the damage of reputation to shareholders is simply too great.

Takeaway

I understand why investors want to take a look at Mattel. There are few opportunities out there, and retail investors hate buying into momentum. That is due to perception of "value". In other words, Mattel is down 50% over the past twelve months while Hasbro is down 14%; or even other alternatives that have shot to the moon (Netflix (NFLX) doubling). Natural investor bias is to feel like they've missed the boat and need to take a stab at something beaten down. In my opinion, that rarely is the best way to proceed. If you shed your winners and keep your losers, eventually you're left with a portfolio of junk. Wait and see is the proper approach here for those interested in owning the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.